Create Digital Adoption Videos Instantly

Accelerate employee adoption and simplify training with custom animated videos, generated effortlessly using Text-to-video from script.

369/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second animated how-to demo video explaining a common software feature, specifically aimed at reducing customer support queries for product teams. This video should adopt a friendly and informative visual style with step-by-step instructions. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to ensure precise and clear narration for a polished result.
Example Prompt 2
Design a 30-second animated short for new hires, focusing on effective onboarding processes. This piece should utilize visual storytelling to create a welcoming and dynamic experience for HR professionals to share. Leverage HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature to add a warm, encouraging audio track that complements the on-screen graphics.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a detailed 90-second demo video and walkthrough illustrating the benefits of a new software update to drive product adoption among existing users and potential customers. Crafted for sales teams, the video should maintain a sleek, informative, and persuasive visual style. Easily construct this comprehensive demonstration using HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to highlight key features effectively.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Digital Adoption Videos

Quickly produce professional and engaging animated how-to demo videos that drive digital adoption and enhance user onboarding.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing a clear and concise script for your digital adoption video. Leverage the Text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly transform your text into engaging video content.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to serve as your on-screen presenter, making your how-to videos more relatable and professional for your audience.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Captions
Personalize your digital adoption video by incorporating your company's Branding controls, such as logos and brand colors, and add essential Subtitles/captions for clarity and accessibility.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Download your polished digital adoption video using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ensuring it's perfectly formatted and ready for distribution across your platforms to boost user understanding and adoption.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex Digital Processes

.

Break down intricate software functionalities and workflows into easy-to-understand animated demo videos, simplifying user onboarding and training.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging digital adoption videos?

HeyGen empowers users to create compelling digital adoption videos by transforming text into engaging content with AI Avatars and dynamic scenes. This generative AI platform makes it simple to produce high-quality animated how-to demo videos that improve user adoption across various platforms, enhancing overall employee adoption and product adoption.

What role do AI Avatars play in enhancing employee adoption and training?

HeyGen utilizes realistic AI Avatars to personalize and enhance employee adoption and training materials. These AI-powered characters deliver consistent and clear instructions, making complex topics like new software implementations more accessible and engaging for your remote teams and onboarding processes.

How does HeyGen streamline the process of producing high-quality how-to and demo videos?

HeyGen significantly streamlines the production of high-quality how-to and demo videos through its intuitive text-to-video capabilities and extensive template library. By leveraging generative AI, you can quickly create animated walkthroughs and instructional animations, saving valuable time and resources while scaling support operations and creating visual storytelling assets.

Can HeyGen be used for creating self-service resources and customer support content?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal solution for developing comprehensive self-service resources and customer support content. You can easily create AI training videos and visual storytelling assets, such as animated explainers and tutorials, to guide users and decrease support tickets efficiently, improving the overall customer experience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo