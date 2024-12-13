AI Customer Onboarding Video Generator for Fast, Engaging Experiences
Streamline new user experiences with professional videos and AI avatars that ensure quick understanding and boost engagement.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a dynamic 90-second instructional video for SaaS companies aiming for multi-language support in their AI customer onboarding video generator process. The visual style should be clean and dynamic, showcasing diverse user interfaces, while professional AI avatars articulate the message, using HeyGen's Voiceover generation and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to reach a global audience effectively.
Craft a comprehensive 2-minute training video for internal training departments, focused on creating detailed SOPs for new employee training videos. This video should feature a steady, informative AI voice accompanying detailed screen recordings and rich graphics, making use of HeyGen's Templates & scenes and Media library/stock support to enhance visual clarity and provide engaging content, potentially driven by AI powered auto generated scripts.
Design an engaging 45-second promotional video for product managers, showcasing how to easily customize videos for different customer segments using an AI customer onboarding video generator. Employ an upbeat, modern visual style with concise messaging delivered by a friendly AI avatar, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars and Templates & scenes to produce impactful, personalized customer onboarding videos that resonate with diverse users.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Boost Onboarding Engagement and Retention.
Improve customer and employee understanding with AI-powered videos that enhance learning and knowledge retention.
Scale Onboarding Content and Reach.
Develop and distribute a wide range of onboarding and training videos efficiently to a global audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI customer onboarding videos?
HeyGen leverages an advanced AI video platform to transform scripts into professional, engaging customer onboarding videos. Users can easily generate content from text-to-video from script, utilize AI avatars, and add high-quality AI voiceovers, streamlining the entire production process.
What customization options are available for videos created with HeyGen?
HeyGen provides extensive customization options, including branding controls to incorporate your logo and brand colors. Users can select from various video templates, add custom media from the library, and refine their content with aspect-ratio resizing for diverse platforms.
Can HeyGen produce multi-language onboarding and training videos?
Yes, HeyGen supports multi-language capabilities for both customer onboarding and employee training videos. This includes generating voiceovers in various languages and automatically adding subtitles/captions, ensuring your content is accessible and globally resonant.
Does HeyGen facilitate efficient team collaboration and video production?
HeyGen is designed for seamless collaboration, allowing teams to work together effectively on video projects from script to final export. The platform's end-to-end video generation capabilities significantly save time, enabling quick creation and distribution of engaging videos.