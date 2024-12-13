AI Customer Onboarding Video Generator for Fast, Engaging Experiences

Streamline new user experiences with professional videos and AI avatars that ensure quick understanding and boost engagement.

419/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 90-second instructional video for SaaS companies aiming for multi-language support in their AI customer onboarding video generator process. The visual style should be clean and dynamic, showcasing diverse user interfaces, while professional AI avatars articulate the message, using HeyGen's Voiceover generation and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to reach a global audience effectively.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a comprehensive 2-minute training video for internal training departments, focused on creating detailed SOPs for new employee training videos. This video should feature a steady, informative AI voice accompanying detailed screen recordings and rich graphics, making use of HeyGen's Templates & scenes and Media library/stock support to enhance visual clarity and provide engaging content, potentially driven by AI powered auto generated scripts.
Example Prompt 3
Design an engaging 45-second promotional video for product managers, showcasing how to easily customize videos for different customer segments using an AI customer onboarding video generator. Employ an upbeat, modern visual style with concise messaging delivered by a friendly AI avatar, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars and Templates & scenes to produce impactful, personalized customer onboarding videos that resonate with diverse users.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an AI customer onboarding video generator Works

Create engaging, personalized customer onboarding videos effortlessly with AI, ensuring your new users quickly understand and adopt your product. Streamline your process and enhance the user experience.

1
Step 1
Write Your Script
Start by inputting your onboarding content. Our platform leverages advanced Text-to-video from script technology to automatically generate the initial video draft, saving you valuable time.
2
Step 2
Select Your Presenter
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to serve as your virtual presenter, bringing a human touch and consistent brand representation to your onboarding videos.
3
Step 3
Add Your Brand Identity
Integrate your company's unique look and feel using comprehensive Branding controls, ensuring every onboarding video aligns perfectly with your brand guidelines.
4
Step 4
Generate and Deliver
Enhance your video with Voiceover generation in multiple languages, then easily export your final high-quality onboarding video, ready for your customers.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Build Trust with Customer Success Videos

.

Integrate compelling AI-generated customer success stories into your onboarding to build confidence and illustrate value.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI customer onboarding videos?

HeyGen leverages an advanced AI video platform to transform scripts into professional, engaging customer onboarding videos. Users can easily generate content from text-to-video from script, utilize AI avatars, and add high-quality AI voiceovers, streamlining the entire production process.

What customization options are available for videos created with HeyGen?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options, including branding controls to incorporate your logo and brand colors. Users can select from various video templates, add custom media from the library, and refine their content with aspect-ratio resizing for diverse platforms.

Can HeyGen produce multi-language onboarding and training videos?

Yes, HeyGen supports multi-language capabilities for both customer onboarding and employee training videos. This includes generating voiceovers in various languages and automatically adding subtitles/captions, ensuring your content is accessible and globally resonant.

Does HeyGen facilitate efficient team collaboration and video production?

HeyGen is designed for seamless collaboration, allowing teams to work together effectively on video projects from script to final export. The platform's end-to-end video generation capabilities significantly save time, enabling quick creation and distribution of engaging videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo