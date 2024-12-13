AI Corporate Announcement Video Maker: Instant Professional Videos

Transform your scripts into engaging professional videos instantly. Our text-to-video feature makes corporate announcements easy for global teams.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 60-second marketing video aimed at potential clients to showcase a new product feature. The visual style should be dynamic and engaging, incorporating vibrant stock footage and on-screen text to highlight key benefits, set to an upbeat, modern soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to efficiently generate the narrative, transforming your marketing message into a compelling AI video maker production that captures attention.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second internal communications video for department heads, announcing an upcoming company-wide initiative. This AI corporate announcement video should maintain a sleek and sophisticated visual aesthetic, using pre-designed templates to quickly convey complex information with a professional voiceover. Focus on using HeyGen's Templates & scenes to ensure brand consistency and quick turnaround, making this an impactful communication piece.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 45-second social media announcement for a global audience, celebrating a company milestone. The video should have an inclusive and vibrant visual style, incorporating diverse stock media and clear subtitles to ensure accessibility. Employ HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature to effectively localize the message across multiple regions, ensuring your professional videos resonate broadly and clearly communicate the achievement.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Corporate Announcement Video Maker Works

Craft professional corporate announcement videos effortlessly with AI avatars, branded content, and versatile export options for maximum impact.

1
Step 1
Create Your Announcement
Begin by selecting from a library of professional templates tailored for corporate announcements, ensuring a polished and consistent look.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand, delivering your message with clarity and a professional presence.
3
Step 3
Add Branding Elements
Integrate your company's branding controls, including logos and colors, to reinforce your brand identity throughout the announcement video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Optimize your video for various platforms using aspect-ratio resizing and export options, ensuring your announcement reaches your audience perfectly.

Deliver Inspiring Corporate Messages

Craft compelling motivational videos with AI to foster a positive company culture and effectively communicate inspiring announcements to all employees.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify professional video creation with AI?

HeyGen empowers users to create professional videos effortlessly using advanced AI. Our platform leverages AI avatars and text-to-video technology, transforming your scripts into engaging visual content quickly and efficiently for various needs like marketing videos or corporate announcements.

What creative customization options does HeyGen offer for branding?

HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo, brand colors, and utilize customizable templates to ensure every video reflects your unique brand identity. You can also enhance your professional videos using our media library and stock footage.

Can HeyGen support video localization for global audiences?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports localization with multi-language capabilities, offering voiceover generation in over 140+ languages. This feature, combined with automated captions and text-to-video from script, makes it easy to produce training videos or marketing videos for a diverse global audience.

How can HeyGen's AI video maker enhance team collaboration?

HeyGen streamlines team collaboration by providing an intuitive AI video maker where multiple users can contribute to projects. Our platform, featuring AI video agents, enables efficient video production and easy sharing, making it ideal for internal comms, social media announcements, or any team-based video production.

