Create Engaging Content with a Walkthrough Video Maker

Enhance your customer onboarding with AI avatars and seamless video production.

420/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 45-second tutorial video, demonstrate the power of HeyGen's video templates to craft a compelling account opening walkthrough. Targeted at marketing professionals, this video will showcase how to integrate branding strategy into your video production. The dynamic visuals and engaging AI avatars will captivate viewers, making it an essential tool for effective customer onboarding.
Prompt 2
Produce a 90-second video walkthrough designed for small business owners, focusing on the benefits of using HeyGen's media library and stock support for creating account opening videos. The video will employ a clean and professional visual style, complemented by clear subtitles and captions, to ensure accessibility and understanding. This approach will highlight the technical prowess of HeyGen's video production capabilities.
Prompt 3
Develop a 30-second creative explainer video aimed at content creators, showcasing the versatility of HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports. This video will use vibrant visuals and energetic AI voiceovers to demonstrate how easily you can adapt your account opening walkthroughs for various platforms. By leveraging HeyGen's innovative features, you'll enhance your video marketing strategy and engage a wider audience.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use an Account Opening Walkthrough Video Maker

Create engaging and informative account opening videos with ease using HeyGen's powerful tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by drafting a clear and concise script for your account opening walkthrough. This will serve as the foundation for your explainer video, ensuring that all necessary information is covered.
2
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from HeyGen's wide range of video templates to find the perfect fit for your branding strategy. These templates provide a professional look and feel, making your video walkthrough visually appealing.
3
Step 3
Add AI Voiceovers
Enhance your tutorial video by incorporating AI voiceovers. HeyGen's voiceover generation feature allows you to add clear and professional narration, making your content more engaging and accessible.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video production is complete, export it in the desired format and share it with your audience. HeyGen supports various aspect-ratio resizing and export options, ensuring your video is ready for any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of account opening walkthrough videos by leveraging AI to produce engaging, high-quality content quickly. With features like AI voiceovers and video templates, HeyGen enhances customer onboarding and video marketing strategies.

Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes

.

Effortlessly produce captivating social media content to expand your brand's reach and visibility.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my video walkthroughs?

HeyGen offers a powerful AI video generator that simplifies the creation of video walkthroughs. With features like AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts, you can produce engaging and informative content effortlessly.

What makes HeyGen's explainer videos stand out?

HeyGen's explainer videos are enhanced by customizable video templates and AI voiceovers, ensuring your message is clear and professional. The platform's branding controls allow you to maintain consistency with your branding strategy.

Can HeyGen assist with tutorial video production?

Yes, HeyGen is ideal for tutorial video production, offering a range of templates and scenes to streamline the process. The media library and stock support provide additional resources to enrich your content.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for AI video generation?

HeyGen provides advanced technical features for AI video generation, including voiceover generation, subtitles, and aspect-ratio resizing. These tools ensure your videos are polished and ready for any platform.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo