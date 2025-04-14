Our funeral video maker helps you create heartfelt tribute videos, turning photos, home video clips, and favorite songs into a polished tribute video in minutes. No cameras and no video editing software. Honor your loved one with a memorial you can play at the service, share online, or cherish as a keepsake.
Features of the Funeral Video Maker
Photo and video memorial slideshows
Upload the photos and video clips you have gathered, and this tribute video maker allows you to create a memorial slideshow set to a song you choose. Drag and drop images into the online video editor built on HeyGen's AI video generator, with no timeline to wrestle with and no software to install.
Ready-made memorial video templates
Select a template from a library of memorial and funeral designs instead of starting on a blank screen. Each tribute video template sets the background, transitions, title slide, and pacing for you. Customize the colors, fonts, and text to personalize your video and create an emotional tribute while you focus on choosing the right photos.
Names, dates, and quotes on screen
Add text such as names, dates, and quotes that help every guest follow the story. The subtitle generator keeps captions readable on a large screen, and you can add text to any slide and hold it long enough for people across the room to read every word.
Fitting music, timed to each slide
Make your tribute personal with a song that mattered to them, or upload one from the family, so you have a video with music that fits the moment. You control how long each photo holds, so the slideshow video never rushes and the tone stays steady, gentle, and easy to cherish.
Share the tribute in 175+ languages
When relatives are spread across countries, the AI video translator rebuilds the whole video tribute in 175+ languages with natural lip-synced voice, not subtitles alone. Share your video so one heartfelt memorial video reaches a grandmother abroad and cousins overseas in the language each of them speaks at home.
Families used to hand a box of prints to the funeral home. Easily add photos yourself, bring one treasured still to life with image to video, and pay tribute with a finished video ready for a touching funeral service.
A celebration of life leans warm, not somber. Choose a beautiful memorial slideshow, group brighter photos into chapters like family, travel, and work, and create a unique tribute that will commemorate a life fully lived.
Reading a eulogy aloud is hard on the day. Paste the words and the AI voice generator delivers them as a warm, steady narration for a memorial slideshow that tells their story, so it is heard even when speaking is too much.
A pet is family too. Gather phone photos and short clips of your dog or cat, set them to a gentle song, and create a memorial you can revisit long after the loss, a touching memorial to a companion you cherish.
That saved voicemail is precious and easy to lose. Turn it into a shareable clip with audio to video, pair the recording with photos, and keep their memory alive with a memorial slideshow the whole family can hold onto.
Grief crosses borders and so should the tribute. Make a memorial video, then create a video version in each relative's language so nobody watching from another country feels left out of the goodbye, turning the day into a shared legacy video.
How funeral video maker works
This simple video creation process shows how to create a tribute video, going from a folder of photos to a finished tribute video in four steps, ready to play at the service the same day.
Add photos, home videos, and any video clips from family, in any common format, from any device.
Select a respectful design that sets the background, transitions, and pacing automatically, then customize it to taste.
Drop in a meaningful song, add text like names, dates, and quotes, and set how long each slide holds.
Download your tribute video in HD, save it to a USB drive for the venue, or send a private link to family anywhere.
A funeral video maker is an online tool that turns your photos, video clips, and music into a tribute video you can play at a service or share online. With this funeral slideshow maker, you upload your memories, pick a template, add captions and a song, and export a finished video, with no video editing skills required. You can make a tribute video online in minutes, right in the browser.
Most funeral slideshows run five to eight minutes, which is roughly 40 to 80 photos at four to five seconds each, set to one or two songs. If you only have a handful of older images, hold each one longer and mix in photos of meaningful places, and a memorial slideshow maker will help you build a memorial photo slideshow that still feels full.
Yes. Add a song from the library or upload an MP3 that mattered to them, and customize the timing so photos land with the music. If the video will play in a public service, check that you have the right to use the track, since venues can have licensing rules.
Export in HD as a standard MP4, which plays on venue projectors, TVs, and laptops. Save a copy to a USB drive and email a backup link to the funeral director ahead of time. Testing playback the day before is the safest way to avoid surprises with a funeral memorial video.
Yes. A tribute video template handles the layout, transitions, and pacing, so a first-time user can make a video in an evening. Upload your photos, drop in a song, add a few captions, and export, without learning complicated software while you are grieving.
Beyond building the slideshow, HeyGen turns a written eulogy into a spoken narration and can create memorial videos in 175+ languages with lip-synced voice. Other tools stop at photos and music, so relatives who speak another language get subtitles at best when they should feel part of the goodbye.
Yes. People with no production background get studio-quality results on HeyGen, and educator Anton Voroniuk cut production costs about 40x and saved 15.5 hours a week after switching. A grieving family can create a touching tribute in one sitting, not over days.
Download the video and post it to a memorial website, YouTube, or a private link you send by text or email. You can also share it on Facebook so distant family and friends can watch and add their own memories to this touching tribute video, keeping it alive as a personalized tribute they can revisit.
You can start with a free video and build a full tribute at no cost, which makes HeyGen a genuinely free tribute video maker and free memorial video maker for a one-time service. Paid plans begin around $24 per month and add longer runtimes, HD and 4K export, and no watermark.
Yes. Open the project in the AI video editor to add a late-arriving photo, swap a song, or fix a caption without starting over. Families often make a few passes with this online tribute video maker before the video created feels exactly right, and every change re-exports in minutes.
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