Record 15 seconds of yourself and get a custom avatar that looks, moves, and sounds like you. Type a script, generate polished video, and never sit through another filming session.
Features of HeyGen Custom Avatars
One 15-Second Video, One Digital Twin
Upload a single 15-second clip and Avatar V builds a persistent personal avatar that holds your face, voice, and micro-expressions across wide, medium, and close-up shots. Identity stays consistent through 30-minute videos, so every custom avatar video reads as you.
Custom Avatar Looks Without Re-Filming
Avatar V separates who you are from what you wear. Swap outfits, settings, and camera angles in the editor without recording anything new. One recording session covers your product launch, quarterly business update, and social clips, each styled for its channel and audience.
Your Cloned Voice in 175+ Languages
Pair your twin with AI voice Cloning so the delivery sounds like you, not a stock narrator. Phoneme-level lip-sync keeps mouth movement accurate in 175+ languages and dialects, which means one script can reach every market you sell into without re-recording a line.
Direct Gestures in Plain English
Custom Motion lets you type direction like a producer would give it: look at the camera, lean in, keep the energy low. The same custom avatar delivers a measured executive update or a high-energy social cut from one script, so delivery matches your personality without a re-shoot.
Cinematic Scenes With Your Twin
Place your avatar inside cinematic footage with Seedance 2.0, the only integration that runs the model on real, verified human faces. Physics-accurate motion and director-level camera control turn a simple webcam recording into brand films, ads, and B-roll worth publishing.
Filming trainers for every module stalls L&D calendars. Build each training video with your expert's custom avatar instead: update a script, regenerate the lesson, and keep courses current without booking a single reshoot.
Creator-style ads demand constant fresh faces and takes. Generate scroll-ready clips with your avatar in different outfits and settings daily, test hooks fast, and keep feeds active while competitors wait on shoots.
Generic text outreach gets ignored. Send each prospect a video where your avatar greets them by name, recorded zero times, so the personal touch scales past what any calendar allows.
Dubbing agencies take months and lose your voice. Run finished videos through the AI video translator and your custom avatar presents in 175+ languages with lip-sync intact and your cloned tone preserved.
Leaders block hours for every business message. A digital twin delivers weekly updates, all-hands recaps, and investor notes in minutes, keeping communication frequent while the calendar stays clear for decisions.
Course creators burn weekends filming lessons. Type modules into the AI video generator and your avatar teaches every one, letting a solo educator publish a full curriculum without touching a camera again.
How custom avatar maker works
Go from a phone recording to a finished custom avatar video in four easy steps, most of them measured in minutes.
Film yourself on a phone or webcam in a well-lit space. Speak naturally; motion is learned from this clip.
Read a unique on-camera consent code. This verifies identity and blocks unauthorized avatar creation.
Pick outfits, backgrounds, and camera angles. Add your cloned voice or choose from 300+ options.
Paste a script, edit pacing, and render. Download the finished video in HD or 4K and publish it anywhere.
A custom AI avatar is a digital representation of a real person, sometimes called a personal avatar or digital twin. The model learns your face, voice, and mannerisms from a short clip, then performs any script you run through the text to video workflow, producing a talking avatar video without new filming.
Avatar V learns motion from your reference clip rather than guessing it from a photo, which removes the stiffness older models showed. It rates #1 for most realistic AI avatars on G2, and an expressive 15-second recording produces an expressive twin.
One 15-second clip is enough. Film on a phone or webcam in even lighting, speak with natural energy, and gesture the way you want your personal avatar to gesture, since the model replicates exactly what it sees in that recording.
Other AI video platforms need studio filming or days of processing to build a custom avatar. HeyGen needs 15 seconds and minutes of processing, supports 175+ languages against a typical 100 to 160, and lets you restyle outfits without re-recording.
Yes, and the numbers are specific. Educator Anton Voroniuk saves 15.5 hours per week and reached 1M+ students with his avatar at 40x cheaper production than filming. Read the full breakdown in his customer story.
You can start free and test the platform before paying. Paid plans begin at $24 per month for creators, and business teams add video avatar slots as add-ons, so pricing scales with how many people you turn into avatars.
Only with their on-camera consent. The person in the footage must record their own consent statement, which verification checks against the training clip. The finished avatar stays private to your account and is never added to any public library.
Yes. Your cloned voice carries into 175+ languages and dialects with phoneme-level lip-sync, so mouth movement matches each language instead of looking dubbed. Teams routinely localize one finished video into dozens of markets in an afternoon.
No. A phone camera or webcam works, and phone cameras often beat laptop webcams. Recording is easy: find a quiet space with even lighting on your face, keep the background static, and use small natural movements. No green screen or crew required.
Minutes, not days. Processing typically completes within about 10 to 15 minutes of uploading your clip and consent code. Platforms that rely on studio pipelines quote 5 to 15 working days for the same deliverable.
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