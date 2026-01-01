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Seedance 2 — dummy hero

Dummy description for Seedance 2. Replace before launch.

Powering creators everywhere with Seedance 2
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Capabilities

What Seedance 2 can do

Seedance 2 is a powerful video model purpose-built for creators and teams. Here's what makes it different.

Direct cinematic shots with Seedance 2

Seedance 2 understands camera language. Ask for a slow dolly, a Dutch angle or a macro pull-back and you get exactly that, with lighting and depth-of-field that match.

Stack shots into sequences and ${model.modelLabel} keeps character, wardrobe and environment continuous across every cut.

Consistent characters across every cut

Pin a hero, supporting cast or product, and Seedance 2 will keep them on-model across hundreds of frames.

Style locks travel with the character — same lighting, same outfit, same vibe — even when the camera and environment change.

Built-in voice, captions and music

Generate scenes with synced lip movement, ambient sound and on-brand music in the same pass.

Captions are added automatically and resize correctly for vertical, square and horizontal cuts.

Use cases

Use Cases of Seedance 2

Cinematic short films

Direct sweeping cinematic sequences with dynamic camera moves, lifelike lighting and consistent characters across every shot.

Product launch trailers

Spin up high-fidelity product reveals with branded motion design, on-model demos and crisp callouts in minutes.

Social ads at scale

Generate vertical, square and horizontal cuts from a single brief, ready for TikTok, Reels, Shorts and paid social.

Educational explainers

Translate complex topics into illustrated stories with synced voiceover, captions and clear visual pacing.

Teams ship faster with Seedance 2

Hear from creators and brands who use Seedance 2 to scale storytelling and ship campaigns in hours.

Miro
"Seedance 2 gave our writers the same level of creativity in the process that I have with visual storytelling channels."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Experience Designer
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when I realized I could write a script, send it off, and never have to be on camera again — and Seedance 2 would handle the rest."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen and Seedance 2 is that I don't have to say no to projects anymore. It's like we've expanded our team and can do so much more with the same resources."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
reviews logo4.8
1,300+ reviews
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Frequently asked questions

Everything you need to know about Seedance 2 on HeyGen.

Seedance 2 generates cinematic, on-brand video from text prompts, reference imagery and storyboards. Use it for ads, trailers, explainers, social cuts and full-length scenes with consistent characters and camera direction.

Single clips can run up to multiple minutes per generation. Most teams stitch a few generations together inside HeyGen to assemble longer trailers, explainers and full episodes.

Yes. Pin a character, lock the style and reuse the same prompt scaffolding across every shot. Seedance 2 preserves identity, wardrobe and lighting from clip to clip.

Generate 16:9, 9:16, 1:1 and 4:5 from the same prompt. Cuts come back ready for YouTube, TikTok, Reels, Shorts and paid social — no recropping.

Yes. HeyGen licenses the underlying assets and you retain rights to the videos you create. Make sure any third-party content you upload is cleared for commercial use.

Open HeyGen, choose Seedance 2 from the model picker, describe what you want to make and click generate. Most teams ship their first usable cut in under five minutes.

Whatever you want to make, you can make it now

Start creating with Seedance 2 and the rest of HeyGen's AI studio. No setup, no shoots — just open a tab and go.

Start creating
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