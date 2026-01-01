HeyGen's AI motion graphics generator turns a simple text prompt into animated visuals in minutes. Create animated titles, data visualizations, and explainer animations with no design software and no motion design experience required.
Features of the AI motion graphics generator
Create AI animations from text
Open Motion Designer in AI Studio, type what you want, and turn ideas into polished motion graphics without touching a timeline. This ai-powered, text-to-video workflow lets you create AI animations, kinetic typography, and animated titles in seconds, the same way a text to video engine turns videos from text.
Ready-made ai animation styles
Start from Motion Designer's template library or pick from over 100 curated AI animation styles, then iterate by describing your changes in plain text. Choose a visual style, apply your Brand System in a single click, and reach advanced features as you bring the result into an animated presentation.
Animated infographics and charts
Describe a dataset or concept and Motion Designer renders animated infographics and ai-generated diagrams that make complex topics easy to follow. These high-contrast, soundless visuals generate in seconds and drop into any AI video explainer or explainers where a static slide would lose your audience.
Drop video clips into any scene
Every graphic exports as a soundless overlay or standalone video clips you can layer onto footage and post across social platforms. Add them in AI Studio, fine-tune timing on the canvas inside the AI video editor, then export HD or 4K output and motion graphics in minutes for professional projects.
Lifelike output and polished motion
Pair your AI animations with a flawless take using Speech Cleanup, which removes filler words, pauses, and false starts for you. HeyGen's invisible AI transitions stitch your best clips into seamless, lifelike output, while Avatar V and realistic motion deliver polished motion as smooth as AI lip Sync footage.
Use cases for AI animations and motion graphics
Stop briefing freelancers for every campaign. Prompt Video Agent to create videos with on-brand professional animations and scroll-stopping motion that match your Brand System, then generate marketing videos in minutes that power your marketing content across every channel.
Skip hand-animating intros for every clip. Describe your idea in Motion Designer, set portrait orientation, and publish social content in seconds, sharing TikTok clips and Instagram Reels with a reel generator built for fast-moving feeds.
Static slides lose learners fast. Skip storyboards and let Motion Designer turn lesson notes into animated diagrams and explainer videos that hold attention, then build a full educational video in AI Studio without any animation software.
Filming a feature walkthrough takes days of editing. Generate animated callouts and an AI animation video from a prompt, then add Seedance B-roll in AI Studio for producing professional product demo video results the same week you ship the feature.
Reshooting modules for every update drains the team. Create animated videos and animated content with motion graphics, hold visual consistency across every training video through your Brand System, then edit the text and regenerate in minutes.
Static decks struggle to keep a room engaged. Use HyperFrames to convert key slides into professional-quality animations that bring your ideas to life in 3D, then arrange them on the Studio canvas with a slideshow maker for a presentation that finally lands.
How an AI motion graphics generator works
Create AI motion graphics in four steps that take you from a simple text prompt to a polished animation ready for any video.
Open the motion graphics tool inside AI Studio and choose a template or start from a blank prompt.
Type the animation, text effect, or data visual you want, then set portrait or landscape orientation.
Click generate to create your motion graphic, then adjust the colors, copy, and timing as needed.
Drop the finished graphic into your scene, layer it over footage, and export a polished video fast.
It is HeyGen's Motion Designer, an AI animation generator inside AI Studio that turns a text prompt into ai animations like moving titles and ai-generated charts. Using ai, you describe what you want and it renders in seconds, the way an AI video generator builds a video from a script.
No design skills needed and no technical skills required. There are no keyframes or effects needed, no software to learn, and no waiting on designers. Describe the animation in plain language in Motion Designer and get a finished result on the first try, with no skills required.
Open Motion Designer in AI Studio, describe the animation or pick a template, set orientation, and click generate. Prompt accuracy turns text into animated graphics in seconds that you click to add to your scene, like script to video builds a clip from text.
They are fully animated with real movement, not still frames. You can also animate static images: drop in images or text and HeyGen's image to video brings any still photo into motion, the same image-to-video model that powers lifelike clips.
Yes. Describe your colors and fonts in the prompt or apply your Brand System with one click for full creative control. Every element defaults to your brand fonts and colors, keeping each promo video on brand without manual color matching.
Yes. Generate as many AI animations as you need from new prompts and reuse templates for consistent output across projects. For teams creating content at scale, HeyGen's batch tools and API power faceless video production without extra headcount.
Traditional motion design means hiring a specialist, waiting days, and paying high fees. As one of the best AI animation tools, this ai animation generator produces results from a prompt in minutes, so you make unlimited tutorial video maker projects in house.
Yes. There is a free AI plan with no credit card required, making it a strong AI animation generator for creators on any budget. Paid plans from $24 per month unlock higher limits, premium styles, and HD or 4K exports for scaling teams.
You stay in charge. You guide the creative direction with every prompt, choosing the pacing, layout, and timing, then refine until the animated video matches your vision. Edits in AI Studio stay fast and the lifelike output remains fully editable, so changing a scene is quick, not a rebuild.
Yes. Every animation downloads as a soundless clip you can import into other editors or use directly in your scene. Add narration with an AI voice generator, then export your final output in HD or 4K for any platform.
Yes. With HeyGen, you can add on-screen text in any language directly from your prompt, and animated typography displays clearly across different writing systems. To localize your entire video, combine AI-generated animations with the AI Video Translator and reach audiences in 175+ languages
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