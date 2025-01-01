Brand kit

Brand in HeyGen helps you keep every video visually and verbally consistent, no matter who’s creating it or how many languages you’re working in. It brings all of your brand rules into one place, so your content always looks polished and sounds right. With Brand, you can manage your visual identity through Brand Kits and control how key terms are pronounced or translated using Brand Glossary. Together, these tools make it easy to apply logos, colors, fonts, media, and language rules across projects, ensuring your videos stay on-brand at scale and across teams.