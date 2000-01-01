SCORM Export makes it easy to integrate HeyGen videos into your Learning Management System. SCORM, short for Sharable Content Object Reference Model, is the industry standard for packaging e-learning content so that it can be tracked inside any SCORM-compliant LMS. With HeyGen’s export feature, your videos don’t just play inside an LMS, they become trackable lessons that report learner progress back to your system.

This is especially useful for training and onboarding programs where completion matters. By exporting your video as SCORM, you can set a threshold for how much of the content learners must watch before being marked complete. For example, requiring 80% playback ensures the material is covered before progress is logged. These rules help align video-based training with the same accountability standards as other e-learning modules.

Exporting is simple. From your dashboard, select the video you want to use, open the download options, and toggle on Export as SCORM. You can choose between SCORM 1.2 or SCORM 2004 (4th Edition), depending on the requirements of your LMS. Once preferences are set, HeyGen packages the video and completion rules into a ZIP file that’s ready to upload.

Inside your LMS, importing the package works like any other SCORM file. Upload the ZIP, assign it to a course or training module, and learners will be able to watch the video directly within your platform. As they progress, the LMS tracks whether they’ve met the completion threshold, giving admins full visibility into engagement and compliance.

By turning HeyGen videos into SCORM packages, Enterprise teams can blend dynamic, avatar-driven content into their existing e-learning ecosystems. The result is training that’s not only engaging but measurable, ensuring learners stay on track and progress is captured automatically.