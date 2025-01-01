HeyGen logo
Integrations in HeyGen help you connect your video creation workflow with the tools you already use every day. By linking HeyGen with platforms like Canva, Adobe Express, HubSpot, and more, you can create, personalize, and distribute videos without jumping between multiple apps. Through integrations, you can bring HeyGen avatars and voices into your designs, automate personalized video campaigns, streamline collaboration, and scale video production across marketing, sales, training, and education workflows. Integrations are designed to save time, reduce manual work, and make it easier to turn existing content and data into high-quality videos.