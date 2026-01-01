AI Podcast Clip Generator for Social Media

An AI podcast clip generator turns long episodes into short, shareable clips in minutes. Upload your recording, let AI find the best moments, and get captioned clips ready to post anywhere.

AI podcast clip generator turning a long episode into short, captioned, social-ready clips.
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Miljoenen mensen wereldwijd vertrouwen op ons om hun verhalen tot leven te brengen.
Key Features

AI-powered clip maker to transform podcasts

AI-powered highlight detection for short clips

Skip hours of scrubbing through a timeline. HeyGen's Video Agent and advanced AI technology analyzes your podcast, reads speech and pacing, and the clip generator identifies the strongest moments of your podcast using AI. You get share-ready clips from parts of your podcast, each a complete video highlight.

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AI-powered highlight detection surfacing the strongest moments of a podcast as short clips.

Caption and transcription to captivate viewers

Most social clips play on mute, so on-screen text is what keeps viewers watching. Accurate transcription turns speech into auto-timed captions in the AI Studio editor, and the built-in subtitle generator lets you restyle fonts, colors, and layout to captivate viewers on any social media platform.

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Caption and transcription tools adding auto-timed subtitles to a podcast clip.

Video editing features for scroll-stopping clips

Stop re-recording a take to fix a few stumbles. With one click, AI-powered Speech Cleanup removes filler words, pauses, false starts, and retakes, then HeyGen's AI video editor stitches segments with invisible transitions. The result is a high-quality, flawless take with no jump cuts.

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Video editing features cleaning up speech for scroll-stopping podcast clips.

Audiogram, reel, and short-form video clips

A widescreen clip dies in a vertical feed. Each clip is auto-reframed into short-form video with a reel generator for instagram reels, shorts for tiktok, and square posts, plus an audiogram for audio or video shows. One upload looks native across major video platforms.

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Audiogram, reel, and short-form video clips auto-reframed for vertical feeds.

Transform podcast audio into 175+ languages

One podcast can reach far beyond its first audience. Transform any clip into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync and voice cloning that keeps your tone, or run audio-only AI dubbing for a faster turnaround. Publish high-quality video content to every market and attract new listeners without re-recording.

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Transforming podcast audio into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync.

Podcast clip ideas and use cases

Podcasters repurpose long-form episodes

Podcasters repurpose long-form episodes

Editing a long-form episode by hand drains a full day. Repurpose each podcast episode in minutes and turn podcast episodes into engaging podcast clips ready for youtube shorts, keeping a steady posting schedule across every show.

Create social media clips that go viral

Create social media clips that go viral

Feeding every channel is relentless. Create social media clips from one interview, post scroll-stopping clips, and create viral clips across social media, then queue them as tiktok video posts to fill your feed.

Transform podcast content into video clips

Transform podcast content into video clips

Long lectures and episodes lose listeners fast. Convert your podcast into bite-sized podcast snippets, transform a recorded session into a short educational video, and give your audience focused clips to revisit anytime.

Media clips for your podcast demos

Media clips for your podcast demos

Buyers rarely watch a full webinar or video podcast. Clip the moment a feature lands, pair it with a product demo video, and share media clips for your podcast across email, ads, and landing pages.

Clip maker for podcast creator agencies

Clip maker for podcast creator agencies

Client requests pile up faster than editors deliver. This clip maker generates polished clips from each recording, lets teams choose from a variety of layouts and brand kits, and plugs them into marketing videos for every account.

Turn your podcast into team training

Turn your podcast into team training

Few employees rewatch an hour-long all-hands meeting. Turn your podcast and those episodes into shareable clips, fold them into a training video library, and keep distributed teams aligned in minutes.

How it works

How an AI podcast clip generator works

Go from a full podcast recording to polished, ready-to-post clips in four simple steps, with no manual editing required.

Step 1

Upload your episode

Upload your full podcast in video or audio form. The system transcribes it for clip selection.

Step 2

Let AI find the clips

AI scans the full episode, analyzes speech and pacing, and surfaces the strongest moments as clips.

Step 3

Clean up and caption

Speech Cleanup removes filler words, pauses, and false starts, then captions are added for you.

Step 4

Export and share

Export each clip in vertical, square, or widescreen format, ready to post on any social channel.

Upload your episode step illustration.
Let AI find the clips step illustration.
Clean up and caption step illustration.
Export and share step illustration.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can an AI podcast clip remove filler words from podcast audio without choppy cuts?

Yes. Speech Cleanup detects filler words, long pauses, false starts, and retakes, then uses invisible transitions to bridge the gaps effortlessly. HeyGen's video editing features let you review each edit, so the final clip sounds smooth and looks like a clean single take.

Do I have to appear on camera to make podcast clips?

No. You can create podcast clips from an existing recording, or produce a faceless video version with captions, b-roll, and AI visuals. With 1,100+ avatars and Avatar IV, you can create content without a camera and keep posting even on weeks you never film.

Can I upload audio or video and still make video clips?

Yes. Upload your podcast audio and the system turns each highlight into a video clip or audiogram with captions and visuals. You can add narration with AI voice Cloning that matches your voice from 300+ options, so an audio-first show still produces a polished video file.

Can I turn one episode into clips in other languages?

Yes. HeyGen supports 175+ languages, so you can clip one recording and localize it with accurate AI lip Sync and preserved voice tone. It is a fast way to expand your podcast's reach and attract new listeners worldwide without re-recording.

Why use HeyGen instead of a basic podcast clipping app?

Most clipping apps stop at trimming. Beyond highlights, you get Speech Cleanup, branded captions, avatars, and translation in one text to video platform used by OpenAI, Shopify, and HubSpot. It helps you streamline your podcast production process and maximize your podcast's output.

Is the AI podcast clip generator free, and what do paid plans add?

Yes, HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card needed, so you can try it free and make a free podcast clip to test the format. Paid plans from $24 per month unlock longer episodes, more clips, and full access to the AI video generator.

How do I export clips for Instagram with my own branding?

Yes. Apply your logo, colors, fonts, and intro and outro with brand kits to create captivating content that matches your show. You can even swap a presenter's look with AI face swap to keep visuals consistent across a series, from the first clip to the last.

Can I create clips for instagram from a webinar or video?

Yes. The tool works with any long recording, including webinars, interviews, and screen shares. Paste a link or upload a file, add a branded intro using a script to video flow, then turn your talk into short, captioned clips for any channel.

How do I create engaging podcast clips for Instagram?

Upload your recording and HeyGen surfaces the highlights, so you can create engaging podcast clips and produce clips for instagram in minutes. Add captions and branding in the AI Studio editor, then publish podcast clips effortlessly without any manual editing.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Transform long podcast episodes into captioned, social-ready clips with AI.

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