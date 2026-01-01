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HeyGen 아카데미에 오신 것을 환영합니다플랫폼 개요동영상 제작 경로아바타목소리현지화비디오 에이전트AI 스튜디오
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아바타음성스크립팅브랜드 키트연동즉시 하이라이트일괄 모드PPT/PDF를 동영상으로 변환페이지 공유템플릿스타일 편집

동영상 제작 경로

모든 작업은 다양한 워크플로에 맞게 설계된 여러 시작 방식을 제공하는 만들기(Create) 버튼에서 시작됩니다.

Now it’s time to create your first video. Everything starts with the Create button, which offers several ways to begin, each designed for a different workflow.

  • Video Agent is the fastest option. Start with a prompt, and HeyGen automatically generates a complete video, script, visuals, narration, and layout. Ideal for quick ads, social videos, and explainers.
  • AI Studio gives you full creative control. Turn scripts into videos, choose avatars and voices, add scenes, media, and animations, and fine-tune every detail.
  • Upload PDF or PowerPoint to instantly convert slides into editable scenes, then add avatars, voiceovers, and motion.
  • Photo to Video lets you animate a single image using Avatar IV for fast, lightweight videos.
  • Templates provide pre-built starting points for common use cases, all fully customizable and reusable.

No matter how you start, every video in HeyGen is editable and reusable.