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HeyGen 아카데미에 오신 것을 환영합니다플랫폼 개요영상 제작 경로아바타목소리현지화비디오 에이전트AI 스튜디오
설정 체크리스트교정상호작용성SCORM단일 편집기 모드화면 녹화
아바타음성스크립팅브랜드 키트연동즉시 하이라이트일괄 모드PPT/PDF를 동영상으로 변환페이지 공유템플릿스타일 편집

실습 랩 가이드

이제 막 시작했든, 영상 전략을 한 단계 업그레이드하고 싶든, 이 가이드는 HeyGen을 최대한 활용할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. Video Agent를 완벽히 활용하는 방법부터 매력적인 제품 설명 영상을 만들고 브랜드 스토리를 전달하는 방법까지, 각 가이드는 실용적인 단계별 안내를 통해 자신 있게 전문적인 AI 기반 영상을 제작할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 아래 자료들을 살펴보고 지금 바로 제작을 시작해 보세요.

How to get the most out of HeyGen's Video Agent

Unlock the full potential of HeyGen's Video Agent with this step-by-step guide. Learn how to set up, customize, and optimize your AI-powered video agent to create engaging, professional-quality videos with ease.

How to use HeyGen to create product explainer videos

Discover how to bring your products to life with HeyGen. This guide walks you through creating clear, compelling explainer videos that showcase your product's features and benefits, perfect for landing pages, sales decks, and more.

How to use HeyGen to market and tell your brand story

Learn how to harness HeyGen's AI video tools to craft authentic, visually stunning brand stories. From scripting to final output, this guide covers everything you need to connect with your audience and make your brand memorable.