이제 막 시작했든, 영상 전략을 한 단계 업그레이드하고 싶든, 이 가이드는 HeyGen을 최대한 활용할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. Video Agent를 완벽히 활용하는 방법부터 매력적인 제품 설명 영상을 만들고 브랜드 스토리를 전달하는 방법까지, 각 가이드는 실용적인 단계별 안내를 통해 자신 있게 전문적인 AI 기반 영상을 제작할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 아래 자료들을 살펴보고 지금 바로 제작을 시작해 보세요.

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