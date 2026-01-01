워크스페이스에 멤버 초대하기

HeyGen 아카데미에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 모듈인 ‘팀원 초대 및 관리’에서는 팀원들을 워크스페이스로 초대해 함께 협업하고 바로 콘텐츠를 만들 수 있도록 하는 방법을 다룹니다. 팀원을 추가할 준비가 되면, 먼저 현재가 개인 계정이 아닌 공유 워크스페이스 안인지 확인하세요. ‘워크스페이스 관리(Manage Workspace)’ 패널에서 초대된 모든 사람, 각자의 역할, 초대를 수락했는지 아니면 아직 대기 중인지 한눈에 볼 수 있습니다. HeyGen은 회사 이메일 도메인으로 이미 가입한 동료들을 자동으로 추천해 주어, 한 번의 클릭으로 쉽게 워크스페이스에 추가할 수 있습니다. 팀원은 이메일로 직접 초대하거나, 공유 가능한 링크를 복사해 더 넓게 배포할 수도 있습니다. 초대가 발송되는 즉시, 해당 사용자는 멤버 목록에 ‘초대 전송(Invite Sent)’ 상태로 표시됩니다. 워크스페이스가 ‘가입 요청(request-to-join)’ 방식으로 설정되어 있다면, 새로운 가입 요청도 같은 패널에 표시됩니다. 요청을 승인하면 해당 팀원은 ‘활성(Active)’ 상태로 전환되며, 공식적으로 워크스페이스에 합류하고 플랜의 좌석을 하나 차지하게 됩니다. HeyGen의 모든 멤버에게는 역할(Role)이 부여되며, 이 역할이 접근 권한 수준을 결정합니다. - Super Admin은 결제, 보안, 권한, 워크스페이스 설정 전반을 완전히 제어할 수 있습니다. - Developer는 콘텐츠를 생성할 수 있을 뿐 아니라, CRM이나 이메일 플랫폼 같은 서비스와 연동하기 위해 HeyGen API에도 접근할 수 있습니다. - Creator는 동영상, 아바타, 보이스 제작에 집중하며, 권한이나 결제 관리는 담당하지 않습니다. - Viewer는 승인자이자 검토자로서 콘텐츠를 열람할 수 있지만, 수정은 할 수 없습니다. 이러한 역할 기반 구조를 통해 창의성과 관리의 균형을 맞추면서, 팀원들에게 필요한 도구는 제공하되 불필요한 접근 권한은 제한할 수 있습니다. 요청 기반 접근 방식을 활성화했다면, 가입 요청은 알림 패널과 ‘Members & Workspaces’ 탭 두 곳에서 검토하고 처리할 수 있습니다. 요청을 승인하면 해당 사용자는 즉시 활성 상태가 되어 멤버 목록에 표시되며, 거절하면 워크스페이스 보안을 유지할 수 있습니다. 멤버 역할 외에도, HeyGen은 워크스페이스 내에서 콘텐츠가 어떻게 공유되는지에 대해 매우 세밀한 제어 기능을 제공합니다. 프로젝트, 폴더, 개별 동영상 단위로 권한을 조정해 접근을 제한하거나, 편집을 허용하거나, 열람 전용 링크만 공유하도록 설정할 수 있습니다. 공유 프로젝트 안에서도 Viewer 역할은 항상 열람 전용으로 유지되어, 설정한 접근 정책이 그대로 지켜집니다. 동영상을 게시하면 ‘Share Page’가 생성되며, 여기에서 제작자는 자막을 추가하고, 권한을 설정하고, 비밀번호를 걸거나, 로그인 없이도 누구나 볼 수 있도록 공개 설정을 할 수 있습니다. 이러한 옵션을 통해 팀은 콘텐츠를 어디에, 어떤 방식으로 배포할지 유연하게 관리할 수 있습니다. 이 모듈을 마치면, 팀원을 초대하는 방법, 역할을 부여하는 방법, 그리고 콘텐츠 접근 권한을 제어하는 방법을 이해하게 됩니다. 이 단계를 모두 갖추면, 조직 전반에서 안전하고 확장 가능한 협업이 가능한 워크스페이스 환경을 구축할 수 있습니다.

When you’re ready to add teammates, first make sure you’re inside your shared workspace rather than your personal account. From the Manage Workspace panel, you’ll see everyone who’s been invited, their current roles, and whether they’ve accepted or are still pending. HeyGen also makes suggestions for colleagues who have already signed up with your company email domain, making it easy to bring them in with a single click. You can invite teammates directly by email, or copy a shareable link to send out more broadly.

As soon as an invitation is sent, the user appears in your member list with the status Invite Sent. If your workspace is configured for request-to-join, new requests will also show up in the same panel. Once approved, the teammate moves into Active status, officially joining your workspace and occupying a seat on your plan.

Every member in HeyGen is assigned a role, which determines their level of access:

Super Admins have full control over billing, security, permissions, and workspace settings.

Developers can create content and also access HeyGen’s API for integrations like CRMs or email platforms.

Creators focus on producing videos, avatars, and voices but don’t manage permissions or billing.

Viewers are approvers and reviewers who can access content without making edits.

This role-based structure helps you balance creativity with oversight, ensuring teammates have the tools they need—without giving unnecessary access.

If you’ve enabled request-based access, you can review and act on join requests in two places: the notifications panel and the Members & Workspaces tab. Approving a request immediately makes the user active and visible in your members list; denying it keeps your workspace secure.

Beyond member roles, HeyGen gives you granular control over how content is shared within the workspace. At the project, folder, or video level, you can adjust permissions to restrict access, allow edits, or share view-only links. Even within shared projects, a Viewer role always remains view-only, preserving your access policies.

When a video is published, it generates a Share Page, where creators can add captions, configure permissions, apply password protection, or make the video publicly viewable without requiring sign-in. These options give teams the flexibility to manage how and where content is distributed.

By the end of this module, you’ll understand how to invite teammates, assign roles, and control access to content. With these steps in place, your workspace will be ready for secure, scalable collaboration across your organization.