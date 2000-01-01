If you’re creating training modules, onboarding content, or educational videos that need to track learner progress, SCORM export makes it easy to deliver engaging, measurable lessons.

What SCORM export does

SCORM stands for Sharable Content Object Reference Model. It’s the standard most learning platforms use to track course progress and completion.

With HeyGen’s SCORM export feature, you can turn any video into a SCORM-compliant package that reports back to your LMS when learners watch and complete your content. This allows you to integrate video-based training directly into your LMS, track completion rates, and control exactly how much of the video must be watched before a lesson is marked complete.

Export a video as SCORM

Start from your HeyGen dashboard and locate the video you want to export. Click into the video and select Download.

In the download options, toggle Export as SCORM. This opens the SCORM export settings.

Next, choose the SCORM version you want to use. You can select SCORM 1.2 or SCORM 2004 (4th Edition). If you’re unsure which option your LMS supports, check with your LMS provider.

Then, set the completion threshold. This determines how much of the video a learner must watch before the lesson is marked complete. For example, setting the slider to 80% means learners must watch at least 80% of the video to complete the course.

Once everything looks right, click Export SCORM Package. HeyGen will generate a ZIP file containing your SCORM-compliant package and download it to your device.

Use the SCORM package in your LMS

Upload the ZIP file to your LMS using its SCORM upload or import feature. Your HeyGen video will now function as an LMS-ready course module with built-in progress tracking and completion rules based on the threshold you set.

You’ve successfully created a SCORM-compliant video package using HeyGen. Your content is now fully e-learning ready, with progress tracking, customizable completion criteria, and full SCORM compatibility.