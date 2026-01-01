AI Human Generator: Create Realistic AI People for Videos
No actors. No filming is required when using AI-generated content. With HeyGen’s AI Person Generator, you can create realistic digital people who speak your script naturally, using advanced AI technology.
Generate lifelike presenters, spokespeople, or characters who are always ready to represent your brand.
Bring a genuine human presence into your videos with an AI human
Create influencer-style content at a fraction of the cost, leveraging the power of creator-led engagement and advanced AI tools to drive performance.
Create AI Person-Led Videos Instantly
Turn scripts into videos featuring digital people in just a few minutes. HeyGen makes it simple to create professional content for TikTok, Reels, YouTube, LinkedIn, and more, without needing cameras or production crews.
Test Messages With Different AI Human
Experiment with different voices, tones, and personalities. A/B test your messaging by quickly swapping AI people to see which one works best for your audience.
Choose from hundreds of AI humans
Choose from a wide library of ready-made AI people. From formally dressed professionals to relaxed, everyday looks, you will find someone who suits your audience and campaign style.
Use AI Humans as Dependable Brand Presenters
Deploy consistent digital presenters who always stay on message. Use AI humans as spokespeople, trainers, or hosts to represent your brand clearly and professionally across videos, without depending on actors or rigid shooting schedules.
Test people, voices, and delivery styles
Experiment with different AI people, voices, and tones to refine your messaging and performance. Switch digital presenters instantly to find what connects best with your audience, without any production delays.
Why teams prefer HeyGen AI Human Generator
Traditional video production needs a lot of time, coordination, and budget. With AI people, teams can create professional videos much faster, cut costs, and stay in complete control of their messaging.
Extensive AI Human Library
Browse more than 500 realistic AI people designed to serve different industries and audiences. The library is updated frequently, giving you fresh options to keep your content relevant and engaging.
Industry-Specific AI Persona
Select AI humans designed specifically for the needs of your industry. Use a trusted digital person for healthcare guidance, a polished professional for corporate training, a warm host for retail videos, or an energetic personality for entertainment content.
Save Time and Production Costs
Traditional video production can take weeks of planning, but with AI tools, you can streamline the process significantly. With HeyGen, you skip the delays. AI people let you generate ready-to-publish videos in minutes, saving thousands in budget and giving you the freedom to create whenever you need, all while humanising your message.
Create AI person videosinstantly
Create videos with AI avatars in four simple steps, from script to export-ready video.
Choose your AI persona
Choose from a library of lifelike AI people or create a custom digital human.
Customise look and style
Adjust appearance, role, tone, and style to suit your content goals.
Add script and language
Write your script and select the language. The system automatically manages voice, lip sync, and gestures, ensuring a smooth, seamless experience with AI-generated text.
Generate and publish
Generate your video and export it for marketing, training, or internal use within your organisation.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is an AI Human Generator, and how does it work with AI-generated text?
It’s a platform that creates lifelike AI human videos using AI avatars. HeyGen lets you script, customise, and generate these videos at scale.
What are the limitations of AI human generators?
AI human generators are powerful but not a complete replacement for every real-world situation. They work best for scripted, structured communication such as product demos, marketing, training, and education.
They are not intended for highly emotional acting, unscripted conversations, or complex live interactions outside the supported integrations.
How to use an AI human generator to make your content more human and relatable?
Using HeyGen’s AI Human Generator is straightforward. You write your script, choose or create a digital human, and generate your video. The system automatically manages lip sync, gestures, and voice so your AI human looks and sounds natural.
What features do AI human generators offer?
Key features include lifelike human appearance, natural voice and lip sync, multilingual support, customisable looks and styles, a library of 500+ stock humans, the ability to create digital twins, and fast video generation from text or photos.
How can AI humans enhance marketing campaigns?
AI humans allow you to test many different people, voices, and tones quickly, making them essential tools for marketers. This helps you identify which style converts best and saves the cost of hiring multiple influencers or presenters.
Can AI humans represent my brand safely in the long run?
Yes, AI-generated solutions are transforming the way we communicate. Every AI human is consistent, completely under your control, and always on-message, thanks to advanced AI algorithms. Unlike traditional talent, there is no risk of reputation issues or scheduling conflicts.
Can AI humans support sales activities?
Yes. They can act as 24/7 sales representatives that explain products, answer FAQs through video, and guide leads towards booking a meeting or making a purchase.
How do AI humans support distributed teams across countries?
AI humans can instantly speak multiple languages while keeping natural voice and lip sync, making AI text feel more human for stronger engagement. This makes scaling content across regions simple and cost-effective.
Can AI humans fully replace real trainers or presenters?
They can handle repeatable, scalable communication such as onboarding, training, or marketing, making them extremely valuable for marketers. For many teams, this reduces the need for live sessions and speeds up content delivery.
Where can I find ready-made AI humans to help make my content feel more human?
HeyGen has a large library of ready-made AI avatars included with the AI avatar generator that look like AI humans from many different niches. You can choose one that suits your brand or design your own custom influencer persona.
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