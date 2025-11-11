Localise your videos into dozens of languages without re-filming, re-editing, or managing voice actors. HeyGen video localisation uses AI to translate, dub, subtitle, and synchronise videos so your message feels native in every market. Reach global audiences more quickly whilst maintaining consistency, clarity, and brand trust at scale.
Try our free image-to-video generator
Launch the same campaign in multiple regions without recreating videos from scratch. Localized delivery increases engagement, trust, and conversion across international audiences.
Ensure employees receive the same information in their native language. Localized training improves comprehension and reduces errors across distributed teams.
Explain features clearly to global customers using localized audio and subtitles. This reduces support tickets and improves product adoption.
Deliver leadership messages consistently across regions. Localization keeps tone and intent aligned while removing language barriers.
Localize tutorials and FAQs so users can self-serve in their preferred language, ensuring the content adheres to localization best practices. This improves satisfaction while reducing support load.
Expand courses and lessons to new markets without rebuilding content. Localization increases accessibility and learning outcomes.
Why HeyGen are the Best Video Localisation Tool
Video localisation should not slow down growth or drain production budgets. HeyGen replaces fragmented translation workflows with an AI-powered system designed for speed, accuracy, and consistency across every language and format, utilising voiceovers and on-screen text.
HeyGen enable teams to localise one video or thousands without changing workflows. Whether you are launching a global campaign or updating training content, localisation stays quick and repeatable.
Localised videos retain natural voice tone, pacing, and visual alignment. This ensures viewers feel as though the video was created specifically for them, not mechanically translated.
As content evolves, localised versions can be regenerated instantly. This prevents outdated messaging across regions whilst keeping operations lean.
AI video translation across languages
HeyGen translate spoken content into multiple languages whilst preserving the original intent and meaning. Language detection and translation are handled automatically to reduce manual work. This allows teams to expand their reach without hiring translators or managing complex workflows.
Natural AI voice dubbing
Localised audio is generated using natural-sounding AI voices with realistic pacing and intonation, providing high-quality voiceovers. Voices are designed to feel human and engaging rather than robotic. This improves viewer trust and comprehension across markets.
Lip-sync alignment
Translated speech is visually synchronised with on-screen speakers. Mouth movement and timing are adjusted to reduce any visual disconnect, creating a seamless viewing experience that feels natural in each language.
Multilingual subtitles and captions
HeyGen generate accurate subtitles alongside dubbed audio when needed. Captions improve accessibility, mobile viewing, and content discoverability. Subtitles can be edited and reused across platforms.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.
How to Use the AI Video Localisation Tool
Convert your videos into multiple languages in just four straightforward steps.
Upload an existing video or generate one using HeyGen. The system automatically detects the spoken language and structure.
Choose one or multiple languages for localisation. Voice, subtitle, and lip sync settings are applied automatically.
HeyGen translate, dub, sync and caption each version. Review and adjust if needed.
Download or publish localised videos across marketing, learning, and support channels using best practices for effective communication.
Video localisation adapts video content for different languages and regions. It includes translation, dubbing, subtitles, and visual alignment so content feels native rather than translated.
Translation converts text or speech into another language. Localisation adapts tone, delivery, timing, and accessibility to match how audiences naturally consume video in each region.
No. HeyGen allow you to generate multiple localised versions from a single source video with the video translator. This keeps production centralised and consistent.
HeyGen use advanced AI models trained on multilingual speech patterns. Accuracy is high for most professional, educational, and marketing use cases, with editing options available when needed.
Yes. HeyGen supports multi-speaker detection and localisation, making it easier to engage with a new audience. Each speaker is handled accurately for clarity and alignment.
Localised videos increase watch time, comprehension, and engagement. Audiences are more likely to trust and act on content delivered in their native language.
Yes. When the source content changes, all localised versions can be regenerated straightaway. This prevents outdated messaging across regions.
Yes. HeyGen support high-volume localisation, consistent brand delivery, and secure workflows for global teams.
Explore more AI-powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.