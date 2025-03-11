Make Photos Sing: Animate Any Picture with AI

Upload a photo or paste an image link to instantly get a polished singing video. HeyGen animate faces, sync lips to audio, add natural expressions, captions, and platform-ready exports so you can create shareable clips without cameras or manual animation.

125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Viral social clips and memes

Viral social clips and memes

Creators want fast, funny, or nostalgic clips to grow audiences. HeyGen turns photos into singable moments—perfect for memes, trend riffs, and short-form platforms where shareability matters.

Personalised messages and greetings

Personalised messages and greetings

Instead of a static ecard, send a singing portrait for birthdays, anniversaries, or surprises. HeyGen creates heartfelt or humorous clips that feel personal and memorable.

Educational and language learning tools

Educational and language learning tools

Teachers and language creators use singing photos to illustrate pronunciation and cadence. HeyGen’s lip sync and multilingual audio help learners see and hear how phrases are formed.

Brand campaigns and mascots

Brand campaigns and mascots

Marketing teams animate mascots or product characters to perform jingles or taglines. HeyGen helps brands produce short, repeatable clips for campaigns without studio time.

Tribute and legacy animations

Tribute and legacy animations

Bring historic photos or family portraits to life with singing messages and preserved expressions. These emotionally rich clips are ideal for memorials, archives, and family sharing.

Virtual influencers and VTubing

Virtual influencers and VTubing

Turn illustrations or avatars into singing performers for channels and virtual events using our AI photo animator. HeyGen’s expressive animation gives characters a unique voice and stage presence without motion capture.

Why HeyGen Are the Best Make Photo Sing Tool

HeyGen blend advanced facial animation, high-quality voice and lip sync, and platform presets so creators and teams produce viral singing clips quickly and reliably. Generate dozens of variants, localise audio, and share across social channels.

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Realistic facial movement

Our system models subtle blinks, mouth shapes, and head movement so singing photos look natural and quite expressive without frame-by-frame editing.

Straightforward workflow for everyone

Upload any clear image, choose or upload audio, and HeyGen handles face detection, lip sync, and rendering so creators with no animation experience get professional results.

Scale, localise, and share

Generate many localised versions with the video translator and batch exports so you can test hooks, languages, and formats across audiences and platforms.

Image to singing video with smart face detection

HeyGen detect facial landmarks and map audio to realistic mouth shapes and expressions. The image-to-video pipeline reconstructs subtle motion paths and lighting continuity so your output feels alive and convincing on first view.

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Accurate lip sync and expressive timing

Our lip sync engine matches audio at syllable level and adds natural pauses, breaths, and micro-expressions to create a quite engaging AI singing experience. The result is a singing portrait that holds rhythm, emotion, and viewer attention whilst sounding authentic, making your photo come alive.

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Flexible audio options and voice support

Use any uploaded song or voice track, choose from high-quality voice models, or generate singable audio in multiple languages. HeyGen supports multilingual pronunciation so you can make characters sing in different languages with believable delivery.

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Platform-ready exports and presets

Export MP4 clips optimised for vertical, square, and horizontal placements with caption overlays and safe text placement. Presets ensure your clip meets social platform guidelines and looks quite good in feed previews or stories.

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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, simplicity, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It feels as though we’ve augmented our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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How it works

How to Use the Make Photo Sing Tool

Create a singing photo clip in four simple steps from image to video.

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Step 1

Upload your photo

Choose a clear, front-facing image or paste an image URL. HeyGen automatically detects the face and recommends the best framing for lip sync.

Step 2

Add or select audio

Upload a song, voice clip, or choose from voice models. Select language and timing; HeyGen analyses rhythm and maps phonemes to mouth movement.

Step 3

Preview and adjust

Review the generated draft, adjust expressions, add subtitles, or change the timing. Create alternative takes or apply a different voice for variety.

Step 4

Export and share

Export MP4 files optimised for Reels, TikTok, or Stories with captions and safe text placement. Batch export multiple versions for A/B testing or multi-language campaigns.

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Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What does ‘make photo sing’ mean and how does HeyGen achieve it?

Making a photo sing means animating a static face to perform a chosen audio track with synchronised lip movements and expressive gestures. HeyGen uses face detection, phoneme mapping, and motion synthesis to create realistic mouth shapes, eye blinks, and subtle head motion that align with the audio for a convincing result.

Which images work best for singing portraits?

Front-facing, well-lit headshots with minimal occlusion produce the best results. Avoid extreme side angles, heavy obstructions, or very low resolution images to ensure your AI photo looks its best. If you only have an off-angle photo, try a clearer crop focused on the face for improved lip sync and expression.

Can I use any song or voice recording?

Yes, you can upload songs or voice tracks within the platform’s supported length and format limits. Be mindful of copyright when using commercial music. HeyGen also offer licensed sounds and voice models for safe commercial use and quick prototyping.

How realistic are the lip sync and facial expressions?

HeyGen’s lip sync operates at the phoneme level and adds timing adjustments, breaths, and micro-expressions to enhance realism. Results are quite convincing for short social clips and personalised messages; extreme closeups or cinematographic shots may reveal limits of the current synthesis.

Can I make several people sing in one photo?

Most tools optimise for one animated face at a time. If a photo contains multiple faces you can generate separate clips for each face or upload a grouped image and select which face to animate where supported.

Does HeyGen support multiple languages and accents?

Yes. The platform supports multilingual audio and pronunciation models, enabling you to make your photo sing in various languages. Use the video translator to regenerate audio tracks and captions so your AI singing clips sound natural across languages.

Are the generated videos suitable for commercial use?

Generated clips created with HeyGen and supplied licensed assets are suitable for commercial use, allowing you to make any picture sing. Verify licensing for any third-party audio or imagery you upload to ensure compliance with rights and platform policies when using AI photos.

Can I edit the generated singing video?

Yes. Preview drafts and apply edits such as expression intensity, subtitle text, or alternative audio tracks. Regenerate variations quickly to test different voices, languages, and timing.

How long does generation take and which file formats are available?

Short clips typically render in seconds to a few minutes depending on length and complexity, allowing you to create online free singing photos quickly. Exports are provided as MP4 files optimised for vertical, square, and horizontal placements with optional subtitle burns.

Are my photo and data protected?

HeyGen encrypts uploads and follows strict privacy controls. You retain ownership of the content you create. Check platform terms for details on storage, retention, and sharing permissions.

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