AI Birthday Video Maker for Quick Greetings

Turn simple ideas into meaningful personalised birthday videos that feel personal and memorable. HeyGen’s AI birthday video maker helps you create heartfelt messages with visuals, music, and voiceovers, all generated in minutes without any editing experience.

125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Birthday wishes for friends and family

Birthday wishes for friends and family

Text messages and cards fade quickly, but video messages last forever. AI generated birthday videos combine visuals, voice, and music to create a keepsake that feels more thoughtful and emotionally meaningful.

Group birthday surprise videos

Group birthday surprise videos

Collect photos or messages from multiple people and generate one unified birthday video. AI organizes content into a single polished story without manual coordination or editing.

Last-minute birthday gifts

Last-minute birthday gifts

When time is limited, AI video generation helps you deliver a meaningful birthday video in minutes instead of scrambling to create something manually.

Social media birthday celebrations

Social media birthday celebrations

Create short, shareable birthday videos optimized for social platforms and messaging apps. AI formats visuals and pacing for easy sharing.

Children and milestone birthdays

Children and milestone birthdays

Design fun, colorful animations for kids or milestone celebrations without complex production. AI adapts visuals and tone to match the occasion.

Long-distance birthday messages

Long-distance birthday messages

Send a birthday video that feels present and personal when you cannot celebrate in person. AI bridges the distance with a thoughtful visual message.

Why HeyGen are the Best AI Birthday Video Maker

HeyGen are built for moments that matter. Instead of manually stitching clips or templates together, AI video generation creates complete birthday videos automatically, combining visuals, motion, voice, and timing so every celebration feels intentional and personal.

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Designed for emotional impact

AI structures birthday videos around storytelling and pacing, so messages feel warm, thoughtful, and memorable. Visual flow, music timing, and narration are generated to match the emotion of the occasion.

Quick enough for last-minute gifts

Forgotten a birthday or running out of time? Generate a complete birthday video in minutes without recording, editing, or exporting multiple assets.

Straightforward for anyone to create

No design or production experience required. Add a message, name, or photos and AI handles the rest, making birthday video creation straightforward for everyone.

End-to-end AI birthday video creation

HeyGen’s AI video generator transforms a birthday idea into a complete video automatically. It generates scenes, transitions, captions, music, and pacing so the final result feels cohesive and ready for the celebration without manual assembly or editing.

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Image to video for birthday memories

Turn photos into motion using image-to-video technology effortlessly. AI animates images with smooth movement and transitions, creating engaging birthday slide shows that feel dynamic rather than static.

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Natural voice and lip-sync messages

Deliver birthday wishes with natural-sounding narration and accurate lip sync. Use your own voice or an AI-generated voice to create warm, expressive birthday video messages that feel personal and authentic.

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Voice cloning

Easy personalisation and updates

Create multiple versions of a birthday video by changing names, messages, or visuals. AI regenerates each version straightaway without rebuilding the video from scratch.

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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s as though we’ve augmented our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the AI Birthday Video Creator

Create a personalised birthday video using AI in four straightforward steps.

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Step 1

Add your birthday idea

Start with a happy birthday message, name, photos, or clips. Define the mood and style of the birthday video you would like to create.

Step 2

Customise visuals and voice

Choose visual style, music, captions, and voice options. Personalise tone and pacing to suit the celebrant.

Step 3

Generate with AI

HeyGen’s AI video generator creates a complete birthday video with synchronised visuals, narration, motion, and music.

Step 4

Share straightaway

Download your happy birthday video or share it directly with friends, family, or on social platforms.

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Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is an AI birthday video maker and how does it work?

An AI birthday video maker uses AI video generation to create a complete birthday video automatically. You provide a message, name, photos, or simple idea, and the system generates visuals, motion, narration, captions, and music for your happy birthday video.

How long does it take to create a birthday video?

Most birthday videos are generated in just a few minutes once your inputs are added. Because AI handles scene creation, timing, and audio synchronisation automatically, you do not need to wait for manual edits or rendering workflows.

Can I personalise the birthday video with names and photos?

Yes. You can include names, personal messages, photos, and visual preferences. The AI integrates these elements naturally into the video, adjusting pacing and visuals so personalisation feels intentional rather than pasted on.

Do I need video editing or design experience to use it?

No. The AI birthday video maker is designed for people with no editing background. You do not work with timelines, layers, or effects. Instead, you focus on the message and content whilst AI video generation handles structure, motion, and presentation automatically.

Can I create multiple birthday videos from one idea?

Yes. You can generate multiple versions of a birthday video by changing names, messages, images, or tone. Each version is regenerated automatically without rebuilding the video from scratch, making it easy to create variations for friends, family members, or different platforms.

Can I add my own voice or use AI voice narration?

You can choose how the birthday message is delivered. Use AI-generated voice for a clear, expressive narration or include your own voice to make the video more personal.

Are the birthday videos suitable for children, adults, and milestone celebrations?

Yes. The AI adapts visuals, pacing, and tone based on your inputs. You can create playful, colourful videos for children, elegant messages for adults, or meaningful keepsakes for milestone birthdays without changing tools or workflows.

Can I update a birthday video after it has been created?

Yes. If you need to change a message, correct a name, or swap photos, you can update the inputs and regenerate the video. There is no need to start over or manually re-edit scenes, which saves time and helps prevent errors.

Who owns the birthday videos created with HeyGen?

You retain full rights to all birthday videos you generate. The content, visuals, and final video files belong to you and can be shared privately or publicly without ownership restrictions.

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