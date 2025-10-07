AI Ad Generator for Fast, High-Impact Video Adverts

Create performance-ready video adverts with an AI advert generator built for speed and clarity. Start from a product, offer, or script and generate polished advert videos with visuals, voice, captions, and pacing handled automatically. No filming or complex editing required.

125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

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Social media video adverts

Social media video adverts

Short attention spans demand clarity in ads with AI. Turn offers and ideas into concise video ads designed to stop the scroll and create ads that communicate value quickly.

Product launch campaigns

Product launch campaigns

Launching a new product requires speed. Generate multiple ad videos from the same messaging to support rapid rollout across channels and improve click rates.

E-commerce promotional adverts

E-commerce promotional adverts

Static images often underperform. Video ads created with an AI ad generator highlight benefits and drive stronger engagement, making them winning ads.

SaaS feature announcements

SaaS feature announcements

Explain new features clearly with short ad videos that show value without lengthy demos or production timelines.

Local and service business adverts

Local and service business adverts

Service descriptions become clear video messages that build trust and explain offerings in seconds.

A/B testing creative variations

A/B testing creative variations

Create multiple versions of the same ad to test hooks, messaging, and visuals without rebuilding from scratch.

Why HeyGen are the best AI advert generator?

HeyGen turns any script into a high-quality video advert in minutes. Start with an idea, a script, or a few bullet points, then generate realistic talking scenes and finish your advert without a traditional production workflow.

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Exceptionally fast generation

Turn scripts into polished videos in minutes. It is far quicker and cheaper than filming, reshoots, or complicated editing schedules.

No learning curve

Create professional-grade videos with a workflow that’s simple and intuitive. No editing background. No technical setup. Just write, generate, refine

All-in-one creative editor

From your first draft to the final export, HeyGen’s text-based editor streamlines the entire process. Update lines, tweak pacing, revise scenes, and iterate quickly, like editing a document, not a timeline.

Prompt and product-based creation

Start from a brief, script, or product details to create advert content. The AI advert generator converts inputs into complete video adverts with scene structure, visuals, and narration aligned to advertising goals.

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Script-first AI video generator

Work directly with text to refine hooks, benefits, and offers. The AI video generator updates visuals, voice, and captions automatically, making ad iteration straightforward and fast.

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Platform-ready formats and pacing

Generate adverts sized and paced for social feeds, pre-roll, and placements. Automatic formatting ensures videos feel native and scroll-friendly across channels.

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Captions and voice that convert

Auto-generated captions and natural voice delivery improve clarity and accessibility in high-performing ads with AI. Ads remain effective even when viewed without sound, making them ideal for platforms such as Facebook and LinkedIn.

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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It feels as though we’ve expanded our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the AI Ad Generator

Create AI-generated video adverts in four clear steps.

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Step 1

Add your advert idea

Enter a brief, script, or product details to create quite effective ads. The system prepares the content for AI-powered ad-focused video creation.

Step 2

Shape the message

Edit hooks, benefits, and offers directly in text. The AI tool adjusts scenes and pacing automatically, enhancing the advert creation process for better conversion rates.

Step 3

Customise visuals and voice

Choose layout, captions, branding, and narration style. Timing and lip sync are handled by the platform.

Step 4

Generate and export

Render the final advert video and export it for ad campaigns. Update and regenerate at any time to test new angles.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI advert generator?

An AI ad generator creates high-performing advertising videos from text, prompts, or product details. It automatically produces visuals, narration, captions, and pacing so teams can launch video ads without filming, editing software, or production expertise.

What types of adverts can I create with it?

You can create short social adverts, product promotions, service adverts, feature announcements, and campaign variations. The AI advert generator is designed for concise, conversion-focused video adverts across digital channels.

How quickly can I generate advert videos?

Most advert videos are generated in minutes using AI technology. Because edits happen at the text level, updating messaging or testing new hooks in AI-powered workflows is significantly faster than traditional video editing workflows.

Can I customise branding and visuals?

Yes, leveraging the best AI tools can enhance your ads. You can apply brand colours, layouts, and visual styles to ensure every ad video aligns with your brand guidelines whilst keeping messaging consistent across campaigns.

Are the ads optimised for different platforms?

Yes. Videos are generated in platform-ready formats with appropriate pacing, captions, and aspect ratios, making them easy to publish across social and advertising platforms.

Can I create multiple versions of one advert?

Yes. You can generate multiple variations from the same input to test hooks, visuals, and messaging angles without recreating ads from scratch.

Do I need video editing experience?

No. The workflow is designed for non-editors. You work with text and settings whilst the AI handles timing, visuals, and production details.

What format are advert videos exported in?

Ad videos are exported as standard MP4 files, making them easy to upload to ad platforms, social networks, and internal campaign tools.

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Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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