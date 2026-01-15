Deliver Product Launch Videos on Day One, Not Day Thirty

Feature announcements, product demos, sales enablement, competitive positioning—create go-to-market content that launches with the product, updates when the product changes, and reaches every market in their own language.

  • No credit card required
  • Update content instantly when products change
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125,989,860Videos generated
100,160,506Avatars generated
17,325,299Videos translated
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
Intel
komatsu
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
Intel
komatsu
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
Intel
komatsu
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

The Product Marketing Challenge

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text-to-AI video platform.

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Without HeyGen

The Product Marketing Content Gap

The Product Marketing Content Gap

Your product ships next week. Sales need enablement. Marketing need launch videos. Support need documentation. And you are still waiting for production to finish the demo you requested last month. Traditional video cannot keep pace with product velocity — by the time content is ready, the feature has already evolved. You are constantly choosing between shipping on time with no video or shipping late with outdated content. Meanwhile, your global teams launch with English-only materials because localisation adds another month to the timeline. Product marketing becomes a bottleneck instead of an accelerator.

With HeyGen

The HeyGen Solution

The HeyGen Solution

HeyGen turn your product marketing team into a content engine that moves at product speed. Write your messaging—or let AI generate it from your positioning documents—select an AI avatar, and produce professional product videos in minutes. Launch day content ships on launch day. Feature changed in beta? Update the script and regenerate. Global launch? Translate to 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Build the complete go-to-market content library—announcements, demos, enablement, competitive—without production dependencies slowing your roadmap.

Everything Product Marketing Teams Need to Launch More Quickly

End-to-end tools, workflows and insights that remove friction across planning, execution and launch, so teams deliver faster with fewer handovers.

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Quick-launch content

Deliver video content the day your product ships. Generate product announcements, feature demos, and launch videos in minutes—not the weeks traditional production requires. Your go-to-market timeline is no longer held up by video production.

• Generate launch videos in minutes

• No production dependencies

• Ship content with the product

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Instant content updates

Products evolve. Your content should too. When features change, pricing updates, or messaging shifts, update your script and regenerate. No reshoots, no production co-ordination—content that stays current with your product.

• Update scripts and regenerate

• No reshoots required

• Always up-to-date messaging

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Sales Enablement Library

Equip your sales team with the content they need to succeed. Product demos, detailed feature explorations, competitive positioning, objection handling—a complete enablement library that updates as quickly as your product.

• Centralised content library

• Consistent sales messaging

• Update with product changes

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Global Launch Support

Launch everywhere, simultaneously. AI video translation localises your go-to-market content into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Your EMEA launch does not wait for your NA launch to finish.

• Voice cloning preserves brand voice

• Lip-sync matches facial movements

• One source, global distribution

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Feature announcement videos

Every feature deserves a proper introduction. Create announcement videos that explain what's new, why it matters, and how to use it—shipped alongside the feature release, embedded in release notes, distributed across channels.

• Announcement videos for every release

• Embed in release notes

• Multi-channel distribution

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Competitive Positioning Content

Equip your team with video content that clearly differentiates you from competitors. Battle cards come to life with video explanations that sales can share and customers can easily understand.

• Competitive comparison videos

• Sales battlecard content

• Customer-facing positioning

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From Positioning Document to Launch Video in 3 Steps

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Step 1

Start with Your Messaging

Paste your positioning document, feature brief, or launch announcement. Or let the AI script generator create a video script from your product description. Start from what product marketing already produce.

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A woman in a green track jacket appears within a video recording frame, showing a red stop button, timer, and a blue-green play icon.
Step 2

Select Your Presenter

Choose an AI avatar that represents your brand, or create a consistent product spokesperson for all product content. Match voice and visual style to your brand guidelines.

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Step 3

Generate and Distribute

Click generate. In minutes, you have a professional product video. Translate for global launches with one click. Distribute across your website, social channels, email, sales enablement platforms, and release notes.

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Built for Every Product Marketing Requirement

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Product Launch Videos

Product Launch Videos

Ship launch content on launch day. Product announcement videos that explain what’s new, demonstrate value, and drive adoption—produced in hours, not months.

Use case: Generate a complete launch video package (announcement, demo, FAQ) in time for product release rather than weeks afterwards.

Verified result: Attention Grabbing Media cut production from 3 days to hours whilst expanding to 10+ new languages.

Feature announcements

Feature announcements

Every release deserves video. Create feature announcement content that ships with the product, embedded in release notes, shared on social, and distributed to customers.

Use case: Produce feature announcement videos for every sprint release, keeping customers informed about continuous improvements.

Sales Enablement Content

Sales Enablement Content

Equip sales with current, compelling content. Product demos, use case explanations, competitive positioning—content that helps sales close deals.

Use case: Build complete sales enablement video library covering all products, personas, and competitive scenarios.

Verified result: Advantive achieved a 50% reduction in content creation time, with voice-over production going from days to 2–3 hours.

Product Explainers

Product Explainers

Help customers understand what your product does and why it matters. Explainer videos for website, onboarding, and customer education.

Use case: Create product explainer for each customer segment, addressing their specific pain points and use cases.

Global Product Launches

Global Product Launches

Launch in every market simultaneously. Localize all go-to-market content for international launches without separate production for each region.

Use case: Translate complete launch package into 15 languages for global product roll-out.

Verified result: Workday reduced localization from weeks to minutes, producing content in 10-15 languages per video.

Competitive Positioning

Competitive Positioning

Win more deals with video content that positions your product against alternatives. Battle cards, comparison content, and competitive messaging that sales can actually use.

Use case: Create video battle cards for the top 5 competitors, updated quarterly as the competitive landscape shifts.

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The fastest-growing product on G2 for good reason

From global training to video adverts, HeyGen empower anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers value most:

10Xincrease in video production speed
5Xincrease in video creation
40% increase in video watch time
5Xreturn on ad spend
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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, simplicity, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with one of the most innovative image-to-video platforms on the market.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s as though we’ve augmented our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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Have questions? We have answers

What are product marketing videos?

AI video creation uses artificial intelligence to generate professional marketing videos without traditional production requirements. HeyGen combine AI avatars, voice synthesis, and automated editing to turn scripts into polished video content—no cameras, studios, or film crews needed. Marketing teams can produce product videos, social content, and ad creative in minutes rather than weeks.

How can I create product launch videos quickly?

Write your launch messaging or paste your positioning document. Select an AI avatar as your presenter, choose your visual style, and generate. Most launch videos are produced in minutes. When the product changes before launch (it always does), update the script and regenerate. No reshoots, no production co-ordination — content that ships when the product ships.

Can I update videos when the product changes?

Yes—this is one of HeyGen's key advantages for product marketing. When features evolve, pricing changes, or messaging shifts, simply update your script and regenerate the video. Your content stays current with your product without requiring new production cycles. Teams report much faster update cycles compared to traditional video.

How do I create sales enablement content with HeyGen?

Build your sales enablement library by creating videos for each product, persona, competitive scenario, and sales stage. Product demos, feature explanations, objection handling, and competitive positioning — all from scripts your product marketing team already produces. When products or messaging change, update and regenerate to keep enablement current.

Can I localise product content for global launches?

Yes. Create your product content in your primary language, then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning (your brand voice sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync. Launch in EMEA, APAC, and LATAM simultaneously instead of sequentially.

How quickly can I create product marketing videos?

Most product videos generate in minutes. Advantive reported a 50% reduction in content creation time. Attention Grabbing Media went from 3 days to just hours for production. The shift from traditional production timelines (weeks to months) to same-day delivery means your content can ship with your product.

Can I create feature announcement videos for every release?

Yes. HeyGen support dynamic personalisation with variable fields for names, companies, and bespoke details. Create one template, then generate thousands of personalised versions for account-based marketing, sales outreach, or customer engagement campaigns. Videoimagem produced 50,000+ personalised videos for AB InBev using this approach.

How do I maintain brand consistency across all product content?

HeyGen's Brand Kit centralises your visual identity — approved colours, fonts, logos, and avatar selections. Brand Glossary controls pronunciation of product names, feature terms, and technical vocabulary. Whether creating launch videos, enablement content, or competitive positioning, every video maintains consistent brand standards.

Can multiple people on my PMM team create content?

Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where product marketers, enablement managers, and content creators can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved brand elements and templates accessible to everyone. Admin controls ensure messaging consistency whilst enabling your team to create at scale.

What types of product marketing content can I produce?

HeyGen supports virtually any product marketing video format: launch announcements, feature demos, product explainers, sales enablement, competitive positioning, customer case studies, use case videos, integration guides, pricing explanations, and more. If your product marketing team need video content, HeyGen can produce it at the speed your roadmap demands.

How does this compare with traditional video production?

Traditional product video production requires scripting, storyboarding, talent coordination, filming, and editing—typically 4–8 weeks at minimum. Multiply that by every language you need for global launches. HeyGen produce equivalent quality in minutes to hours, with instant translation to any language. Product marketing teams report shipping launch content on time for the first time, with the ability to update as products evolve.

Is my product content secure?

HeyGen are SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted in transit and at rest. For product marketing teams handling pre-launch information or competitive materials, HeyGen offer enterprise security features including SSO integration and centralised access management. We do not train our AI models on your content.

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Start Creating Product Marketing Videos Today

Stop choosing between shipping on time and shipping with video. Generate professional product content in minutes, update when products change, and launch globally without localisation delays. Join product marketing teams at HubSpot, Miro, and enterprise companies who have transformed their go-to-market velocity.

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Product Marketing Videos | Launch Content & Sales Enablement | HeyGen