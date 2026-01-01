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Welcome to HeyGen AcademyPlatform overviewVideo creation routesAvatarsVoicesLocalizationVideo AgentAI Studio
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HeyGen for Agencies: The Ultimate AI Video Jumpstart GuideHeyGen for L&D: A Practical AI Video Jumpstart GuideHeyGen for Marketers: A Practical AI Video Jumpstart GuideHeyGen for knowledge entrepreneurs: A practical AI video expertise playbook
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Learning and development

learning and development