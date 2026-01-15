Get started for free

Get started for free

Built for Every Customer Success Need

New Customer Onboarding Help customers see value more quickly with onboarding videos that do not depend on CSM availability. Welcome sequences, set-up guides, and first-win tutorials that scale across your entire customer base. Use case: Create automated onboarding sequences that guide every new customer through initial setup and their first key actions.

Product feature education Every feature launch needs customer education. Tutorial videos that explain new capabilities, demonstrate workflows, and encourage adoption—shipped alongside the feature, not months later. Use case: Generate feature announcement videos for every release, embedded directly in release notes and in-app messaging.

Help Centre Content Video answers the questions that text struggles to explain. Transform your most-viewed help articles into visual walkthroughs that reduce confusion and support volumes. Use case: Convert the top 20 support ticket topics into video tutorials, reducing ticket volume for those issues.

Global Customer Support Your customers speak dozens of languages. Your support content should too. Localise your entire knowledge base for global customers without separate production for each market. Use case: Translate complete onboarding library into 10 languages, serving international customer segments without additional CS headcount. Verified approach: AI Smart Ventures have trained 10,000+ people across 170+ languages using scalable video content.

Personalised Customer Touchpoints High-touch at scale. Personalised video messages for renewals, QBRs, feature recommendations, and check-ins—without recording individual videos for each customer. Use case: Generate personalised renewal outreach videos addressing each customer's specific usage and success metrics. Verified result: Videoimagem achieved a 3x increase in engagement with personalised video, producing 50,000+ personalised videos for enterprise clients.