Built for Every Customer Success Need

New Customer Onboarding Get customers to value faster with onboarding videos that don't depend on CSM availability. Welcome sequences, setup guides, and first-win tutorials that scale across your entire customer base. Use case: Create automated onboarding sequences that guide every new customer through initial setup and first key actions.

Product Feature Education Every feature launch needs customer education. Tutorial videos that explain new capabilities, demonstrate workflows, and drive adoption—shipped alongside the feature, not months later. Use case: Generate feature announcement videos for every release, embedded directly in release notes and in-app messaging.

Help Center Content Video answers the questions text struggles to explain. Transform your most-viewed help articles into visual walkthroughs that reduce confusion and support volume. Use case: Convert top 20 support ticket topics into video tutorials, reducing ticket volume on those issues.

Global Customer Support Your customers speak dozens of languages. Your support content should too. Localize your entire knowledge base for global customers without separate production for each market. Use case: Translate complete onboarding library into 10 languages, serving international customer segments without additional CS headcount. Verified approach: AI Smart Ventures trained 10,000+ people across 170+ languages using scalable video content.

Personalized Customer Touchpoints High-touch at scale. Personalized video messages for renewals, QBRs, feature recommendations, and check-ins—without recording individual videos for each customer. Use case: Generate personalized renewal outreach videos addressing each customer's specific usage and success metrics. Verified result: Videoimagem achieved 3x engagement increase with personalized video, producing 50,000+ personalized videos for enterprise clients.