The Customer Education Problem
See how customer education teams turn complex products into clear, scalable content that accelerates adoption and drives growth.
The Customer Education Bottleneck
Your product evolves constantly. New features ship weekly. But your help docs are stale, your onboarding videos reference last year's UI, and customers keep asking the same questions your content should answer. Traditional video production can't keep pace—by the time you coordinate with product, book a recording, and edit the footage, the interface has changed again. Meanwhile, your support team drowns in tickets that better self-service content would prevent. And your global customers? They're stuck with English-only resources or nothing at all.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen turns your customer success team into a content engine that moves at product speed. Write a script—or let AI generate one from your help docs—select an AI avatar, and produce professional tutorial videos in minutes. Product UI changed? Update the script, regenerate, and your content stays current. Global customer base? Translate to 175+ languages instantly so every customer learns in their language. Build a self-service library that scales support, drives adoption, and reduces the tickets that keep your team reactive instead of strategic.
Everything Customer Success Teams Need to Educate at Scale
Rapid Tutorial Creation
Keep pace with your product roadmap. Generate product tutorials and feature walkthroughs in minutes, not the weeks traditional production requires. When the UI changes, update your script and regenerate—content that stays current without reshoots.
• Generate tutorials in minutes
• Update instantly when products change
• No production dependencies
Help Documentation Videos
Transform text-heavy help docs into engaging video content. Explainer videos that show customers exactly how to accomplish tasks—reducing confusion, support tickets, and time-to-value.
• Convert help articles to video
• Visual walkthroughs beat text
• Embed directly in knowledge base
Multilingual Customer Education
Serve every customer in their language. AI video translation localizes your onboarding content into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Your Japanese customers get the same quality experience as your English speakers.
• Voice cloning preserves authenticity
• Lip-sync matches facial movements
• One source, global customer base
Personalized Customer Outreach
Turn one video into thousands of personalized versions. Dynamic variables let you customize names, company details, and specific recommendations for personalized customer communications that drive engagement and renewals.
• Dynamic personalization fields
• Batch generation at scale
• Individual customer targeting
Consistent Brand Experience
Lock in your visual identity across all customer content. Brand Kit ensures every tutorial, every onboarding video, every help resource looks and sounds like it came from your company—not a random collection of screen recordings.
• Centralized brand assets
• Consistent presenter and voice
• Professional polish at scale
Self-Service Content Library
Build the resource library your customers actually use. Video content that answers questions before they become tickets, explains features before they require calls, and drives adoption before customers churn.
• Reduce support ticket volume
• Accelerate time-to-value
• Scale 1:1 knowledge transfer
From Help Doc to Customer Video in 3 Steps
Start with Your Knowledge
Paste your help article, upload product documentation, or let the AI script generator create a tutorial script from your feature description. Start from what your team already knows.
Choose Your Presenter
Select an AI avatar that represents your brand, or create a consistent CS spokesperson for all customer content. Match voice and style to your customer communication standards.
Generate and Deploy
Click generate. In minutes, you have professional customer education video. Translate to any language your customers speak. Embed in your help center, knowledge base, onboarding sequences, or customer communications.
Built for Every Customer Success Need
New Customer Onboarding
Get customers to value faster with onboarding videos that don't depend on CSM availability. Welcome sequences, setup guides, and first-win tutorials that scale across your entire customer base.
Use case: Create automated onboarding sequences that guide every new customer through initial setup and first key actions.
Product Feature Education
Every feature launch needs customer education. Tutorial videos that explain new capabilities, demonstrate workflows, and drive adoption—shipped alongside the feature, not months later.
Use case: Generate feature announcement videos for every release, embedded directly in release notes and in-app messaging.
Help Center Content
Video answers the questions text struggles to explain. Transform your most-viewed help articles into visual walkthroughs that reduce confusion and support volume.
Use case: Convert top 20 support ticket topics into video tutorials, reducing ticket volume on those issues.
Global Customer Support
Your customers speak dozens of languages. Your support content should too. Localize your entire knowledge base for global customers without separate production for each market.
Use case: Translate complete onboarding library into 10 languages, serving international customer segments without additional CS headcount.
Verified approach: AI Smart Ventures trained 10,000+ people across 170+ languages using scalable video content.
Personalized Customer Touchpoints
High-touch at scale. Personalized video messages for renewals, QBRs, feature recommendations, and check-ins—without recording individual videos for each customer.
Use case: Generate personalized renewal outreach videos addressing each customer's specific usage and success metrics.
Verified result: Videoimagem achieved 3x engagement increase with personalized video, producing 50,000+ personalized videos for enterprise clients.
Customer Success Enablement
Enable your CS team with consistent messaging and talk tracks. Training content that ensures every CSM delivers the same quality guidance, regardless of tenure.
Use case: Build CSM enablement library covering objection handling, feature positioning, and expansion conversations.
Have questions? We have answers
What are customer onboarding videos?
Customer onboarding videos are educational content that helps new customers get started with your product. They include welcome messages, setup tutorials, feature walkthroughs, and best-practice guides. HeyGen enables customer success teams to create professional onboarding videos using AI avatars and voice synthesis—without cameras, studios, or production delays—so you can scale customer education alongside customer growth.
How do I create product tutorials without screen recording?
Write your tutorial script or let HeyGen's AI script generator create one from your feature description. Select an AI avatar as your presenter, add any visual elements or callouts, and generate your video. For product interface demos, you can incorporate screenshots or screen captures alongside your avatar presenter. The result is polished tutorial content without the manual screen recording and editing process.
Can I update videos when our product UI changes?
Yes—this is one of HeyGen's key advantages for customer success teams. When your product interface changes, simply update your script to reflect the new UI and regenerate the video. No reshoots, no coordination with production teams. Your customer education content stays current with your product roadmap, not months behind it.
How does multilingual customer support work?
Create your customer content once in your primary language. Then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning (so your presenter sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync (so mouth movements match). Your Japanese, German, and Spanish customers all receive the same quality onboarding experience.
Can I personalize videos for individual customers?
Yes. HeyGen supports dynamic personalization with variable fields for customer names, company names, usage data, and custom details. Create one template, then generate thousands of personalized versions for onboarding, renewal outreach, QBRs, or success milestones. Videoimagem produced 50,000+ personalized videos using this approach, achieving 3x engagement increases.
How do I embed videos in our help center or knowledge base?
HeyGen exports standard MP4 video files and provides embed codes that work with any help center platform—Zendesk, Intercom, HelpScout, Confluence, Notion, or your custom knowledge base. Upload videos directly or embed via link. Your customer education content lives where customers already look for help.
Will video content actually reduce support tickets?
Video explanations consistently outperform text for complex product guidance. Customers retain more, complete tasks faster, and ask fewer follow-up questions. The key is keeping content current—which HeyGen enables by making updates instantaneous rather than requiring full reproductions. Teams report meaningful ticket reduction on topics covered by video tutorials.
How do I maintain consistent quality across all customer content?
HeyGen's Brand Kit centralizes your visual identity—approved colors, fonts, logos, and avatar selections. Choose a consistent presenter avatar and voice for all customer-facing content. Whether creating onboarding sequences, feature tutorials, or help documentation, every video maintains professional brand standards automatically.
Can multiple people on my CS team create content?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where customer success managers, enablement specialists, and support ops can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved brand elements and templates accessible to everyone. Admin controls ensure consistency while enabling your team to create at scale.
How fast can I create customer education videos?
Most tutorial and onboarding videos generate in minutes. Advantive reported 50% reduction in content creation time, with voice-over production going from days to 2-3 hours. The shift from traditional production timelines (weeks) to same-day delivery means your customer content can ship alongside product releases.
What types of customer success content can I create?
HeyGen supports virtually any customer-facing video format: onboarding sequences, feature tutorials, product walkthroughs, help documentation, release announcements, personalized outreach, QBR summaries, renewal communications, success milestone celebrations, and customer training courses. If you can write the script, HeyGen can produce the video—in any language.
Is my customer content secure?
HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted in transit and at rest. For customer success teams handling sensitive product information or customer data in personalized videos, HeyGen offers enterprise security features including SSO integration and centralized access management.
