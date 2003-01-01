Get Started For Free

Built for Every Agency Model

Digital Marketing Agencies Scale social content, ad creative, and campaign videos without scaling your team. Deliver more to each client, take on more clients, and improve your margins. Use case: Generate 50+ social videos per month per client instead of the 5-10 you could produce before. Verified result: Vision Creative Labs helped clients go from 1-2 videos annually to 50-60 per day with HeyGen.

Creative Agencies Produce concept variations, pitch videos, and campaign content at the speed of ideation. Test more creative directions without production constraints limiting exploration. Use case: Generate 20 creative variations for client review in the time it previously took to produce 2.

Localization Agencies Turn localization from a cost center into a profit center. Translate client video content into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync—faster and cheaper than traditional dubbing. Use case: Localize client campaigns into 15 languages in hours instead of weeks. Verified result: Attention Grabbing Media cut production from 3 days to hours while expanding to 10+ new languages.

Video Production Companies Add AI-powered production as a service line. Offer clients faster turnarounds, more variations, and global localization alongside traditional production capabilities. Use case: Offer "rapid content" packages for social and digital alongside premium traditional production.

Performance Marketing Agencies Creative testing requires creative volume. Generate ad variations at scale so you can test more, learn faster, and optimize client campaigns with data from actual performance. Use case: Produce 100 ad variations for creative testing across platforms, audiences, and messaging. Verified result: Videoimagem produced 50,000+ personalized videos for AB InBev with 3x engagement increase.