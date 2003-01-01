Scale Client Video Production Without Scaling Your Team
Ad creative, localization, personalized campaigns, UGC content—deliver more video to more clients in more languages without hiring more editors. Turn video production from a bottleneck into a profit center.
- No credit card required
- 175+ languages
- Trusted by top agencies
The Agency Scalability Problem
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text to AI video platform.
The Agency Scalability Problem
Your content calendar is relentless. Product launches need videos. Social channels demand daily content. Campaigns require localized creative for every market. But traditional video production means booking studios, coordinating talent, waiting weeks for edits—and blowing your budget on a single shoot. By the time content is ready, the moment has passed. Your competitors are shipping video daily while you're still in pre-production. And asking leadership to speak on camera? Good luck with that scheduling nightmare.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen turns every sales rep into your top performer. Create one video template, then generate thousands of personalized versions—each with the prospect's name, company, and specific pain points—without recording a single additional video. Personalized sales outreach at the scale of automation with the engagement of 1:1 connection. Build sales enablement libraries that stay current as products evolve. Train new reps with consistent messaging. Reach global prospects in their language. Give your entire team the tools to sell like your best.
Everything Agencies Need to Scale Client Work
Rapid Content Production
Stop trading hours for videos. Generate professional client content in minutes—ad creative, explainers, social content, product videos. Your team focuses on strategy and client relationships while HeyGen handles production volume.
• Generate videos in minutes, not days
• Handle more clients per team member
• Scale output without scaling headcount
Multi-Client Workflow
Manage multiple brands from one platform. Each client gets their own Brand Kit with approved colors, fonts, logos, and avatar selections. Switch between client projects without mixing assets or risking brand confusion.
• Separate brand kits per client
• Organized project management
• Clear asset separation
Creative Testing at Scale
Clients want variations. Give them variations. Generate multiple versions of ad creative for A/B testing—different hooks, different avatars, different messaging—without separate productions for each variant.
• Multiple creative variations instantly
• Test more, learn faster
• No reshoots for variations
Global Localization
Clients expanding internationally? Localize their content into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. One source video becomes a global campaign without separate productions for each market.
• Voice cloning preserves brand voice
• Lip-sync matches facial movements
• One production, unlimited markets
UGC-Style Content
Authentic-looking content without influencer headaches. Create UGC-style videos that perform on social—testimonial formats, product reactions, casual talking-head content—at volume and on deadline.
• Diverse avatar options
• Authentic, casual delivery
• Scale without creator coordination
Personalized Campaigns
Turn one video into thousands of personalized versions for client campaigns. Dynamic variables insert names, companies, and custom details. Personalized video that drives engagement at the scale clients need.
• Dynamic personalization
• Batch generation
• Campaign-ready output
From Client Brief to Delivered Content in 3 Steps
Set Up the Client
Create a Brand Kit for each client with their approved assets—colors, fonts, logos, voice guidelines. Once configured, every video automatically maintains brand consistency.
Create at Speed
Write scripts or let AI generate them from client briefs. Select avatars that match the client's brand. Generate videos in minutes. Need variations? Generate multiple versions. Need localization? Translate with one click.
Deliver and Bill
Export in any format—16:9, 9:16, 1:1—for any platform. Deliver to clients faster than they expected. Bill for the value you've created, not the hours you've spent.
Built for Every Agency Model
Digital Marketing Agencies
Scale social content, ad creative, and campaign videos without scaling your team. Deliver more to each client, take on more clients, and improve your margins.
Use case: Generate 50+ social videos per month per client instead of the 5-10 you could produce before.
Verified result: Vision Creative Labs helped clients go from 1-2 videos annually to 50-60 per day with HeyGen.
Creative Agencies
Produce concept variations, pitch videos, and campaign content at the speed of ideation. Test more creative directions without production constraints limiting exploration.
Use case: Generate 20 creative variations for client review in the time it previously took to produce 2.
Localization Agencies
Turn localization from a cost center into a profit center. Translate client video content into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync—faster and cheaper than traditional dubbing.
Use case: Localize client campaigns into 15 languages in hours instead of weeks.
Verified result: Attention Grabbing Media cut production from 3 days to hours while expanding to 10+ new languages.
Video Production Companies
Add AI-powered production as a service line. Offer clients faster turnarounds, more variations, and global localization alongside traditional production capabilities.
Use case: Offer "rapid content" packages for social and digital alongside premium traditional production.
Performance Marketing Agencies
Creative testing requires creative volume. Generate ad variations at scale so you can test more, learn faster, and optimize client campaigns with data from actual performance.
Use case: Produce 100 ad variations for creative testing across platforms, audiences, and messaging.
Verified result: Videoimagem produced 50,000+ personalized videos for AB InBev with 3x engagement increase.
Personalization Agencies
Deliver personalized video campaigns at scale. Dynamic personalization with names, companies, and custom details—thousands of unique videos from single templates.
Use case: Generate personalized video campaigns for client ABM programs with thousands of targets.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
Have questions? We have answers
How do agencies use HeyGen to scale video production?
Agencies use HeyGen to multiply their production capacity without hiring. Instead of trading hours for videos, teams generate content in minutes—ad creative, social videos, localization, personalized campaigns. Vision Creative Labs went from delivering 1-2 videos per client annually to 50-60 per day. The economics of agency video production fundamentally change when production time drops from days to minutes.
Can I manage multiple client brands in HeyGen?
Yes. HeyGen for Business supports multiple Brand Kits, each with its own approved assets—colors, fonts, logos, and avatar selections. Switch between client projects without mixing assets. Each client's content maintains their brand standards automatically, reducing QA time and eliminating brand confusion risks.
How does HeyGen help with creative testing for clients?
Generate multiple creative variations instantly. Different hooks, different avatars, different messaging, different formats—without separate productions for each variant. Agencies report testing 10-20x more creative concepts than traditional production allowed, leading to better-performing campaigns and more data-driven optimization.
Can I localize client content into multiple languages?
Yes—this is a major use case for agencies. Create content in the primary language, then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning and lip-sync. Attention Grabbing Media expanded to 10+ new language markets while cutting production time from 3 days to hours.
How do I create UGC-style content for clients?
Yes. Beyond prospecting, HeyGen powers complete sales enablement libraries. Create product demos, competitive positioning videos, objection handling guides, and customer story summaries. When products or messaging change, update the script and regenerate—your library stays current without reshooting. Teams report significantly faster content updates compared to traditional video production.
Can I offer personalized video campaigns to clients?
Yes. HeyGen supports dynamic personalization with variable fields for names, companies, and custom details. Create one template, generate thousands of personalized versions for client ABM campaigns, direct mail programs, or sales outreach. Videoimagem produced 50,000+ personalized videos for AB InBev, achieving 3x engagement increases.
How do pricing and margins work for agency use?
HeyGen's credit-based model lets you produce more content for less than traditional production costs. Most agencies bill clients for the value delivered (videos produced, campaigns launched, results achieved) rather than time spent. The gap between your HeyGen costs and client billing becomes profit margin. Agencies report significantly improved economics compared to traditional production models.
How fast can I deliver client content?
Most videos generate in minutes. Attention Grabbing Media reported going from 3-day production cycles to hours. The shift from traditional timelines (weeks) to same-day delivery transforms client relationships—you become the agency that delivers, not the one asking for extensions.
Can my whole team access HeyGen?
Yes. HeyGen provides view tracking and engagement analytics so you know which prospects watched your videos, how long they watched, and when. Use this intent data to prioritize follow-ups—prospects who watch your full video are likely more interested than those who don't open it. Integration with your CRM keeps this data connected to your deal records.
What types of client content can I create?
HeyGen supports virtually any video format agencies produce: ad creative, social content, product videos, explainers, testimonials, UGC-style content, personalized campaigns, localized versions, training videos, and more. If your clients need video content, HeyGen can produce it faster than traditional methods.
How does this compare to traditional video production?
Traditional production requires scripting, storyboarding, talent, equipment, filming, and editing—days to weeks per project. HeyGen produces comparable quality in minutes. For an agency, this means handling 10-50x the volume with the same team, taking on more clients, and improving margins. The agencies winning today are the ones who've figured out how to scale. HeyGen is how they're doing it.
Is client content secure?
HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted in transit and at rest. For sales teams handling sensitive deal information or competitive materials, HeyGen offers enterprise security features including SSO integration and centralized access management. We don't train our AI models on your content.
Explore More Solutions
Use Cases
Tools
Customer Stories
- Vision Creative Labs: 50-60 Videos Daily
- Attention Grabbing Media: 3x Faster Production
- Videoimagem: 3x Engagement
- AI Smart Ventures: 10,000+ Trained
- Ogilvy: Personalized Campaigns
- Publicis Groupe: Global Scale
- HubSpot: AI Video at Scale
- Advantive: 50% Faster Content Creation
- Workday: Localization in Minutes
Start Scaling Client Video Production Today
Stop choosing between quality and volume. Generate professional client content in minutes, localize for global markets instantly, and deliver more videos to more clients without burning out your team. Join agencies like Ogilvy, Publicis, and Vision Creative Labs who've transformed their production capacity.
- No credit card required
- 175+ languages
- Cancel anytime