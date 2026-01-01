The primary distinction lies in the balance between automation and granular control.

The Video Agent API takes a single text prompt and triggers the autonomous orchestration of avatar creation, script writing, and visual asset creation and layouts. It offers a full range of precise control while also allowing complete creative freedom. Great for massive content exploration, internal video creation and automation. It’s a true unique offering in the entire industry.

In comparison, the Standard Video Generation APIs have 2 main parts: 1) Avatar Video Generation and 2) Template Video Generation. Developers create Avatars and Video Templates using HeyGen’s Web platform which can then be used by the API. Even though it requires more setup, these APIs provide precise control needed for brand-consistent, high-production-value assets. Enterprise customers have created millions of videos through them to automate their content pipelines.