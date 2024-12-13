Welcome to Your Small Business AI Video Jumpstart Guide
Want to create more video content but feel held back by limited time, budget, or production resources? You’re not alone. The good news? With HeyGen, you can easily create, translate, and repurpose videos that look professional, without the high costs or long turnaround times of traditional production.
This guide is designed specifically for small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to grow their brands, reach new customers, and scale content creation. You’ll learn how to go from idea to finished video fast. No cameras, studios, or on-screen talent needed!
Don’t miss the hands-on video creation exercise in the Making Your First Video section. It’s designed to help you learn by doing and get up to speed in no time.
Top Use Cases: How Small Businesses Are Using HeyGen
HeyGen is more than a video tool. It’s a creative engine built for professionals who need to move fast, scale content, and drive results without sacrificing quality. From multilingual courses to social ads, here’s how small businesses and entrepreneurs of many kinds are using HeyGen to create high-impact videos at scale.
Learning Courses
Perfect for: educators, consultants, coaches, wellness professionals, product education
Video Ads
Perfect for: marketing brands, businesses or services
Social Influencer Videos
Perfect for businesses that thrive on social proof: product-based businesses (skincare, decor, etc.), service-based businesses (real estate, coaches, consultants), niche or passion-based businesses (pet brands, eco-conscious companies)
Why Video is Critical in Small Business Growth Today
The Challenge
- Hiring a team or outsourcing video creation is too expensive and time-consuming
- Filming yourself takes hours you could be spending on running your business
- You need content that works across platforms and languages, not just one
What AI Video Unlocks
Speed, Scalability & Cost Savings
Video course production timeline reduced from 4 weeks to 15 minutes per video by Anneleen Bru, cat behaviorist and online educator at Happy Cats
Localization
Marketing and courses in 6+ languages offered by Kung Fu Kendra by using HeyGen’s translation features
Personalization
Hundreds of real estate professionals at Ask The Agent generated significantly more new client opportunities by producing personal branding videos with HeyGen avatars
Want to dive in deeper?
→ AI Video Marketing Strategy eBook
→ 5 ways to be more efficient with your marketing budget eBook
Making Your First AI Video
Introduction
New to video or trying out HeyGen for the first time? You’ve got this. This section will walk you through each step to help you make a great video, fast.
Video Ad
Best for advertising products and services
Social Influencer Video
Best for vertical social media videos
Learning Course
Best for tutorials or walkthroughs requiring screen recordings or other visuals
Like learning in action?
Pick a video type above to open a ready-made template in HeyGen and follow along as you go.
Overachiever?
We love it! Jump ahead to Step 4: Choose the Right AI Avatar Spokesperson and create your own AI avatar–your digital twin and future video star.
Not ready to dive in yet?
No sweat. Skim the steps now and come back to the full how-to when you’re ready.
Ready to get started? Begin with this 2-minute tour of HeyGen’s AI Studio Editor, and then let’s dive in!
For more information, visit our follow along video tutorials
→ HeyGen Academy: 101
broad overview of all HeyGen features
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio
deeper dive into video editing
Step 1: Set up your HeyGen workspace for scale
Smart entrepreneurs don’t start from zero every time–they build systems that scale.
With HeyGen, it’s easy to keep your videos on-brand by setting up a Brand Kit to use your fonts, colors, logos and assets automatically.
Just paste in your company’s URL to get started, or upload your brand elements manually.
In a hurry? No problem. You can always come back and finish this step later.
Pro Tip
Once your Brand Kit is armed with your brand's colors, you can easily update most HeyGen Templates to match. Just swap in your colors so every video stays on-brand, or hit the Shuffle Colors button to have HeyGen swap them automatically.
Step 2: Set Your Strategy
Before jumping into video creation, take a moment to clarify your business goal, audience, platform, and message. This will help you create videos that not only look great, but also work for your bottom line.
Business Goal
What do you want this video to accomplish for your business?
Examples: drive sales, explain your service, educate customers, boost engagement, build credibility
Target Audience
Who is this video for? What do they care about, and where are they in their journey with your business?
Examples: first-time visitors to your website, returning customers who need help with your product, DIYers who follow you on Instagram
Primary Distribution Channel
Where will people see this video?
Examples: Instagram Reels, YouTube, Shopify landing page, email newsletter, Facebook ads
Message or Hook
What problem are you solving, and how will you capture attention in the first few seconds?
Examples: “Ever wonder why you don’t see results after a tough workout?” or “Looking for your dream property, but don’t know where to start?”
Pro Tip
Need a second opinion on your strategy? Head to ChatGPT, Claude, or another tool of your choice and prompt with the following:
"I'm planning a marketing video campaign for [product/service]. My goal is [goal], my target audience is [audience], I'll distribute it on [channel], and the core message or hook is: [hook]. Can you give me feedback on how clear and effective this is and suggest any improvements?"
Explore more script templates and tips
→ Video Ads
→ Social Influencer Videos
→ How-To Videos
→ Product Explainers
Dive deeper into scripting
Step 3: Write Your Script
Your script is the backbone of a great video ad or clear, effective learning experience.
For a promotional video or ad, here’s how to make it count:
- Start with a strong hook (the first 3-5 seconds matter most) that illustrates a common pain point or value proposition.
- End with a clear CTA (call to action), such as pointing to your website, a new offer, etc.
- Use simple, conversational language, speaking directly and clearly to your audience.
For an educational video, here’s how to get it right:
- Start with context and relevance such as a scenario, question or common challenge to show why the topic matters. This builds motivation and learner buy-in.
- Keep it structured and focused, breaking content into logical, easy-to-follow steps with a clear, steady pace.
- Use simple, conversational language, speaking directly and clearly to the learner.
- Reinforce key takeaways and next steps by ending with a simple summary, a call to reflect or apply the learning, or a clear pointer to the next module or resource.
Pro Tip
Want to move faster? Check the following Best Practices page for guidance on using tools like ChatGPT to write your script.
Still not sure where to begin? Here are a few sample outlines for inspiration.
If you’re following along in HeyGen, these scripts are already built into your template.
Access templates including these scripts here:
Explore script templates and more tips for popular marketing video types
Dive deeper into scripting
Best Practices: Write Scripts Better and Faster with AI
Running a business means wearing a lot of hats, so why not let AI help you write your video scripts faster and more effectively? Tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini can help you get high-quality scripts in minutes, not hours. Here’s how to make the most of them.
Step 1 : Start with a clear prompt
- Tell the AI what kind of video you’re creating and what you want it to do for your business. Include details like:
- The type of video (e.g. educational course module, social ad, etc.)
- Who it’s for (e.g. new customers, newsletter subscribers)
- What you want the video to achieve (e.g. drive signups, answer FAQs, showcase your brand)
- The tone or voice (e.g. friendly, expert, fun)
Sample prompt:
"Write a 60-second video script for a luxury property listing targeting out-of-town buyers. The tone should be confident and professional. End with a call to action to book a virtual tour."
Step 2: Add key talking points
Want a more accurate, on-brand script? Include a few quick bullet points about what to highlight.
Example:
- Product/service name
- Key value proposition or feature
- Call to action
Sample prompt:
"Include these points: 123 Bayview Drive is a newly renovated 4-bed, 3-bath with ocean views and a chef’s kitchen. Perfect for remote workers relocating to the coast. CTA: Schedule your private showing today."
Step 3: Ask for the right format
Tell the AI how you’ll be delivering the video. This helps shape the tone and style.
Example:
- A spoken script delivered by the founder
- Will be distributed on Instagram Reels
- A casual, human tone
Sample prompt:
"Write this as a spoken script delivered by my AI avatar for Instagram Reels. Keep it friendly, clear, and engaging."
Step 4: Review and tweak
Paste the script into HeyGen, preview it with your avatar, and listen. Does it sound like you? If not, tweak it with follow-up prompts like:
- Make it more conversational
- Add a hook that grabs attention in the first 3 seconds
- Turn this into a shorter 30-second version for social
- Include a quick stat about the neighborhood
- Try three versions of the closing CTA
Dive deeper into scripting
→ How to write winning video scripts with AI: A modern marketer's guide (eBook)
Step 4: Choose the right AI Avatar
Your spokesperson sets the tone. Choose a ready-made Public Avatar, create a Custom Avatar that fits your brand, or for the ultimate personal touch, create your digital twin in minutes with HeyGen’s Hyper Realistic Avatar feature!
HeyGen offers multiple options for creating Custom Avatars. Click the links below to dive into the details further.
Avatar Type
You'll Need
You'll Get
Best For
2-5 training minute video
Most realistic appearance, movement, voice and lip sync based on your training video
Hyper realistic digital twin
10-15 photos
Realistic appearance based on your photos, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip sync
Realistic digital twin
Text prompt
Fully AI-generated appearance, movement, voice and lip sync
Fictional characters in realistic or varying animation styles
Avatar IV (new!)
1 photo
Very realistic appearance based on a photo, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip sync. Requires credits to generate.
<30 sec videos, including lip syncing to music
Best Practices: Making the Perfect Custom Avatar
Ready to create a professional, lifelike avatar with endless customization options? Explore the resources below for tips, best practices, and a quick overview of what you’ll need to get started.
When creating a Custom Avatar, remember: quality in = quality out. The better your photos, videos, and written prompts, the more realistic and polished your avatar will be.
Whatever’s in your Hyper Realistic Avatar training video, from gestures to facial expressions or vocal inflection, will be reflected in the final result.
Avatar Type
You'll Need
Best Practices
2-5 training minute video
10-15 photos
Generate Avatar
Text prompt
If you’re new to prompt writing, check out our prompting best practices
Avatar IV (new!)
1 photo
1 photo including only the subject, well-lit and good resolution
Pro Tip
Use HeyGen’s Generating Looks feature to switch your avatar’s pose, surroundings or attire with nothing but a text prompt.
Want to dive in deeper?
Best Practices: Creating High Quality Custom AI Voices
HeyGen has a massive library of stock AI-generated voices in over 175 languages, dialects, and emotional tones, but sometimes the perfect video calls for something custom. Below are three ways to create Custom Voices.
Custom Voice Type
Creation Method
Output
Best For
Automatic when creating a Hyper-Realistic Avatar
or
Realistic voice clone based on your real voice and intonations. Supports multiple emotions.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
Text prompt specifying attributes (age, accent, gender, tone, pitch, emotion)
Fully AI-generated voice based on prompt.
A fictional voice or highly characterized voices
External AI Voice service (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)
Realistic voice clone trained on your real voice and intonations. Fine-tune controls vary by service. Great option for a digital twin, but usually requires additional payment.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
For the best voice quality, start with strong source audio. Here’s how to get a great recording:
• Use a high-quality mic or smartphone, held 6–8" from your mouth
• Record in a quiet, noise-free space
• Speak clearly with natural pauses and slight emotional expression
• Upload multiple samples with different emotional tones for more versatility (for HeyGen Custom Voice Clones only)
Want to dive in deeper?
→ Ultimate guide to hyper-realistic Custom Voice Cloning
Best Practices: Prompting Like A Pro
Prompting is the practice of carefully crafting and iterating text instructions (called prompts) used to guide AI tools to create content from scratch such as images, motion, or audio.
Prompting is a powerful skill for any AI creator. When paired with HeyGen, prompting unlocks countless ways to create high-impact videos where your imagination is your only limitation! Get ready to experiment and iterate.
Feature
Function
Use it For
Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit
Bring Photo Avatars
Creating Custom Avatars (realistic or animated)
Creating Custom Voices
Prompting Best Practices
Be Specific
The more clearly you describe what you want (tone, look, gesture, emotion) the better the AI can match your vision.
Start with Structure
Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone, and motion direction.
Include Context & Intent
Let the AI know the purpose: Is it for a product demo? A social ad? A tutorial? Context helps tailor the result.
Use Descriptive Language
Use adjectives that convey emotion, style, or clarity (e.g., “confident,” “minimalist,” “high energy,” “calm pace”).
Iterate & Refine
Don’t settle for your first try. Small prompt tweaks can lead to dramatically better results in all media types!
Prompting best practices can vary slightly depending on what you’re creating
Explore the resources below to dive deeper into each type and get the most out of your prompts!
Step 5: Create and polish your scenes in AI Studio
Now that your script and avatar are ready, it’s time to bring your message to life in HeyGen’s AI Studio editor where it’s easy to customize, enhance, and polish every part of your video– no editing experience required!
- Design your scenes in minutes using the Brand Kit or Templates you set up in Step 1.
- Reinforce your message with on-screen text or visuals and trigger them to appear/disappear with Animations.
- Browse HeyGen’s stock media library for high-quality b-roll video, royalty-free.
- Use Premium Scene Transitions to give your video a smooth, professional polish.
- Add and customize Captions to make your videos more engaging and accessible.
- Translate your videos to reach global learners, teammates, and audiences
Pro Tip
Create and A/B test multiple versions of your videos to improve performance, drive results, and boost conversions.
Ready to edit like a pro?
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, an in-depth video course covering HeyGen's editing features
Best Practices: Adjust Pronunciation, Emotions, and Intonations
Need your avatar to sound just right? HeyGen gives you powerful tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery that feels true to life.
Feature
Function
Use it To
Add pauses and adjust the pronunciation of specific words directly in the Script Panel
Upload or record audio with the tone, pacing, and pronunciation you want, and let any avatar deliver it in their own voice
Shape the emotion and tone of a script with the click of a button
Add more range to your Custom Voice by uploading extra recordings with different emotional tones. Choose the one that fits each moment best
Want to see it in action?
Strategies to Scale Your Impact
Whether you’re reaching new markets, testing what works, or tailoring content to different audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.
Go Global with Translation
Learn how to translate and localize your videos into 175+ languages and dialects, no dubbing or voice actors required.
Use HeyGen’s Brand Voice feature to maintain consistency in translated videos by customizing how certain words are handled (i.e., brandname pronunciations, forcing or blocking translation for certain terms).
Enterprise and Team plan users can also make edits directly to translated scripts by using our Proofread feature.
Need some inspiration? Check out how Trivago used HeyGen to simultaneously localize TV ads in 30 markets.
Support Change Management with Flexible, Updatable Content
Change is constant and your learning materials need to keep pace. Whether you’re refreshing a full course module or updating a single training video, traditional content production with re-shooting and editing can turn even a small update into a major lift.
With HeyGen, updating videos takes minutes, not days. Swap out scripts, edit text, change visuals, and generate new versions with just a few clicks. No more bottlenecks. Just fast, flexible video that helps your learners adapt as quickly as your organization moves. Learn more about using HeyGen for change management.
Personalize At Scale
Add a personal touch to your email campaigns, sales outreach, or customer support with Personalized Videos. By using dynamic elements, like the viewer’s name or details tailored to their interests, you can create a unique, more engaging experience for each person.
Integrate Personalized Videos directly into your workflow on HubSpot, Zapier, Make, Clay and more!
Interactive Avatar
Whether for sales, customer support, or education, Interactive Avatars turn one-way videos into dynamic, two-way conversations. It’s a powerful way to boost engagement, personalize experiences, and drive action.
Need some inspiration? Check out how getitAI increases ecommerce sales with live, personalized shopping experiences.
Use Case #1: Learning Courses
Whether you’re reaching new markets, testing what works, or tailoring content to different audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.
Customer Stories & Examples
Happy Cats online educator scaled course creation with avatars
Kung Fu Kendra cut video production time and reached global audiences
HeyGen Academy: AI Studio follow along video course
Perfect For
Educators, consultants, coaches, wellness professionals, product education
Best Practices
Break content into bite-sized chunks
Keep each lesson short and focused, ideally 3 to 7 minutes, so it’s easier for your audience to follow, revisit, and retain.
Keep your script clear and conversational
Don’t just teach—connect. Use everyday language, simplify technical terms, and bring ideas to life with stories or real-world examples.
Be intentional with visuals
Use avatar presenters alongside screen recordings, demos, or supporting graphics to make your content more dynamic and easier to understand.
Add light interactivity
Encourage engagement with quick knowledge checks, reflection prompts, or simple exercises. Even a one-question quiz can boost retention.
Update easily as you grow
Use HeyGen to revise and refresh content based on feedback or product updates, no need to re-film everything from scratch.
Top Features
- Animations: add animated text or visuals to highlight key steps, reinforce learning, and keep viewers engaged.
- Templates: streamline creation and keep things consistent. Don’t forget you can customize HeyGen’s stock templates with your brand’s colors!
- Generate Looks: use text prompts to adapt your avatar instructor’s outfit, environment, or pose to fit the subject or audience
Pro tip
If your how-to video needs extra visuals like screen recordings, make sure they align with your script. Start by writing your script, then use the preview button to play the audio while recording your screen in sync with the narration for the best timing.
Ready to dive in deeper?
→ Dive in deeper with our Practical Guide for L&D Professionals eBook
→ Visit our step-by-step guide on creating engaging learning courses
Use Case #2: Video Ads
Customer Stories & Examples
Ask The Agent built trust to increase new client leads
AI video helped Crystal Ninja launch retail, e-commerce, education, and events
Author Jason Felts promoted his book with avatar videos
Perfect For
marketing brands, businesses, or services
Best Practices
- Keep videos short. Aim for under 60 seconds to hold attention and increase the chances your audience watches to the end.
- Lead with the value. Share your key message or benefit right away. Don’t wait until the end to tell people what’s in it for them.
- Match the your message to your goal. Adjust the video’s style, length, and call to action based on where it’ll appear, whether it's an Instagram Reel, a website landing page, or a customer email.
- Think mobile first. Most people will watch on their phones, so keep the framing tight, the pacing quick, and the visuals easy to follow.
- Make your edits pop. Use simple text animations, product shots, or customer examples to keep your video from feeling flat or static.
- Test and improve over time.Try different versions of your hook, message, or CTA to see what drives the most clicks, calls, or sales, then do more of what works.
Top Features
- Product Placement: add physical products to your videos with a click.
- Generate Looks: make your avatar more dynamic by switching their pose, surroundings or attire with nothing but a text prompt.
Pro tip
Here's a tried and true script structure from social media producer George “GG” Gossland of Favoured:
- Hook – Something visually weird or unexpected.
- Problem – What challenges is your viewer facing?
- Solution – How does the product or service alleviate those challenges?
- USPs – aka “unique selling point.” Show the features that stand out!
- CTA – Always give viewers something to do next.
Ready to level up?
→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial for creating video ads
→ Dive into HeyGen’s 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance ebook
Use Case #3: Social Influencer Video
Customer Stories & Examples
How martial arts instructor Kung Fu Kendra expanded her courses’ reach with multilingual social media promotion
How Reply.io boosted its CEO’s TikTok presence with his HeyGen avatar
Favoured scales UGC content by 6X with HeyGen to unlock quantity and quality
Perfect For
Businesses that thrive on social proof, including: product-based businesses (skincare, decor, etc.), service-based businesses (real estate, coaches, consultants), niche or passion-based businesses (pet brands, eco-conscious companies)
Best Practices
- Hook viewers fast. Aim to grab attention in the first 1-2 seconds with motion, bold text, or a compelling visual.
- Design for silent autoplay. Use captions, text overlays, and visual storytelling since many users watch without sound.
- Keep it short. Less is more. Aim for under 15-30 seconds on TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. Adjust your script speed using advanced voice settings.
- Frame it for the feed. Use vertical (9:16) or square formats depending on the platform. Avoid landscape orientation unless you’re posting to YouTube.
- Lead with the “aha.” Highlight the transformation, benefit, or emotional payoff early, not just the product features.
- Make it look native. Use platform trends, faster-paced creator-style edits, or UGC avatars to blend into the feed.
Top Features
- UGC avatars: browse hundreds of AI-generated stock avatars with an authentic content creator feel.
- Captions: make sure your message gets through, even when the sound is off.
Pro tip
Here’s a high-performing content structure used by top creators across TikTok, Reels and Shorts:
- Scroll-stopping visuals: open with bold text, motion or a surprising visual to halt the scroll
- Relatable moment: reflect a real pain point or “I’ve been there” situation to build an instant connection
- Transformation or payoff: show the value of your product in action
- Creator POV: use voiceover or on-screen text to narrate with a personal, authentic tone
- Simple CTA: make the next step obvious! (“Try this,” “watch more,” or “visit website.”)
Ready to dive in deeper?
→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial for creating social influencer videos
→ Dive into HeyGen’s ebook 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance