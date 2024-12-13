Welcome to Your Small Business AI Video Jumpstart Guide

Want to create more video content but feel held back by limited time, budget, or production resources? You’re not alone. The good news? With HeyGen, you can easily create, translate, and repurpose videos that look professional, without the high costs or long turnaround times of traditional production.

This guide is designed specifically for small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to grow their brands, reach new customers, and scale content creation. You’ll learn how to go from idea to finished video fast. No cameras, studios, or on-screen talent needed!

Don’t miss the hands-on video creation exercise in the Making Your First Video section. It’s designed to help you learn by doing and get up to speed in no time.