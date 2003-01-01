Ship Product Launch Videos on Day One, Not Day Thirty
Feature announcements, product demos, sales enablement, competitive positioning—create go-to-market content that ships with the product, updates when the product changes, and reaches every market in their language.
- No credit card required
- Update content instantly when products change
The Product Marketing Problem
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text to AI video platform.
The Product Marketing Content Gap
Your product ships next week. Sales needs enablement. Marketing needs launch videos. Support needs documentation. And you're still waiting on production to finish the demo you requested last month. Traditional video can't keep pace with product velocity—by the time content is ready, the feature has already evolved. You're constantly choosing between shipping on time with no video or shipping late with outdated content. Meanwhile, your global teams launch with English-only materials because localization adds another month to the timeline. Product marketing becomes a bottleneck instead of an accelerator.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen turns your product marketing team into a content engine that moves at product speed. Write your messaging—or let AI generate it from your positioning docs—select an AI avatar, and produce professional product videos in minutes. Launch day content ships on launch day. Feature changed in beta? Update the script and regenerate. Global launch? Translate to 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Build the complete go-to-market content library—announcements, demos, enablement, competitive—without production dependencies slowing your roadmap.
Everything Product Marketing Teams Need to Launch Faster
End to end tools, workflows, and insights that remove friction across planning, execution, and launch so teams ship faster with fewer handoffs.
Rapid Launch Content
Ship video content the day your product ships. Generate product announcements, feature demos, and launch videos in minutes—not the weeks traditional production requires. Your go-to-market timeline is no longer gated by video production.
• Generate launch videos in minutes
• No production dependencies
• Ship content with the product
Instant Content Updates
Products evolve. Your content should too. When features change, pricing updates, or messaging shifts, update your script and regenerate. No reshoots, no production coordination—content that stays current with your product.
• Update scripts and regenerate
• No reshoots required
• Always-current messaging
Sales Enablement Library
Equip your sales team with the content they need to win. Product demos, feature deep-dives, competitive positioning, objection handling—a complete enablement library that updates as fast as your product.
• Centralized content library
• Consistent sales messaging
• Update with product changes
Global Launch Support
Launch everywhere, simultaneously. AI video translation localizes your go-to-market content into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Your EMEA launch doesn't wait for your NA launch to finish.
• Voice cloning preserves brand voice
• Lip-sync matches facial movements
• One source, global distribution
Feature Announcement Videos
Every feature deserves a proper introduction. Create announcement videos that explain what's new, why it matters, and how to use it—shipped alongside the feature release, embedded in release notes, distributed across channels.
• Announcement videos for every release
• Embed in release notes
• Multi-channel distribution
Competitive Positioning Content
Arm your team with video content that positions against competitors. Battle cards come to life with video explanations that sales can share and customers can understand.
• Competitive comparison videos
• Sales battle card content
• Customer-facing positioning
From Positioning Doc to Launch Video in 3 Steps
Start with Your Messaging
Paste your positioning document, feature brief, or launch announcement. Or let the AI script generator create a video script from your product description. Start from what product marketing already produces.
Select Your Presenter
Choose an AI avatar that represents your brand, or create a consistent product spokesperson for all product content. Match voice and visual style to your brand guidelines.
Generate and Distribute
Click generate. In minutes, you have professional product video. Translate for global launches with one click. Distribute across website, social, email, sales enablement platforms, and release notes.
Built for Every Product Marketing Need
Product Launch Videos
Ship launch content on launch day. Product announcement videos that explain what's new, demonstrate value, and drive adoption—produced in hours, not months.
Use case: Generate complete launch video package (announcement, demo, FAQ) in time for product release instead of weeks after.
Verified result: Attention Grabbing Media cut production from 3 days to hours while expanding to 10+ new languages.
Feature Announcements
Every release deserves video. Create feature announcement content that ships with the product, embedded in release notes, shared on social, and distributed to customers.
Use case: Produce feature announcement videos for every sprint release, keeping customers informed of continuous improvements.
Sales Enablement Content
Equip sales with current, compelling content. Product demos, use case explanations, competitive positioning—content that helps sales close deals.
Use case: Build complete sales enablement video library covering all products, personas, and competitive scenarios.
Verified result: Advantive achieved 50% reduction in content creation time, with voice-over production going from days to 2-3 hours.
Product Explainers
Help customers understand what your product does and why it matters. Explainer videos for website, onboarding, and customer education.
Use case: Create product explainer for each customer segment, addressing their specific pain points and use cases.
Global Product Launches
Launch in every market simultaneously. Localize all go-to-market content for international launches without separate production for each region.
Use case: Translate complete launch package into 15 languages for global product rollout.
Verified result: Workday reduced localization from weeks to minutes, producing content in 10-15 languages per video.
Competitive Positioning
Win more deals with video content that positions your product against alternatives. Battle cards, comparison content, and competitive messaging that sales can actually use.
Use case: Create video battle cards for top 5 competitors, updated quarterly as competitive landscape shifts.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
Have questions? We have answers
What are product marketing videos?
AI video creation uses artificial intelligence to generate professional marketing videos without traditional production requirements. HeyGen combines AI avatars, voice synthesis, and automated editing to turn scripts into polished video content—no cameras, studios, or film crews needed. Marketing teams can produce product videos, social content, and ad creative in minutes rather than weeks.
How do I create product launch videos quickly?
Write your launch messaging or paste your positioning document. Select an AI avatar as your presenter, choose your visual style, and generate. Most launch videos produce in minutes. When the product changes before launch (it always does), update the script and regenerate. No reshoots, no production coordination—content that ships when the product ships.
Can I update videos when the product changes?
Yes—this is one of HeyGen's key advantages for product marketing. When features evolve, pricing changes, or messaging shifts, simply update your script and regenerate the video. Your content stays current with your product without requiring new production cycles. Teams report dramatically faster update cycles compared to traditional video.
How do I create sales enablement content with HeyGen?
Build your sales enablement library by creating videos for each product, persona, competitive scenario, and sales stage. Product demos, feature explanations, objection handling, and competitive positioning—all from scripts your product marketing team already produces. When products or messaging change, update and regenerate to keep enablement current.
Can I localize product content for global launches?
Yes. Create your product content in your primary language, then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning (your brand voice sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync. Launch in EMEA, APAC, and LATAM simultaneously instead of sequentially.
How fast can I create product marketing videos?
Most product videos generate in minutes. Advantive reported 50% reduction in content creation time. Attention Grabbing Media went from 3 days to hours for production. The shift from traditional production timelines (weeks to months) to same-day delivery means your content can ship with your product.
Can I create feature announcement videos for every release?
Yes. HeyGen supports dynamic personalization with variable fields for names, companies, and custom details. Create one template, then generate thousands of personalized versions for account-based marketing, sales outreach, or customer engagement campaigns. Videoimagem produced 50,000+ personalized videos for AB InBev using this approach.
How do I maintain brand consistency across all product content?
HeyGen's Brand Kit centralizes your visual identity—approved colors, fonts, logos, and avatar selections. Brand Glossary controls pronunciation of product names, feature terms, and technical vocabulary. Whether creating launch videos, enablement content, or competitive positioning, every video maintains consistent brand standards.
Can multiple people on my PMM team create content?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where product marketers, enablement managers, and content creators can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved brand elements and templates accessible to everyone. Admin controls ensure messaging consistency while enabling your team to create at scale.
What types of product marketing content can I create?
HeyGen supports virtually any product marketing video format: launch announcements, feature demos, product explainers, sales enablement, competitive positioning, customer case studies, use case videos, integration guides, pricing explanations, and more. If your product marketing team needs video content, HeyGen can produce it at the speed your roadmap demands.
How does this compare to traditional video production?
Traditional product video production requires scripting, storyboarding, talent coordination, filming, and editing—typically 4-8 weeks minimum. Multiply that by every language you need for global launches. HeyGen produces equivalent quality in minutes to hours, with instant translation to any language. Product marketing teams report shipping launch content on time for the first time, with the ability to update as products evolve.
Is my product content secure?
HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted in transit and at rest. For product marketing teams handling pre-launch information or competitive materials, HeyGen offers enterprise security features including SSO integration and centralized access management. We don't train our AI models on your content.
Explore More Solutions
Use Cases
Tools
Customer Stories
Start Creating Product Marketing Videos Today
Stop choosing between shipping on time and shipping with video. Generate professional product content in minutes, update when products change, and launch globally without localization delays. Join product marketing teams at HubSpot, Miro, and enterprise companies who've transformed their go-to-market velocity.
- No credit card required
- Update content instantly
- Cancel anytime