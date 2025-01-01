Get familiar with the HeyGen dashboard and core navigation so you can confidently set up your account and start creating

Now that you understand what’s possible with HeyGen, this lesson will help you get set up and oriented inside the platform.

The HeyGen dashboard

When you first log in to HeyGen, you’ll land on your dashboard. This is the central place where all your projects live and where you’ll return to manage, edit, and share your videos.

Main navigation

On the left side of the screen, you’ll find the main navigation menu. This is where you access the tools you’ll use throughout your HeyGen journey, including:

Creating and managing videos

Organizing and using assets

Working with avatars, voices, and translations

The Getting Started panel

You’ll also see the Getting Started panel on your dashboard. This section guides you through essential setup steps to ensure nothing is missed.

As you complete each task, it’s automatically checked off. You can return to this panel at any time if you need to pause or continue later.

Depending on your role, tasks may include:

Setting up your workspace

Inviting teammates

Reviewing basic security settings

You don’t need to complete everything at once. HeyGen is designed to let you move at your own pace.

The goal at this stage isn’t perfection, it’s simply making sure your account is ready when you’re ready to create.

In the next course, you’ll move into creating your first video and get hands-on inside HeyGen’s AI Studio.