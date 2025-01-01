Integrate with Adobe

Learn how to integrate Adobe Express with HeyGen so you can move effortlessly from creative design to dynamic, AI-powered video. Whether you’re a marketer polishing a campaign, a designer building content, or a creator looking to scale, this integration helps you keep everything in one streamlined process.

Set up the integration

From your HeyGen dashboard, go to Apps and open Integrations, then select the Adobe Express plugin. You’ll be prompted to sign in to your Adobe account, or create one if you don’t already have it.

Once you’re signed in to Adobe Express, if you’re not automatically taken to the HeyGen plugin, click Add-ons in the left navigation. Search for HeyGen and click Add to install the plugin. After installation, HeyGen will be available directly inside Adobe Express.

Add an avatar and create your video

Start by selecting the avatar you want to use. Next, add your script. Click Text under Add your script, then paste in a script you’ve already written or type one directly in the editor.

After adding your script, choose a voice. First, select the language and gender that match your avatar. You’ll then see a variety of voice options with different tones, energy levels, and styles. Choose the one that best fits your message.

If you prefer to use your own audio, click Audio and upload a file from your device. Supported formats include MP3, M4A, and WAV.

Generate and add the video to your design

Once everything is ready, click Generate your video and let HeyGen handle the rest. When the video is finished, click Add to design.

You can now drag and position the video anywhere on your Adobe Express canvas.

Customize and finalize your project

With the video added, you can fully customize your design using Adobe Express tools. Add stock music, text, graphics, and other design elements to enhance your layout.

If you want to include multiple avatar videos, simply repeat the same steps to generate and add additional HeyGen clips.

When your project is complete, you can download it or share it directly. If you choose to share a link, you can control access or make it available to anyone with the link.