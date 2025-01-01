Screen recording

The Screen recording feature in HeyGen makes it simple to capture your screen and voice directly inside AI Studio, without relying on third-party tools. Whether you’re giving a product demo, creating a training, or recording an internal walkthrough, screen recording brings real-world context into your videos and syncs it seamlessly with narration. Record once, edit freely, and scale your message with ease.

Recording starts directly from AI Studio. You can capture a Chrome tab, a specific window, or your entire screen, with the option to include your microphone if you’d like live narration. Once you’ve finished, the recording is automatically pulled into your project as a new scene. Alongside the video, HeyGen creates a transcript of your narration, giving you the flexibility to edit or replace the audio just like any other scripted segment.

From there, your recording becomes fully editable. You can trim the clip, adjust volume, or set playback options such as looping or freezing on a frame. If you want to change the voice, Voice Mirroring allows you to replace your narration with any stock or custom HeyGen voice while preserving the pacing and intonation of your original delivery. For times when you’d rather rewrite the voiceover completely, you can convert the audio to text, edit the script, and assign a new avatar or voice to deliver it.

This flexibility means a single recording can serve many purposes. You can preserve the original screen capture while adapting the script and voice for different audiences or languages. The end result is a polished video that combines the clarity of a live recording with the scalability of HeyGen’s editing tools.

With screen recording built into AI Studio, your workflow stays efficient and your videos stay consistent. Every demo, tutorial, or presentation can be captured, edited, and repurposed, all within the same platform.