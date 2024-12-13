backgroundbackground
HeyGen for Marketers:

The Ultimate AI Video Jumpstart Guide

Welcome to Your AI Video Marketing Jumpstart Guide

Want to create more video content but feel held back by limited time, budget, or production resources? You’re not alone. Here’s the good news: with HeyGen, you can produce videos that look even better than traditional productions at a fraction of the cost and time.

This guide is built for marketers ready to elevate their strategy with AI video. You’ll learn how to go from concept to campaign, creating high-quality, scalable content without needing cameras, studios, or on-screen talent.

Don’t miss the hands-on video creation exercise in the Making Your First Video section. It’s designed to help you learn by doing and get up to speed fast!

Top Use Cases: How Marketers Are Using HeyGen

HeyGen is more than a video tool. It’s a creative engine built for marketers who need to move fast, scale content, and drive results without sacrificing quality. From influencer ads to onboarding flows, here’s how marketers across every function are using HeyGen to create high-impact videos at scale.

Video Ads

Perfect for: Growth Marketers, Demand Generation Marketers, Performance Marketers, & more!

a man stands in front of a phone that says trivago on ita man stands in front of a phone that says trivago on it

Social Influencer Video

Perfect for: Social Media Marketers, Content Marketers, Performance Marketers, Demand Generation Marketers, Growth Marketers, & more!

a man sitting in front of a laptop with a perplexity logo above hima man sitting in front of a laptop with a perplexity logo above him

How-To Videos

Perfect for: Product Marketers, Performance Marketers, Demand Generation Marketers, Growth Marketers

a woman is talking about how to administer one breath every 5 to 6 secondsa woman is talking about how to administer one breath every 5 to 6 seconds

Brand Videos

Perfect for: Content Marketers, Brand Marketers, Social Media Marketers

a man in a blue shirt stands in front of a wall that says tomorrow.ioa man in a blue shirt stands in front of a wall that says tomorrow.io

Product Explainers

Perfect for: Product Marketers, Performance Marketers, Demand Generation Marketers, Growth Marketers

a man wearing a white shirt with the word pyne on ita man wearing a white shirt with the word pyne on it
holly xiao and kieran flanagan are featured on a purple backgroundholly xiao and kieran flanagan are featured on a purple background

Why Video is Critical in Marketing Today

three circles with different percentages on them on a black backgroundthree circles with different percentages on them on a black background

The Challenge

  • Traditional production is expensive, slow, and limited by headcount and budgets.
  • Marketers must do more with less—tighter budgets, less time, and pressure to outperform competitors.

Want to dive in deeper?

Making Your First AI Video

Introduction

New to video or trying out HeyGen for the first time? You’ve got this. This section will walk you through each step to help you make a great video, fast.

Video Ad

Best for advertising products and services

Open the template

a woman stands in front of a sign that says benefit 1 benefit 2 benefit 3a woman stands in front of a sign that says benefit 1 benefit 2 benefit 3

Social Influencer Video

Best for vertical social media videos

Open the template

a before and after photo of a woman on a purple backgrounda before and after photo of a woman on a purple background

How To Video

Best for tutorials or walkthroughs requiring screen recordings or other visuals

Open the template

a woman in a pink jacket stands in front of a blue background that says how to [ do this ] with producta woman in a pink jacket stands in front of a blue background that says how to [ do this ] with product

Like learning in action?

Pick a video type above to open a ready-made template in HeyGen and follow along as you go.

Overachiever?

We love it! Jump ahead to Step 4: Choose the Right AI Avatar Spokesperson and create your own AI avatar–your digital twin and future video star.

Not ready to dive in yet?

No sweat. Skim the steps now and come back to the full how-to when you’re ready.

Ready to get started?

Begin with this 2-minute tour of HeyGen’s AI Studio Editor, and then let’s dive in!

a woman is smiling in front of a sign that says heygen academya woman is smiling in front of a sign that says heygen academy

For more information, visit our follow along video tutorials

HeyGen Academy: 101

broad overview of all HeyGen features

HeyGen Academy: AI Studio

deeper dive into video editing

Step 1: Set up your HeyGen workspace for scale

Smart marketers don’t start from zero every time–they build systems that scale.

With HeyGen, it’s easy to keep your videos on-brand by setting up a Brand Kit to use your fonts, colors, logos and assets automatically.

Just paste in your company’s URL to get started, or upload your brand elements manually.

In a hurry? No problem. You can always come back and finish this step later.

a screenshot of a brand kit for digital eyea screenshot of a brand kit for digital eye


Pro Tip

Once your Brand Kit is armed with your brand's colors, you can easily update most HeyGen Templates to match. Just swap in your colors so every video stays on-brand, or hit the Shuffle Colors button to have HeyGen swap them automatically.

Step 2: Set Your Strategy

Before you dive into video creation, get crystal clear on your campaign strategy by defining your goal, target audience, distribution channels, and hook.

Campaign Goal

What do you want this video to achieve?

Examples: brand awareness, product launch, lead generation, sales conversion

Target Audience

Who are you creating this video for? What kind of customer are they? What stage in the funnel are they?

Examples: Gen Z cold prospects who've never heard of your brand, mid-funnel small business leads considering options

Primary Distribution Channel

Where will your video live?

Examples: LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, paid ads, website, email campaign

Hook

What problem are you solving, and how will you capture attention in the first few seconds?

a sample strategy for heygen's ai studio editor demonstrating its utility and ease of use for users with no video editing experiencea sample strategy for heygen's ai studio editor demonstrating its utility and ease of use for users with no video editing experience

Pro Tip

Need a second opinion on your strategy? Head to ChatGPT, Claude, or another tool of your choice and prompt with the following:

"I'm planning a marketing video campaign for [product/service]. My goal is [goal], my target audience is [audience], I'll distribute it on [channel], and the core message or hook is: [hook]. Can you give me feedback on how clear and effective this is and suggest any improvements?"

Step 3: Write Your Script

Your script is the backbone of a great video. Here’s how to make it count:

  • Start with a strong hook (the first 3-5 seconds matter most)
  • End with a clear CTA (call to action)
  • Keep it simple, direct and jargon-free
a woman in a cowboy hat says ride bold live free be the cowgirl you were born to bea woman in a cowboy hat says ride bold live free be the cowgirl you were born to be

Pro Tip

Want to move faster? Check the following Best Practices page for guidance on using tools like ChatGPT to write your script.

Still not sure where to begin? Here are a few sample outlines for inspiration.

If you’re following along in HeyGen, these scripts are already built into your template.

a graphic showing the different stages of a video ada graphic showing the different stages of a video ad

Access templates including these scripts here:

Video Ad

Social Influencer Video

How-To Video

Explore script templates and more tips for popular marketing video types

Video Ads
Social Influencer Videos
How-To Videos
Product Explainers


Brand Videos

Webinars and Podcasts

Newsletters

Dive deeper into scripting

Best Practices: Write Scripts Better and Faster with AI

Want to work smarter, not harder? Here are some tips for leveraging tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini or others to speed up script-writing.

an advertisement for smarty pillow shows a man in a suitan advertisement for smarty pillow shows a man in a suit

Step 1 : Start with a clear prompt

Give the AI a direct and detailed prompt to describe the video you’re making. Add important context, such as:

  • What kind of video you’re creating (social ad, product tutorial, brand video)
  • Who it’s for (target audience)
  • The goal of the video (drive clicks, explain a concept, educate)
  • Tone or voice you’d like it to use (friendly, professional, conversational)

Sample prompt:

"Write a 60-second video script for a B2B HeyGen product explainer targeting small business owners. The tone should be confident and clear. End with a strong call to action.”

Step 2: Add key talking points

You can get more accurate results by including a short bullet list of the points you want the video to cover.

Example:

  • Product/service name
  • Key value proposition
  • Call to action

Sample prompt:

"Include the following points: HeyGen helps small businesses save time and money and is easy to use. CTA: Sign up for a free trial."


Step 3: Ask for the right format

Let the AI know you need the script in a way that works well for a video.

Example:

  • A spoken script delivered by our CEO’s avatar
  • A casual, human tone

Sample prompt:

"Write this as a spoken script read by HeyGen CEO’s avatar. Use natural, conversational language."

Step 4: Review and tweak

Next, copy and paste the script into HeyGen and hit the preview button to have your avatar read it aloud! Does it sound natural? Does it flow in the way you want? If not, ask your AI tool to revise with prompts such as:

  • Make this more casual/formal
  • Add a stronger hook at the start
  • Include a line about [feature or benefit]
  • Turn this into a 30-second version
  • Give me three versions of the CTA

Dive deeper into scripting

How to write winning video scripts with AI: A modern marketer's guide (eBook)

Step 4: Choose the right AI Avatar

Your spokesperson sets the tone. Choose a ready-made Public Avatar, create a Custom Avatar that fits your brand, or for the ultimate personal touch, create your digital twin in minutes with HeyGen’s Hyper Realistic Avatar feature!

HeyGen offers multiple options for creating Custom Avatars. Click the links below to dive into the details further.

a woman with short black hair , calm and composed expression , with sharp , well-defined facial features .a woman with short black hair , calm and composed expression , with sharp , well-defined facial features .

Avatar Type

You'll Need

You'll Get

Best For

Hyper Realistic Avatar

2-5 training minute video

Most realistic appearance, movement, voice and lip sync based on your training video

Hyper realistic digital twin

Photo Avatar

10-15 photos

Realistic appearance based on your photos, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip sync

Realistic digital twin

Generate Avatar

Text prompt

Fully AI-generated appearance, movement, voice and lip sync

Fictional characters in realistic or varying animation styles

Avatar IV (new!)

1 photo

Very realistic appearance based on a photo, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip sync. Requires credits to generate.

<30 sec videos, including lip syncing to music

Best Practices: Making the Perfect Custom Avatar

Ready to create a professional, lifelike avatar with endless customization options? Explore the resources below for tips, best practices, and a quick overview of what you’ll need to get started.

When creating a Custom Avatar, remember: quality in = quality out. The better your photos, videos, and written prompts, the more realistic and polished your avatar will be.

Whatever’s in your Hyper Realistic Avatar training video, from gestures to facial expressions or vocal inflection, will be reflected in the final result.

a dj with bright purple hair and led sunglassesa dj with bright purple hair and led sunglasses

Avatar Type

You'll Need

Best Practices

Hyper Realistic Avatar

2-5 training minute video

  • Record on a smartphone with cinematic mode or 4K camera
  • Use a simple background with natural light
  • Avoid: large gestures, covering your mouth

Photo Avatar

10-15 photos

  • Mix of close-ups and full body shots
  • Mix of angles, expressions, outfits
  • Avoid: photos with other faces, pets, sunglasses, hats, filters, low quality images

Generate Avatar

Text prompt

If you’re new to prompt writing, check out our prompting best practices

Avatar IV (new!)

1 photo

1 photo including only the subject, well-lit and good resolution

Pro Tip

Use HeyGen’s Generating Looks feature to switch your avatar’s pose, surroundings or attire with nothing but a text prompt.

Want to dive in deeper?

Step-by-step tutorial for Hyper-Realistic Avatar creation

Best Practices: Creating High Quality Custom AI Voices

HeyGen has a massive library of stock AI-generated voices in over 175 languages, dialects, and emotional tones, but sometimes the perfect video calls for something custom. Below are three ways to create Custom Voices.

a woman stands in front of a screen that says news weathera woman stands in front of a screen that says news weather

Custom Voice Type

Creation Method

Output

Best For

HeyGen Custom Voice Clone

Automatic when creating a Hyper-Realistic Avatar or
Upload a 2-5 minute audio recording

Realistic voice clone based on your real voice and intonations. Supports multiple emotions.

A voice clone that sounds just like you

Generate Voice

Text prompt specifying attributes (age, accent, gender, tone, pitch, emotion)

Fully AI-generated voice based on prompt.

A fictional voice or highly characterized voices

Third-Party Voice

External AI Voice service (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)

Realistic voice clone trained on your real voice and intonations. Fine-tune controls vary by service. Great option for a digital twin, but usually requires additional payment.

A voice clone that sounds just like you

For the best voice quality, start with strong source audio. Here’s how to get a great recording:

• Use a high-quality mic or smartphone, held 6–8" from your mouth

• Record in a quiet, noise-free space

• Speak clearly with natural pauses and slight emotional expression

• Upload multiple samples with different emotional tones for more versatility (for HeyGen Custom Voice Clones only)

Want to dive in deeper?

Ultimate guide to hyper-realistic Custom Voice Cloning

Add Emotions to your Custom Voice Clone

Best Practices: Prompting Like A Pro

Prompting is the practice of carefully crafting and iterating text instructions (called prompts) used to guide AI tools to create content from scratch such as images, motion, or audio.

Prompting is a powerful skill for any AI marketer. When paired with HeyGen, prompting unlocks countless ways to create high-impact videos where your imagination is your only limitation! Get ready to experiment, iterate, and use prompts in HeyGen for:

a man with glasses and a beard is holding a book and smilinga man with glasses and a beard is holding a book and smiling

Feature

Function

Use it For

Generate Looks

Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit

  • Tailoring your Custom Avatars to fit different contexts or use cases
  • Adding a physical product to your avatar videos
  • Creating multiple camera angles for your avatar for a more dynamic feel

Generate Motion

Bring Photo Avatars
to life with gestures and expressions

  • Animating Photo Avatars
  • Adding realism to talking head videos

Generate Avatar

Creating Custom Avatars (realistic or animated)

  • Animated or fictional character creation

Generate Voices

Creating Custom Voices

  • Fully AI-generated, fictional voices
  • Highly characterized voices

Prompting Best Practices

Be Specific

The more clearly you describe what you want (tone, look, gesture, emotion) the better the AI can match your vision.

Start with Structure

Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone, and motion direction.

Include Context & Intent

Let the AI know the purpose: Is it for a product demo? A social ad? A tutorial? Context helps tailor the result.

Use Descriptive Language

Use adjectives that convey emotion, style, or clarity (e.g., “confident,” “minimalist,” “high energy,” “calm pace”).

Iterate & Refine

Don’t settle for your first try. Small prompt tweaks can lead to dramatically better results in all media types!

Prompting best practices can vary slightly depending on what you’re creating

Explore the resources below to dive deeper into each type and get the most out of your prompts!

Step 5: Create and polish your scenes in AI Studio

Now that your script and avatar are ready, it’s time to bring your message to life in HeyGen’s AI Studio editor where it’s easy to customize, enhance, and polish every part of your video– no editing experience required!

a video of joyce bell and tim wein is being editeda video of joyce bell and tim wein is being edited
  • Design your scenes in minutes using the Brand Kit or Templates you set up in Step 1.
  • Reinforce your message with on-screen text or visuals and trigger them to appear/disappear with Animations.
  • Browse HeyGen’s stock media library for high-quality b-roll video, royalty-free.
  • Use Premium Scene Transitions to give your video a smooth, professional polish.
  • Add and customize Captions to make your videos more engaging and accessible.

Pro Tip

Create and A/B test multiple versions of your videos to improve performance, drive results, and boost conversions.

Ready to edit like a pro?

HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, an in-depth video course covering HeyGen's editing features

Best Practices: Adjust Pronunciation, Emotions, and Intonations

Need your avatar to sound just right? HeyGen gives you powerful tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery that feels true to life.

a cartoon of a woman with a voice director icona cartoon of a woman with a voice director icon

Feature

Function

Use it To

Pauses & Pronunciation

Add pauses and adjust the pronunciation of specific words directly in the Script Panel

  • Quickly adjust pacing
  • Correct pronunciation for names, uncommon words

Voice Mirroring

Upload or record audio with the tone, pacing, and pronunciation you want, and let any avatar deliver it in their own voice

  • The most precise, humanlike delivery matching your vocal style
  • Recreate unique accents

Voice Director

Shape the emotion and tone of a script with the click of a button

  • Direct emotion and tone quickly

Custom Voice Clone Emotions

Add more range to your Custom Voice by uploading extra recordings with different emotional tones. Choose the one that fits each moment best

  • Add versatility to your Custom Voice clone

Want to see it in action?

HeyGen Academy: AI Studio - Pronunciation module

Strategies to Scale Your Impact

Whether you’re reaching new markets, testing what works, or tailoring content to different audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.

a man in a suit is standing in front of a screen that says change environmenta man in a suit is standing in front of a screen that says change environment

Optimize and Iterate like a Performance Marketing Pro

With HeyGen, creating multiple versions of your videos for A/B testing has never been easier, faster, and cheaper. Learn how to A/B test like a performance marketing pro and start boosting conversions, maximizing performance, and building campaigns with data-driven confidence!


a woman in a red jacket stands in front of a window with a translate button below hera woman in a red jacket stands in front of a window with a translate button below her

Go Global with Translation

Learn how to translate and localize your videos into 175+ languages and dialects, no dubbing or voice actors required.

Use HeyGen’s Brand Voice feature to maintain consistency in translated videos by customizing how certain words are handled (i.e., brandname pronunciations, forcing or blocking translation for certain terms).

Enterprise and Team plan users can also make edits directly to translated scripts by using our Proofread feature.

Need some inspiration? Check out how Trivago used HeyGen to simultaneously localize TV ads in 30 markets.

a man wearing a hat that says hevo on ita man wearing a hat that says hevo on it

Personalize At Scale

Add a personal touch to your email campaigns, sales outreach, or customer support with Personalized Videos. By using dynamic elements, like the viewer’s name or details tailored to their interests, you can create a unique, more engaging experience for each person.

Integrate Personalized Videos directly into your workflow on HubSpot, Zapier, Make, Clay and more!

an interactive avatar shows a doctor talking to a patientan interactive avatar shows a doctor talking to a patient

Interactive Avatar

Whether for sales, customer support, or education, Interactive Avatars turn one-way videos into dynamic, two-way conversations. It’s a powerful way to boost engagement, personalize experiences, and drive action.

Need some inspiration? Check out how getitAI increases ecommerce sales with live, personalized shopping experiences.

Use Case #1: Video Ads

Customer Stories & Examples

Article Story ImageArticle Story Image

How Videoimagem transformed customer campaigns with HeyGen

Article Story ImageArticle Story Image

How Trivago used HeyGen to simultaneously localize TV ads in 30 markets

Article Story ImageArticle Story Image

Promotion for “Hollywood Virgin: Breaking Into and Out of Show Business” by Jason Felts

Perfect For

Growth Marketers, Demand Generation Marketers, Performance Marketers, & more!

Best Practices

  • Keep videos short. Aim for under 30 seconds to keep viewer attention and increase completion rates.
  • Lead with the value. Make sure your core message or value proposition is conveyed within the first few seconds.
  • Match the format to the funnel. Tailor the ad length, style, and CTA based on where it will appear and what action you want.
  • Design for mobile-first viewing. Optimize framing and pacing for small screen consumption.
  • Make your edits pop. Use b-roll, animated text and motion to keep visual energy high and engagement steady.
  • Test like a performance marketing pro. A/B test different hooks, visuals, avatars, and CTAs to find what converts.

Top Features

  • Product Placement: add physical products to your videos with a click.
  • Generate Looks: make your avatar more dynamic by switching their pose, surroundings or attire with nothing but a text prompt.

Pro tip

Here's a tried and true script structure from social media producer George “GG” Gossland of Favoured:

  • Hook – Something visually weird or unexpected.
  • Problem – What challenges is your viewer facing?
  • Solution – How does the product or service alleviate those challenges?
  • USPs – aka “unique selling point.” Show the features that stand out!
  • CTA – Always give viewers something to do next.

Ready to level up?

→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial for creating video ads

→ Dive into HeyGen’s 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance ebook

Use Case #2: Social Influencer Video

Customer Stories & Examples

Article Story ImageArticle Story Image

Favoured scales UGC content by 6X with HeyGen to unlock quantity and quality

Article Story ImageArticle Story Image

How Reply.io boosted its CEO’s TikTok presence with HeyGen

Article Story ImageArticle Story Image

“How are tariffs affecting your business?” by Glass Engine

Perfect For

Content Marketers, Performance Marketers, Demand Generation Marketers, Growth Marketers, & more ready to turn their brief into a UGC ad

Best Practices

  • Hook viewers fast. Aim to grab attention in the first 1-2 seconds with motion, bold text, or a compelling visual.
  • Design for silent autoplay. Use captions, text overlays, and visual storytelling since many users watch without sound.
  • Keep it short. Less is more. Aim for under 15-30 seconds on TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. Adjust your script speed using advanced voice settings.
  • Frame it for the feed. Use vertical (9:16) or square formats depending on the platform. Avoid landscape orientation unless you’re posting to YouTube.
  • Lead with the “aha.” Highlight the transformation, benefit, or emotional payoff early, not just the product features.
  • Make it look native. Use platform trends, faster-paced creator-style edits, or UGC avatars to blend into the feed.

Top Features

  • UGC avatars: browse hundreds of AI-generated stock avatars with an authentic content creator feel.
  • Captions: make sure your message gets through, even when the sound is off.

Pro tip

Here’s a high-performing content structure used by top creators across TikTok, Reels and Shorts:

  1. Scroll-stopping visuals: open with bold text, motion or a surprising visual to halt the scroll
  2. Relatable moment: reflect a real pain point or “I’ve been there” situation to build an instant connection
  3. Transformation or payoff: show the value of your product in action
  4. Creator POV: use voiceover or on-screen text to narrate with a personal, authentic tone
  5. Simple CTA: make the next step obvious! (“Try this,” “watch more,” or “visit website.”)

Ready to dive in deeper?

→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial for creating social influencer videos

→ Dive into HeyGen’s ebook 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance


Use Case #3: How To Video

Customer Stories & Examples

Article Story ImageArticle Story Image

How Pyne uses HeyGen to double trial conversion rates for PLG B2B companies

Article Story ImageArticle Story Image

HeyGen Academy: AI Studio follow along video course

Article Story ImageArticle Story Image

How to add AI Avatars to NotebookLM Video Podcast, by Pascal van Aken

Perfect For

Product Marketers, Performance Marketers, Demand Generation Marketers, Growth Marketers

Top Features

  • Animations: add animated text or visuals to highlight key steps, reinforce learning, and keep viewers engaged.
  • Templates: streamline creation and keep things consistent. Don’t forget you can customize HeyGen’s stock templates with your brand’s colors!

Best Practices

  • Keep it concise. Aim for 60-120 seconds for quick guides, and up to 5 minutes for detailed tutorials.Structure for clarity. Begin with a clear introduction, followed by step-by-step instructions, and conclude with a strong summary and call-to-action.
  • Enhance with visuals. Use graphics, captions, and screen recordings to illustrate key points and improve comprehension.Maintain consistency. Use consistent branding, tone, and style across all videos to reinforce brand identity.
  • Optimize for accessibility. Include subtitles and ensure content is mobile-friendly to reach a broader audience.

Pro tip

If your how-to video needs extra visuals like screen recordings, make sure they align with your script. Start by writing your script, then use the preview button to play the audio while recording your screen in sync with the narration for the best timing.

Ready to dive in deeper?

→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial for creating how to videos

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

