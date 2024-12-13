Strategies to Scale Your Impact

Whether you’re reaching new markets, testing what works, or tailoring content to different audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.





Go Global with Translation

Learn how to translate and localize your videos into 175+ languages and dialects, no dubbing or voice actors required.



Use HeyGen’s Brand Voice feature to maintain consistency in translated videos by customizing how certain words are handled (i.e., brandname pronunciations, forcing or blocking translation for certain terms).



Enterprise and Team plan users can also make edits directly to translated scripts by using our Proofread feature.



Need some inspiration? Check out how Trivago used HeyGen to simultaneously localize TV ads in 30 markets.

Support Change Management with Flexible, Updatable Content

Change is constant and your learning materials need to keep pace. Whether you’re refreshing a full course module or updating a single training video, traditional content production with re-shooting and editing can turn even a small update into a major lift.

With HeyGen, updating videos takes minutes, not days. Swap out scripts, edit text, change visuals, and generate new versions with just a few clicks. No more bottlenecks. Just fast, flexible video that helps your learners adapt as quickly as your organization moves. Learn more about using HeyGen for change management.

Accessibility and Inclusive Learning at Scale

In today’s learning environments, accessibility isn’t optional- it’s essential. Learners bring a wide range of abilities, preferences, and digital literacy levels, and your content needs to reflect that.

Dive into our guide on how to create accessible training videos that meet diverse learner needs for more info on how to easily adapt for visual and auditory accessibility needs, create microlearning modules, and adjust for cultural differences.

Interactive Avatar

Whether you’re delivering compliance training or onboarding new employees, Interactive Avatars transform passive videos into dynamic, two-way learning experiences that boost engagement, personalize content, and drive learner action.

Need some inspiration? Visit our Interactive Avatar demo page and chat with Judy, HeyGen’s 24/7 HR compliance training expert!