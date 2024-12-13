Welcome to Your AI L&D Video Jumpstart Guide
Want to create more video content but feel held back by limited time, budget, or production resources? You’re not alone. Here’s the good news: with HeyGen, you can produce, translate and adapt videos that look even better than traditional productions at a fraction of the cost and time.
This guide is built for learning professionals, instructional designers, and training content creators ready to elevate with AI video. You’ll learn how to go from concept to course, creating high-quality, scalable content without needing cameras, studios, or on-screen talent.
Top Use Cases: How Learning Professionals Are Using HeyGen
HeyGen is more than a video tool. It’s a creative engine built for earning professionals who need to move fast, scale content, and drive results without sacrificing quality. From courses to multilingual training videos, here’s how learning professionals across every function are using HeyGen to create high-impact videos at scale.
Learning Courses
Perfect for: Instructional Designers, Learning & Development, HR, Sales Enablement
Training & Onboarding
Perfect for: Instructional Designers, Learning & Development, Sales Enablement, HR, Compliance, Internal Communications
Translation & Accessibility
Perfect for: Instructional Designers, Communications, Learning & Development, HR, Compliance
Why Video is Critical in L&D Today
- #1 medium to boost learner engagement and knowledge retention is video
- 83% of learners surveyed prefer watching video over audio or text
- 40-60% reductions in learning time can be achieved with video, as learners absorb information more efficiently through visual and auditory cues.
- 95% information retention when learners watch a video vs. 10% when reading text (Insivia)
The Challenge
- Frequent updates demand quick, easy video edits as policies, processes, and industries evolve
- Limited bandwidth and global language or accessibility needs strain production capacity
- Outsourcing is costly and slow, especially for complex content like compliance or safety
What AI Video Unlocks
Cost savings
€1,000 saved per minute of training content by Sibelco
80% lower production costs and 50% quicker delivery time at Simulations Software
Speed
5X increase in educational video production speed at financial services leader Equity Trust
Scalability
80-90% average completion rates for customer and partner training videos at Komatsu
15K+ live sales role-play training simulations and 2.5K+ hours of training completed at Copient.ai
Localization
80% reduction in video translation costs and 50% production time saved by Würth Group
5X increase increase in return on ad spend across Spanish, French, and German markets at Rosetta Stone
Personalization
Hundreds of onboarding videos welcoming new hires by name and in preferred language at Lattice
Want to dive in deeper?
Making Your First AI Video
Introduction
New to video or trying out HeyGen for the first time? You’ve got this. This section will walk you through each step to help you make a great video, fast.
Courses template
Best for eLearning courses
Training template
Best for onboarding, tools or policies training.
How To Video
Best for tutorials or walkthroughs requiring screen recordings or other visuals
Like learning in action?
Pick a video type above to open a ready-made template in HeyGen and follow along as you go.
Overachiever?
We love it! Jump ahead to Step 4: Choose the Right AI Avatar Spokesperson and create your own AI avatar–your digital twin and future video star.
Not ready to dive in yet?
No sweat. Skim the steps now and come back to the full how-to when you’re ready.
Ready to get started?
Start with this 2-minute tour of HeyGen's AI Studio Editor, and then let's dive in!
For more information, visit our follow along video tutorials:
→ HeyGen Academy: 101
broad overview of all HeyGen features
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio
deeper dive into video editing
Step 1: Set up your HeyGen workspace for scale
Smart marketers don’t start from zero every time–they build systems that scale.
With HeyGen, it’s easy to keep your videos on-brand by setting up a Brand Kit to use your fonts, colors, logos and assets automatically.
Just paste in your company’s URL to get started, or upload your brand elements manually.
In a hurry? No problem. You can always come back and finish this step later.
Pro Tip
Once your Brand Kit is armed with your brand’s colors, you can easily update most HeyGen Templates to match. Just swap in your colors so every video stays on-brand.
Step 2: Set Your Strategy
Before creating your video, take a step back to clarify your learning strategy, especially if this video is part of a larger course or training sequence. Define the objective of this particular video, who the learners are, how the video will be delivered, and how you'll keep learners engaged throughout.
Training Goal
What do you want this video to achieve?
Examples: onboarding new hires, reinforcing compliance procedures, upskilling for new tools or processes
Learner Profile
Who are you creating this video for? What role or team are they in? What’s their current level of knowledge?
Examples: All employees, mostly non-technical, limited time, varying awareness of security protocols
Primary Distribution Channel
Where will your video be accessed?
Examples: internal LMS, SharePoint, Slack, onboarding email services, company wiki, mobile learning app
Engagement Strategy
How will you keep learners engaged and improve retention?
Examples: interactive prompts, spaced repetition, relatable scenarios, brief and focused segments to maintain attention and reinforce key takeaways
Pro Tip
Need a second opinion on your strategy? Head to ChatGPT, Claude, or another tool of your choice and prompt with the following:
"I’m planning to create a [training video] for [topic or skill]. The goal is [insert learning objective], my target audience is [learner profile], it will be delivered via [platforms or channels], and the engagement strategy is: [engagement strategy]. Can you give me feedback on the effectiveness of this plan, and suggest any improvements?"
Step 3: Write Your Script
Your script is the backbone of a clear, effective learning experience. Whether you’re creating a standalone tutorial or one module in a larger course, a well-structured script ensures clarity, consistency, and learner engagement. Here’s how to get it right:
- Start with context and relevance such as a scenario, question or common challenge to show why the topic matters. This builds motivation and learner buy-in.
- Keep it structured and focused, breaking content into logical, easy-to-follow steps with a clear, steady pace.
- Use simple, conversational language, speaking directly and clearly to the learner. Avoid jargon unless it’s explained.
- Reinforce key takeaways and next steps by ending with a simple summary, a call to reflect or apply the learning, or a clear pointer to the next module or resource.
Pro Tip
Want to move faster? Check the following Best Practices page for guidance on using tools like ChatGPT to write your script.
Still not sure where to begin? Here are a few sample outlines for inspiration.
If you’re following along in HeyGen, these scripts are already built into your template.
Access templates including these scripts here:
Explore more in-depth script templates and more tips for popular L&D video types
Dive deeper into scripting
Best Practices: Write Scripts Better and Faster with AI
Want to streamline your workflow and save hours of writing time? Here’s how to use tools like ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini to quickly generate clear, learner-focused scripts for your training videos.
Step 1 : Start with a clear prompt
Tell the AI what type of training video you’re creating, who it’s for, and what outcome you want. Include context such as:
- Objective: what should the learner be able to do or understand?
- Learner profile: who are they (new hire, sales rep, team lead) and what is their baseline knowledge?
- Distribution: where will the video live (LMS, Slack, onboarding flow)?
- Engagement: preferred tone and delivery (conversational, scenario-based, direct instruction)
Sample prompt:
“Write a 2-minute training script on how to complete expense reports in Workday. The audience is new hires in finance, with no prior Workday experience. The tone should be clear and supportive. This will be delivered by an avatar inside our LMS.”
Step 2: Add key talking points
Help the AI stay accurate and focused by including a short list of what the video should cover
Example:
- Task or tool being explained
- Key steps or policies
- Common mistakes to avoid
- Any compliance or process notes
- Desired outcome
Sample prompt:
"Cover: where to find the expense tool in Workday, how to upload a receipt, how to submit for approval. Note: emphasize the submission policy’s timeline.”
Step 3: Ask for the right format
Let the AI know how the content will be delivered. This affects tone, pacing, and word choice.
Example:
- A spoken script read by an avatar
- Designed for voiceover with on-screen visuals
- Modular, to fit into a microlearning sequence
Sample prompt:
"Write this as a script for a talking head avatar, with short, clear sentences and pause points for visual callouts."
Step 4: Review and tweak
Paste your script into HeyGen and use the preview tool to watch it come to life. Then refine as needed. Use follow-up prompts like:
- Make this more concise for a 60-second version.
- Add a question to prompt reflection.
- Use less formal language and make it more conversational.
- Include an example of a common error and how to fix it.
Level up your scripting
Step 4: Choose the right AI Avatar
Your facilitator sets the learning environment. Choose a ready-made Public Avatar, create a Custom Avatar that fits your organization or subject matter, or for the ultimate personal touch, create your digital twin in minutes with HeyGen’s Hyper Realistic Avatar feature!
HeyGen offers multiple options for creating Custom Avatars. Click the links below to dive into the details further.
Avatar Type
You'll Need
You'll Get
Best For
2-5 training minute video
Most realistic appearance, movement, voice and lip sync based on your training video
Hyper realistic digital twin
10-15 photos
Realistic appearance based on your photos, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip sync
Realistic digital twin
Text prompt
Fully AI-generated appearance, movement, voice and lip sync
Fictional characters in realistic or varying animation styles
Avatar IV (new!)
1 photo
Very realistic appearance based on a photo, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip sync. Requires credits to generate.
<30 sec videos, including lip syncing to music
Pro Tip
Use HeyGen’s Generating Looks feature to switch your avatar’s pose, surroundings or attire with nothing but a text prompt.
Best Practices: Making the Perfect Custom Avatar
Ready to create a professional, lifelike avatar with endless customization options? Explore the resources below for tips, best practices, and a quick overview of what you’ll need to get started.
When creating a Custom Avatar, remember: quality in = quality out. The better your photos, videos, and written prompts, the more realistic and polished your avatar will be.
Whatever’s in your Hyper Realistic Avatar training video, from gestures to facial expressions or vocal inflection, will be reflected in the final result.
Avatar Type
You'll Need
Best Practices
2-5 training minute video
10-15 photos
Generate Avatar
Text prompt
If you’re new to prompt writing, check out our prompting best practices
Avatar IV (new!)
1 photo
1 photo including only the subject, well-lit and good resolution
Pro Tip
Use HeyGen’s Generating Looks feature to switch your avatar’s pose, surroundings or attire with nothing but a text prompt.
Best Practices: Creating High Quality Custom AI Voices
HeyGen has a massive library of stock AI-generated voices in over 175 languages, dialects, and emotional tones, but sometimes the perfect video calls for something custom. Below are three ways to create Custom Voices.
Custom Voice Type
Creation Method
Output
Best For
Automatic when creating a Hyper-Realistic Avatar
or
Realistic voice clone based on your real voice and intonations. Supports multiple emotions.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
Text prompt specifying attributes (age, accent, gender, tone, pitch, emotion)
Fully AI-generated voice based on prompt.
A fictional voice or highly characterized voices
Must read: documentation from the third-party service
External AI Voice service (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)
Realistic voice clone trained on your real voice and intonations. Fine-tune controls vary by service. Great option for a digital twin, but usually requires additional payment.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
For the best voice quality, start with strong source audio. Here’s how to get a great recording:
• Use a high-quality mic or smartphone, held 6–8" from your mouth
• Record in a quiet, noise-free space
• Speak clearly with natural pauses and slight emotional expression
• Upload multiple samples with different emotional tones for more versatility (for HeyGen Custom Voice Clones only)
Want to dive in deeper?
→ Ultimate guide to hyper-realistic Custom Voice Cloning
Best Practices: Prompting Like A Pro
Prompting is the practice of carefully crafting and iterating text instructions (called prompts) used to guide AI tools to create content from scratch such as images, motion, or audio.
Prompting is a powerful skill for any AI video creator. When paired with HeyGen, prompting unlocks countless ways to create high-impact videos where your imagination is your only limitation! Be prepared to test, adapt, and apply prompts in HeyGen to tailor your videos to match your goals.
Feature
Function
Use it For
Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit
Bring Photo Avatars
Creating Custom Avatars (realistic or animated)
Creating Custom Voices
Prompting Best Practices
Be Specific
The more clearly you describe what you want (tone, look, gesture, emotion) the better the AI can match your vision.
Start with Structure
Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone, and motion direction.
Include Context & Intent
Let the AI know the purpose: Is it for a product demo? A social ad? A tutorial? Context helps tailor the result.
Use Descriptive Language
Use adjectives that convey emotion, style, or clarity (e.g., “confident,” “minimalist,” “high energy,” “calm pace”).
Iterate & Refine
Don’t settle for your first try. Small prompt tweaks can lead to dramatically better results in all media types!
Prompting best practices can vary slightly depending on what you’re creating
Explore the resources below to dive deeper into each type and get the most out of your prompts!
Step 5: Create and polish your scenes in AI Studio
Now that your script and avatar are ready, it’s time to bring your message to life in HeyGen’s AI Studio editor where it’s easy to customize, enhance, and polish every part of your video– no editing experience required!
- Design your scenes in minutes using the Brand Kit or Templates you set up in Step 1.
- Reinforce your message with on-screen text or visuals and trigger them to appear/disappear with Animations.
- Browse HeyGen’s stock media library for high-quality b-roll video, royalty-free.
- Use Premium Scene Transitions to give your video a smooth, professional polish.
- Add and customize Captions to make your videos more engaging and accessible.
- Translate your videos to reach global learners, teammates, and audiences.
- Using a SCORM-compliant LMS? Enterprise plan users streamline their workflows with SCORM exports.
Pro Tip
Create and compare multiple versions of your training videos to see what improves engagement, knowledge retention, and learner outcomes.
Ready to edit like a pro?
Visit HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, an in-depth video course covering all of HeyGen’s editing features.
Best Practices: Adjust Pronunciation, Emotions, and Intonations
Need your avatar to sound just right? HeyGen gives you powerful tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery that feels true to life.
Feature
Function
Use it To
Add pauses and adjust the pronunciation of specific words directly in the Script Panel
Upload or record audio with the tone, pacing, and pronunciation you want, and let any avatar deliver it in their own voice
Shape the emotion and tone of a script with the click of a button
Add more range to your Custom Voice by uploading extra recordings with different emotional tones. Choose the one that fits each moment best
Want to see it in action?
Watch the HeyGen Academy: AI Studio - Pronunciation module to see these features in action and learn how to use them in your own projects.
Strategies to Scale Your Impact
Whether you’re reaching new markets, testing what works, or tailoring content to different audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.
Go Global with Translation
Learn how to translate and localize your videos into 175+ languages and dialects, no dubbing or voice actors required.
Use HeyGen’s Brand Voice feature to maintain consistency in translated videos by customizing how certain words are handled (i.e., brandname pronunciations, forcing or blocking translation for certain terms).
Enterprise and Team plan users can also make edits directly to translated scripts by using our Proofread feature.
Need some inspiration? Check out how Trivago used HeyGen to simultaneously localize TV ads in 30 markets.
Support Change Management with Flexible, Updatable Content
Change is constant and your learning materials need to keep pace. Whether you’re refreshing a full course module or updating a single training video, traditional content production with re-shooting and editing can turn even a small update into a major lift.
With HeyGen, updating videos takes minutes, not days. Swap out scripts, edit text, change visuals, and generate new versions with just a few clicks. No more bottlenecks. Just fast, flexible video that helps your learners adapt as quickly as your organization moves. Learn more about using HeyGen for change management.
Accessibility and Inclusive Learning at Scale
In today’s learning environments, accessibility isn’t optional- it’s essential. Learners bring a wide range of abilities, preferences, and digital literacy levels, and your content needs to reflect that.
Dive into our guide on how to create accessible training videos that meet diverse learner needs for more info on how to easily adapt for visual and auditory accessibility needs, create microlearning modules, and adjust for cultural differences.
Interactive Avatar
Whether you’re delivering compliance training or onboarding new employees, Interactive Avatars transform passive videos into dynamic, two-way learning experiences that boost engagement, personalize content, and drive learner action.
Need some inspiration? Visit our Interactive Avatar demo page and chat with Judy, HeyGen’s 24/7 HR compliance training expert!
Use Case #1: Learning Courses
Whether you’re reaching new markets, testing what works, or tailoring content to different audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.
Customer Stories & Examples
Komatsu streamlines global employee L&D with multilingual AI videos
Miro scales learning content with easy translation and change management
AI Smart Ventures trained thousands with engaging learning courses
Perfect For
Perfect for: Instructional Designers, Learning & Development, HR, Sales Enablement
Best Practices
Break content into modular chunks
Structure your course into short, focused segments, ideally 3-7 minutes each. This supports spaced learning, easier updates, and stronger retention.
Script for clarity, not just content
Write in a conversational tone, simplify complex ideas, and avoid jargon. Use storytelling, analogies, and real-world scenarios to bring your content to life.
Make it visually intentional
Use visuals to enhance your message. Combine avatar presenters with relevant graphics, screen recordings, animations, or b-roll to support different learning styles.
Engage with layered interactivity
Supplement your course with engaging videos prompting reflection, knowledge checks, or follow-up exercises.
Test and refine
Gather and integrate feedback continuously, leveraging HeyGen for easy change management.
Top Features
- Assets: enhance your learning experiences with helpful visuals like screen recordings and graphics that reinforce your message
- Templates: Keep your course’s visual design consistent by using or creating templates to save time and elevate your content
- Generate Looks: use text prompts to adapt your avatar instructor’s outfit, environment, or pose to fit the subject or audience
Ready to level up?
→ Dive in deeper with our Practical Guide for L&D Professionals eBook
→ Visit our step-by-step guide on creating engaging learning courses
Use Case #2: Training & Onboarding
Customer Stories & Examples
Lattice welcomed hundreds of new hires with personalized onboarding videos made in minutes
Copient.ai sets the curve for sales training with interactive avatar technology
Sibelco modernized internal communications and training completion with AI video
Perfect For
Instructional Designers, Learning & Development, Sales Enablement, HR, Compliance, Internal Communications
Best Practices
Start with the essentials
Focus on the information learners need right away such as company values, tools, workflows, or safety protocols. Prioritize clarity and usefulness over completeness in early modules.
Keep it short and targeted
Aim for brief, goal-driven videos (2–5 minutes) that cover one topic at a time. This makes it easier for learners to absorb information and return to specific sections as needed.
Make it welcoming and personal
Use avatars to create a friendly, human-first tone. Personalize with names, roles, or departments where possible to make onboarding feel relevant and tailored.
Design for different attention spans
Use captions, motion, and bold visuals to support comprehension, especially on mobile or when videos are watched with sound off.
Build confidence, not just compliance
Frame content around real situations learners might face. Show how processes and policies help them succeed, not just what they must do.
Plan for updates
Company policies, tools, and org structures evolve. Use HeyGen’s rapid editing tools to quickly update individual scenes or videos without a full reshoot.
Top Features
- Custom Avatars: Give your onboarding a human touch with a digital twin or department-specific presenters to deliver training in a familiar, branded voice.
- Personalized Video: Create personalized videos that greet new hires by name and customize other variables such as department or region to streamline onboarding and boost engagement.
- Brand Kit: Maintain visual brand consistency by setting up a Brand Kit with approved logos, fonts, colors, and assets.
Ready to dive in deeper?
→ Dive in deeper with our Practical Guide for L&D Professionals eBook
→ Visit our step-by-step guides on creating videos for: general training, corporate training, HR onboarding, safety, and compliance.
Use Case #3: Translation & Accessibility
Customer Stories & Examples
Würth Group reduced video translation costs by 80% and reduced production time by 50%
Rosetta Stone reduced video translation time by 75%
World Economic Forum speaker and president of Argentina welcomed guests in five languages
Perfect For
Instructional Designers, Communications, Learning & Development, HR, Compliance
Best Practices
Localize for language and culture
Build learner engagement by going the extra mile to offer content in their language and with regionally relevant avatars, accents and visuals.
Support auditory accessibility
by creating multiple versions of your video with captions, subtitles, on-screen text callouts, written transcripts, or adjusting the voice speed for clearer pacing.
Optimize for visual accessibility
by creating an additional version of your video with high contrast palettes, larger fonts, and clean uncluttered visual design.
Create microlearning modules
by breaking longer videos into short, concept-specific sections to make navigation and updates simpler.
Enhance digital literacy
by starting with a guided orientation video for your LMS or at the start of a new course.
Top Features
- Translation: Reach global audiences without ever reshooting by translating or localizing your existing content into different languages or regional accents.
- Brand Glossary: Maintain consistent pronunciation and translation across all your videos
- Public Avatars: Choose from 700+ diverse stock avatars to find the perfect spokesperson for your target region and audience
- Captions: Automatically add captions to any video to increase its accessibility
Pro tip
If your video requires visuals like screen recordings, make sure they align with your script. Start by writing your script, then use the preview button to play the audio while recording your screen in sync with the narration for the best timing.
Ready to dive in deeper?
Check out our guide on creating accessible training videos that meet diverse learner needs.