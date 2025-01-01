Step 1: create or open a portrait video

Start inside HeyGen by creating a new portrait video or opening one you’ve already finished. Make sure the video is complete and ready for final formatting.

Step 2: tap edit styles

Once your video is open, select edit styles. This moves your video into the styling view.

Step 3: preview the available templates

Scroll through the available templates and preview how each one looks on your video. Pay attention to how the hook appears, how captions are displayed, and how the pacing feels.

Step 4: select a template

Choose the template that best matches your platform and content style. Apply it to your video.

Step 5: adjust color if needed

If the template includes color options, select the one that aligns with your brand or visual preference.

Step 6: review the final result

Watch the styled version from beginning to end. Make sure the captions, hook, and pacing feel right for your audience.

Step 7: post your video

Once you’re satisfied, publish your video directly. No additional editing or external tools are required.