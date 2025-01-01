Integrate with Canva

HeyGen integrates with Canva to make video creation faster and more accessible. With this integration, you can bring HeyGen avatars and videos directly into your Canva designs, combining lifelike AI video with Canva’s simple, collaborative design tools.

Connect HeyGen to Canva

Start by opening your HeyGen dashboard and clicking Integrations. Find the Canva integration and click to connect. This links your HeyGen account with Canva, allowing you to access HeyGen features directly within your Canva design workflow.

Add HeyGen content to your Canva design

Once connected, open your design in Canva. From there, you can bring HeyGen into your project by adding an avatar, inserting your script, and choosing a voice that fits your message. As your avatar video takes shape, you can continue refining your layout, visuals, and overall style using Canva’s design tools.

Export and share your video

When you’re happy with the final result, click Share in the top-right corner of Canva and select Download. Your avatar-powered video is now ready to be shared anywhere you like.