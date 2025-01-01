Integrate with Hubspot

Today’s buyers expect more than generic messages. Simple personalization, like inserting a first name into an email, no longer stands out. Video changes that. When done well, it captures attention, builds trust, and drives action. The challenge is that traditional video production isn’t scalable for personalized campaigns. That’s where the HeyGen and HubSpot integration comes in.

By connecting HeyGen with HubSpot, you can automatically generate personalized videos in minutes without filming, editing, or a production crew. These videos can be used throughout the funnel, from sales outreach and lead nurturing to onboarding, follow-ups, and product adoption.

Install the HeyGen app in HubSpot

Start by installing the HeyGen app from the HubSpot Marketplace. During installation, HubSpot will ask for permission to view and manage CRM data. This allows HeyGen to generate videos using contact information stored in HubSpot.

As part of the setup, two custom contact properties are added. One stores the HeyGen video share page URL, and the other stores a preview GIF URL. These properties are used to embed personalized videos directly into emails.

An active contact list is also created. By default, this list includes all marketing contacts. Any contact added to this list becomes eligible for personalized video generation.

You’ll also see a marketing email template created for you. This email includes the required HTML module that references the HeyGen video and GIF properties. The email is not published by default, so you’ll need to review it and complete any required fields before sending.

Understand the HubSpot workflow

A workflow called “Generate HeyGen Video for a Contact” is created during installation. This workflow powers video creation and delivery, and it starts in an inactive state.

The first step in the workflow is enrollment. Any contact added to the active list is automatically enrolled.

The second step is video generation. This is where HeyGen creates a personalized video for each contact and updates the custom properties with the video link and GIF preview. This step requires configuration before it can run.

The third step handles errors. If video generation fails, the workflow ends gracefully. If it succeeds, the workflow continues and sends the marketing email that includes the personalized video.

Configure video generation

To finish setup, open the video generation action inside the workflow. In the action panel, paste your HeyGen API token. You can find this token in your HeyGen account settings under the API tab.

Once the token is added, HubSpot will load your available HeyGen templates. Select the template you want to use. If your template includes variables, map each one to the corresponding HubSpot contact property.

Common variables include first name, company, or location. Mapping these fields allows the video to dynamically populate with data from each contact record. If your template uses fewer variables than are available, you can leave unused fields empty.

If you don’t have a template yet, create one in HeyGen before returning to HubSpot.

Publish and launch

Once everything is configured, publish the workflow and publish the marketing email. From that point on, every new contact added to the active list will automatically trigger a personalized video and receive it via email.