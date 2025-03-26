HeyGen logo

Video Presentation Maker for Instant Presentations

Turn static slide decks into compelling video presentations that inform, persuade, and stick. HeyGen transforms your outline or slides into a narrated, on-brand video with lifelike presenters, captions, and studio-quality pacing, so you deliver consistent, clickable stories across meetings, training, and marketing.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Remote onboarding & training

Replace long manuals with short narrated walkthroughs that learners can watch on-demand and revisit as needed by creating a video presentation.

Sales demos & product tours

Deliver consistent product walkthroughs that highlight features and benefits with a persuasive on-screen host.

Executive reports & investor updates

Send polished, data-driven presentations that keep stakeholders informed, no scheduling conflicts required.

Asynchronous team updates

Record monthlies or project updates once and share across time zones with captions and attachments.

Customer education & help center videos

Turn support articles into short, clear videos that lower support volume and improve customer success metrics using our online video presentation maker.

Conference & event submissions

Submit polished, self-contained presentation videos for virtual conferences, panels, and speaking slots.

Why Use Heygen for Video Presentations

Make presentations that work on-demand and on any schedule, and create a video presentation that fits your needs. HeyGen removes the friction of recording, editing, and subtitling so you can focus on your message, not the tech. Create asynchronous demos, internal training, investor pitches, and sales walkthroughs that look and sound professional every time with an AI video generator.

Fast creation, flawless delivery

Generate a storyboard and AI script from a short brief, choose a presenter, then fine-tune visuals and timing, all in one place.

Accessible, on-brand output

Auto-captions, subtitles, and brand kit support ensure your presentation is inclusive and instantly recognizable.

Repurpose everywhere

Export multiple aspect ratios and versions for LMS, email, social, and landing pages without re-recording.

AI Script & Outline Builder

Paste slide notes or a brief and HeyGen produces a concise, presentation-ready script with hooks, transitions, and a clear CTA. Save time on structure and keep your narrative tight and audience-focused.

A mobile screen transforms from a text document to a grid of image thumbnails.

Realistic Presenters & Voice Options

Pick from expressive AI presenters or clone your own voice to narrate slides. Natural gestures and multi-language voices make your message feel human and credible without a studio.

A smiling woman with a voice tone selection interface showing "Calm" highlighted, and a text input reading "Slowly breathe in and out."

Auto-Captions & Subtitles

Automatic transcription produces editable captions and localized subtitles. Improve accessibility, retention, and watch-through rates across formats and regions.

A broadly smiling woman, with a 'CC' icon and 'AI Captions' text overlay.

Scene Composer & Slide Sync

Sync slide visuals, animations, and b-roll to narration automatically. Easily swap stock clips, logos, or screenshots and adjust timing scene-by-scene.

A woman smiles into a microphone on a video call, with an interface overlay for creating slides and two other people in smaller video calls.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the Video Presentation Maker

Three simple steps take you from idea to shareable video.

Step 1

Upload or paste your content

Start with slides, a doc, or a simple brief. HeyGen generates a storyboard and multiple script options tuned for length and tone to help you make your videos more engaging.

Step 2

Choose presenter & polish

Select an AI avatar or upload a short clip to create your own clone, then refine visuals, captions, and pacing inside the editor.

Step 3

Customize for any audience

Tailor your scenes with brand colors, layouts, and on screen elements to fit training, marketing, or internal updates.

Step 4

Export and distribute

Export high quality videos, SRT subtitle files, and thumbnail images in minutes, or publish straight to your LMS, CMS, or social platforms.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a video presentation?

A video presentation is a slide-based or scripted talk recorded as a shareable video, often with a talking head, narration, captions, and synced visuals. It’s ideal for on-demand learning, pitches, and remote updates, especially when you record a presentation for your audience.

Can I turn existing slides into a video presentation?

Yes. Upload PPT, PDF, or images and HeyGen will auto-sync slides with narration and scene transitions so you don’t need to re-record.

Do I need a webcam or microphone?

No, use HeyGen’s AI presenters and text-to-speech to narrate. If you prefer, upload your own video or voice and blend real footage with AI elements.

How accurate are the auto-captions?

HeyGen’s transcription is highly accurate and editable; you can quickly correct phrasing, timing, or add localized subtitles before export.

Can I use my company branding?

Absolutely. Upload logos, set brand fonts and colors in the Brand Kit, and apply them across video templates for consistent, on-brand presentations.

What export formats are available?

Export MP4 videos in widescreen (16:9), square (1:1), or vertical (9:16), plus SRT subtitle files and thumbnail images optimized for sharing using our online video presentation maker.

Is HeyGen secure for confidential presentations?

Yes. Enterprise plans include SSO, role-based access, encrypted storage, and compliance options. Contact sales for custom security and hosting requirements.

Can I create multi-language versions?

Yes, translate scripts, switch to localized TTS voices, and export multiple language variants to reach global audiences with video translator.

How long does it take to make a presentation?

Many presentations can be generated and polished in minutes; final editing time depends on length and the amount of customization you choose when you use a video presentation.

Do you offer team onboarding or support?

We provide onboarding, training resources, and dedicated support for Team and Enterprise customers to help you scale video production and create a video presentation.

