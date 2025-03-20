HeyGen logo

Video Newsletter Generator: Turn Emails Into Engaging Videos

Convert your regular newsletter into an attention-grabbing video. HeyGen turns scripts, updates, and announcements into professional videos with avatars, voiceovers, captions, and social-ready formatting so you capture attention in crowded inboxes.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Company updates and announcements

Company updates and announcements

Send monthly or quarterly updates in a format people actually watch. Instead of long text explaining news or product progress, deliver a concise presenter-led video.

Product education and tutorials

Product education and tutorials

Explain new features quickly with short visual guides. Videos reduce confusion and help subscribers understand value faster than text alone.

Customer success stories

Customer success stories

Showcase testimonials or highlight customer wins in a compelling format that builds trust and inspires action.

Onboarding and welcome messages

Onboarding and welcome messages

Replace long welcome emails with a friendly intro video that shows what to expect, how to get started, and where to find help.

Editorial or creator newsletters

Editorial or creator newsletters

Creators use video newsletters to stand out in a saturated inbox. Turn thought-leadership pieces, tips, and weekly recaps into engaging video segments.

Event recaps and community highlights

Event recaps and community highlights

Share key takeaways, milestones, or community moments through high-retention video summaries that subscribers enjoy watching.

Why choose HeyGen for video newsletter creation

HeyGen gives you a fast, polished way to turn written content into videos that feel personal, clear, and easy to consume. Replace long text blocks with concise, human-led updates that boost retention and drive higher click-through rates.

Stand out in every inbox

Instead of competing with walls of text, send a dynamic video that hooks viewers instantly in your email newsletters. Visual storytelling helps audiences remember your message and take action.

Easy creation for any team

Paste your script, pick a presenter or avatar, and HeyGen produces a complete video email with voiceover, captions, layouts, and branding. No filming or editing skills needed to create video emails.

Ready for global audiences

Translate your script, narration, and captions into multiple languages with the video translator so you deliver updates to subscribers everywhere.

Script to video with realistic presenters

Turn your written newsletter copy into a clear, narrated video. Choose from human-sounding voices or AI avatars and get a consistent tone for brand updates, tutorials, or product announcements.

A content creation interface shows "Hey Korea team," text with a green cursor, and a "Q3 Result Overview" template next to a smiling man's photo.

Automated editing and captions

HeyGen structures your content into scenes, adds captions, selects pacing, and ensures each segment is easy to watch. Built-in accessibility features support viewers who prefer subtitles.

A graphic displays a woman presenting, a slide titled 'New York's Billiard Scene', text styling options, and the word 'unforgettable'.

On-brand styling and presets

Apply your logo, colors, and type styles automatically. Export videos in email-friendly lengths or social-optimized cuts so every piece fits your distribution channels.

A smiling man in a floral shirt next to a "Brand Colors" palette with shades of blue, green, black, and gray.

Multi-language and localization options

Regenerate your newsletter video in different languages without rerecording. Localize voiceover, captions, and on-screen text for global audiences.

A smiling woman in a video call interface with Spanish text overlay about problem-solving and translation options below, with Spanish selected.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It's like we've augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the Video Newsletter Generator

Create a polished video newsletter using a video content template in four simple steps.

Step 1

Add your script or newsletter content

Paste your existing newsletter copy or write a short outline. HeyGen analyzes structure and prepares scenes for the presenter.

Step 2

Choose your presenter and style

Select an avatar or voice, set your branding, and choose the video format for your personalized video. HeyGen assembles your content into a clean visual layout.

Step 3

Review and refine

Preview your video, adjust phrasing, pacing, or visuals, and generate variants for testing. Add subtitles or language versions as needed.

Step 4

Export and share

Export MP4 files or email-ready previews. Add the video link or thumbnail to your newsletter to increase click-through rates.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a video newsletter?

A video newsletter replaces long text emails with short, engaging videos. HeyGen turns your updates, announcements, and stories into personalized video emails that subscribers can watch in seconds.

Do I need to film myself to create a video newsletter?

No. You can choose an AI avatar or synthetic voice to deliver your content. You can also record your own footage if you prefer, but HeyGen makes video creation possible without a camera.

How long should a video newsletter be?

Most high-performing videos are under two minutes. HeyGen helps you condense your newsletter into clear, concise segments that hold attention.

How do I add a video to my newsletter?

Email platforms typically support adding a video thumbnail linked to your hosted file. You can embed, link, or attach video content depending on your provider’s capabilities.

Can I create multilingual video newsletters?

Yes, video content is essential for effective email marketing. Use the video translator to produce localized versions with updated narration, captions, and on-screen text.

Are video newsletters good for engagement?

Video helps subscribers retain information and increases click-through rates. Many teams see significant improvements in opens and actions when using text to video approaches for their content.

Can I customize the branding?

Yes. Upload your brand kit and HeyGen automatically applies your colors, logo, and visual style.

What formats can I export?

HeyGen exports MP4 files optimized for email compatibility, web embedding, and repurposing across social platforms.

Is my content private?

Yes. Your uploads, scripts, and generated videos remain protected, and you retain rights to all produced content.

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

