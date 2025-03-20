Convert your regular newsletter into an attention-grabbing video. HeyGen turns scripts, updates, and announcements into professional videos with avatars, voiceovers, captions, and social-ready formatting so you capture attention in crowded inboxes.
Send monthly or quarterly updates in a format people actually watch. Instead of long text explaining news or product progress, deliver a concise presenter-led video.
Explain new features quickly with short visual guides. Videos reduce confusion and help subscribers understand value faster than text alone.
Showcase testimonials or highlight customer wins in a compelling format that builds trust and inspires action.
Replace long welcome emails with a friendly intro video that shows what to expect, how to get started, and where to find help.
Creators use video newsletters to stand out in a saturated inbox. Turn thought-leadership pieces, tips, and weekly recaps into engaging video segments.
Share key takeaways, milestones, or community moments through high-retention video summaries that subscribers enjoy watching.
Why choose HeyGen for video newsletter creation
HeyGen gives you a fast, polished way to turn written content into videos that feel personal, clear, and easy to consume. Replace long text blocks with concise, human-led updates that boost retention and drive higher click-through rates.
Instead of competing with walls of text, send a dynamic video that hooks viewers instantly in your email newsletters. Visual storytelling helps audiences remember your message and take action.
Paste your script, pick a presenter or avatar, and HeyGen produces a complete video email with voiceover, captions, layouts, and branding. No filming or editing skills needed to create video emails.
Translate your script, narration, and captions into multiple languages with the video translator so you deliver updates to subscribers everywhere.
Script to video with realistic presenters
Turn your written newsletter copy into a clear, narrated video. Choose from human-sounding voices or AI avatars and get a consistent tone for brand updates, tutorials, or product announcements.
Automated editing and captions
HeyGen structures your content into scenes, adds captions, selects pacing, and ensures each segment is easy to watch. Built-in accessibility features support viewers who prefer subtitles.
On-brand styling and presets
Apply your logo, colors, and type styles automatically. Export videos in email-friendly lengths or social-optimized cuts so every piece fits your distribution channels.
Multi-language and localization options
Regenerate your newsletter video in different languages without rerecording. Localize voiceover, captions, and on-screen text for global audiences.
How to Use the Video Newsletter Generator
Create a polished video newsletter using a video content template in four simple steps.
Paste your existing newsletter copy or write a short outline. HeyGen analyzes structure and prepares scenes for the presenter.
Select an avatar or voice, set your branding, and choose the video format for your personalized video. HeyGen assembles your content into a clean visual layout.
Preview your video, adjust phrasing, pacing, or visuals, and generate variants for testing. Add subtitles or language versions as needed.
Export MP4 files or email-ready previews. Add the video link or thumbnail to your newsletter to increase click-through rates.
A video newsletter replaces long text emails with short, engaging videos. HeyGen turns your updates, announcements, and stories into personalized video emails that subscribers can watch in seconds.
No. You can choose an AI avatar or synthetic voice to deliver your content. You can also record your own footage if you prefer, but HeyGen makes video creation possible without a camera.
Most high-performing videos are under two minutes. HeyGen helps you condense your newsletter into clear, concise segments that hold attention.
Email platforms typically support adding a video thumbnail linked to your hosted file. You can embed, link, or attach video content depending on your provider’s capabilities.
Yes, video content is essential for effective email marketing. Use the video translator to produce localized versions with updated narration, captions, and on-screen text.
Video helps subscribers retain information and increases click-through rates. Many teams see significant improvements in opens and actions when using text to video approaches for their content.
Yes. Upload your brand kit and HeyGen automatically applies your colors, logo, and visual style.
HeyGen exports MP4 files optimized for email compatibility, web embedding, and repurposing across social platforms.
Yes. Your uploads, scripts, and generated videos remain protected, and you retain rights to all produced content.
