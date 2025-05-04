HeyGen logo

Create beautiful video invitations in minutes with HeyGen. Our video invitation maker helps you combine photos, clips, music, and voice to deliver invitations that feel personal, polished, and easy to RSVP. Skip static cards, send a clip that excites guests, and track responses with simple share tools.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Weddings and save the dates

Weddings and save the dates

Share your story with a short film of photos and clips, include dates and venue details, and make RSVPs easy to manage.

Birthday and milestone parties

Birthday and milestone parties

Celebrate with a lively invite that sets the mood, shares logistics, and teases the party highlights to come.

Corporate events and launches

Corporate events and launches

Send a branded, on-message invitation with speaker highlights, agenda teasers, and registration links in your video templates to boost attendance.

Baby showers and gender reveals

Baby showers and gender reveals

Create sweet, shareable video invites that reveal the details with music, captions, and a countdown.

Virtual events and webinars

Virtual events and webinars

Use presenter overlays, instructor intros, and clickable links to make online event invites feel professional and easy to join.

Community and local meetups

Community and local meetups

Promote neighborhood gatherings, fundraisers, and club meetups with engaging visuals in your invitation templates that increase local turnout.

Why HeyGen is the Best Video Invitation Maker

HeyGen makes invitation videos fast, flexible, and delightful. Use templates, AI-assisted scripts, and built-in design controls to craft invites that match your event tone, then export or share with one link using the invitation video maker. No editing experience required, everything is optimized for social and messaging.

Fast creation, professional finish

Start with a template, upload media, or use a simple prompt, then fine tune text, music, and timing to get a polished invite in minutes.

Personalization at scale

Add names, event details, custom voiceovers, and animated overlays so each guest feels directly invited, without redoing the whole video.

Ready for any platform or format

Export square, vertical, or widescreen files, or share a hosted link for email and messaging through your video editor. HeyGen ensures your invite looks great on phones, social feeds, and desktop.

Templates and guided layouts

Choose from dozens of occasion-specific templates that handle layout, pacing, and visual hierarchy so your content shines.

Script suggestions and voiceovers

Use AI-driven script suggestions, generate natural voiceovers in multiple languages, or record your own message in the invitation video maker to add a personal touch.

Music, timing, and beat sync

Pick royalty-free tracks or upload your own audio, trim to fit, and sync visuals to the beat so your invite feels intentional and cinematic.

Custom text overlays and animated RSVP buttons

Add names, dates, directions, and animated RSVP callouts in your invitation card that make it simple for guests to respond and save details.

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
How it works

How to Use the Video Invitation Maker

Create a finished wedding invitation in four speedy steps, with controls to customize every detail.

Step 1

Pick an occasion or template

Select a template that fits your event, or start from a blank canvas and choose aspect ratio for the platform you’ll use.

Step 2

Add photos, clips, and text

Upload media, paste event details, and use AI script suggestions to write a warm, clear message that fits the runtime.

Step 3

Choose music, voice, and RSVP settings

Select background music, generate or record a voiceover, and add an RSVP button or link to collect responses.

Step 4

Export, share, or send

Render the invite as an MP4, or use a hosted link to email or message guests instantly. Update the project anytime and regenerate a fresh version.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a video invitation maker?

A video invitation maker is an AI video generator that combines images, video, text, music, and voice into a short invitation video that you can share via link, email, or social platforms.

Do I need editing skills to create an invite?

No. HeyGen provides templates, AI script suggestions, and guided controls so anyone can produce a polished invite quickly.

Can I add an RSVP link or button to my video?

Yes. You can include animated RSVP callouts in the video, and use HeyGen’s hosted share links or embed options to collect responses.

What file formats can I export?

Export MP4 files optimized for mobile and web. You can also generate hosted links for instant sharing, and download SRT files for captions if needed in your video editing projects.

Can I record my own voiceover?

Yes. Record directly in the video editor, or use AI voice generation in multiple languages and accents to match your tone.

Are there templates for different occasions?

Yes. HeyGen offers templates for weddings, birthdays, corporate events, baby showers, virtual meetups, and many more occasions.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

