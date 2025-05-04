Create beautiful video invitations in minutes with HeyGen. Our video invitation maker helps you combine photos, clips, music, and voice to deliver invitations that feel personal, polished, and easy to RSVP. Skip static cards, send a clip that excites guests, and track responses with simple share tools.
Try our free Image to video generator
Share your story with a short film of photos and clips, include dates and venue details, and make RSVPs easy to manage.
Celebrate with a lively invite that sets the mood, shares logistics, and teases the party highlights to come.
Send a branded, on-message invitation with speaker highlights, agenda teasers, and registration links in your video templates to boost attendance.
Create sweet, shareable video invites that reveal the details with music, captions, and a countdown.
Use presenter overlays, instructor intros, and clickable links to make online event invites feel professional and easy to join.
Promote neighborhood gatherings, fundraisers, and club meetups with engaging visuals in your invitation templates that increase local turnout.
Why HeyGen is the Best Video Invitation Maker
HeyGen makes invitation videos fast, flexible, and delightful. Use templates, AI-assisted scripts, and built-in design controls to craft invites that match your event tone, then export or share with one link using the invitation video maker. No editing experience required, everything is optimized for social and messaging.
Start with a template, upload media, or use a simple prompt, then fine tune text, music, and timing to get a polished invite in minutes.
Add names, event details, custom voiceovers, and animated overlays so each guest feels directly invited, without redoing the whole video.
Export square, vertical, or widescreen files, or share a hosted link for email and messaging through your video editor. HeyGen ensures your invite looks great on phones, social feeds, and desktop.
Templates and guided layouts
Choose from dozens of occasion-specific templates that handle layout, pacing, and visual hierarchy so your content shines.
Script suggestions and voiceovers
Use AI-driven script suggestions, generate natural voiceovers in multiple languages, or record your own message in the invitation video maker to add a personal touch.
Music, timing, and beat sync
Pick royalty-free tracks or upload your own audio, trim to fit, and sync visuals to the beat so your invite feels intentional and cinematic.
Custom text overlays and animated RSVP buttons
Add names, dates, directions, and animated RSVP callouts in your invitation card that make it simple for guests to respond and save details.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
How to Use the Video Invitation Maker
Create a finished wedding invitation in four speedy steps, with controls to customize every detail.
Select a template that fits your event, or start from a blank canvas and choose aspect ratio for the platform you’ll use.
Upload media, paste event details, and use AI script suggestions to write a warm, clear message that fits the runtime.
Select background music, generate or record a voiceover, and add an RSVP button or link to collect responses.
Render the invite as an MP4, or use a hosted link to email or message guests instantly. Update the project anytime and regenerate a fresh version.
A video invitation maker is an AI video generator that combines images, video, text, music, and voice into a short invitation video that you can share via link, email, or social platforms.
No. HeyGen provides templates, AI script suggestions, and guided controls so anyone can produce a polished invite quickly.
Yes. You can include animated RSVP callouts in the video, and use HeyGen’s hosted share links or embed options to collect responses.
Export MP4 files optimized for mobile and web. You can also generate hosted links for instant sharing, and download SRT files for captions if needed in your video editing projects.
Yes. Record directly in the video editor, or use AI voice generation in multiple languages and accents to match your tone.
Yes. HeyGen offers templates for weddings, birthdays, corporate events, baby showers, virtual meetups, and many more occasions.
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.