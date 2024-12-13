AI Video Creation

Video GPT

Elevate your video content with the AI Video Generator from Video GPT. Convert simple prompts into fully generated videos, all without needing editing skills. Just provide your idea, and let AI bring it to life effortlessly.

AI Video Creation

Looking to streamline your video production process?

HeyGen's AI Video Generator utilizes cutting-edge technology to create complete, high-quality AI generated videos from the simplest prompts. Whether you're focusing on marketing, education, or entertainment, Video GPT turns your ideas into polished visuals with just a few clicks. With Video AI technology, creating professional videos has never been faster or easier, allowing you to let AI handle the burdens while focusing on your creativity. Try it for free today with HeyGen.

a weekly report with a video of a womana weekly report with a video of a woman

AI Video Creation

Best Practices for Using Video GPT

Maximize the benefits of your AI-generated videos by implementing the following tips:

  • Craft Clear Prompts: Provide concise and detailed instructions to guide the AI in generating relevant content.
  • Refine Outputs: Review and tweak the generated video to ensure it aligns perfectly with your vision.
  • Combine with Personalization: Add custom touches like logos, subtitles, or voiceovers for a tailored finish.
  • Experiment with Styles: Use the tool to test different formats and tones to see what resonates best with your audience.
a screenshot of heygen - al avatar & video makera screenshot of heygen - al avatar & video maker

AI Video Creation

Simplifying Video Production with AI

HeyGen’s AI video generator tools eliminate the need for advanced editing software or technical skills. The AI streamlines every step—from crafting scripts to handling scene transitions—saving you valuable time while ensuring top-notch results. Discover the latest AI in video production trends now.

A leader in AI-driven video solutions, HeyGen offers user-friendly tools tailored to meet the demands of modern creators and businesses. With the AI video generator from text features, you can produce impactful videos effortlessly, no matter your background or expertise.

a purple background with the words easy on ita purple background with the words easy on it

How It works?

Generate Your Video Script in 4 Simple Steps

Craft compelling AI-powered scripts ready for video production—no writing blocks, just results.

Step 1

Click “Generate Script with AI”

Start by selecting the AI script generator option inside HeyGen.

video thumbnail

Step 2

Input Your Topic, Tone, and Additional Info

Describe your topic, choose a tone (e.g., friendly, professional), and optionally paste a relevant URL.

video thumbnail

Step 3

Review and Refine Your Script

Preview the generated script. Edit the prompt or regenerate until you're happy with the result.

video thumbnail

Step 4

Create a Video Using Your Finalized Script

With your script ready, jump directly into video creation using avatars, voiceovers, and visuals.

video thumbnail

Discover More AI Tools

Turn your PowerPoint slides into engaging videos with voiceovers and animations.

altalt

Avatar Types

Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.

Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.

Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.

video thumbnail
altalt

Avatar IV

Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.


video thumbnail
altalt

Video Avatar

A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.

video thumbnail
altalt

Photo Avatar

Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.

video thumbnail
altalt

Generative Avatar

Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.

video thumbnail
altalt

Interactive Avatar

Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.

video thumbnail
altalt

Stock Avatar

Create custom AI stock avatars for videos with HeyGen's advanced technology. Enhance videos with unique, dynamic, and engaging AI-driven visuals.

AI Translator

Speak Every Language.

Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.

HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.

video thumbnail

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

Video GPT FAQs

What is the HeyGen Video GPT tool?

HeyGen Video GPT is an AI-powered tool that transforms simple text prompts into fully generated videos streamlining scriptwriting, visuals, and voiceover all without needing editing skills.

How does Video GPT work?

You enter your topic and tone into the prompt box, optionally include a URL. The AI then crafts a script, selects avatars, voiceovers, and visuals, and compiles a polished video in just a few clicks.

Can I customize the script and video visuals?

Absolutely. After the AI generates a script, you can review, edit, and refine it. Once finalized, HeyGen creates the video using avatars, voiceovers, and visuals that match your style preferences.

What types of content is Video GPT best for?

It’s ideal for marketing videos, internal training, product explainers, and social content especially when you need quick, polished output with minimal effort.

Can I integrate Video GPT into my existing workflow?

Yes. HeyGen offers API access, letting teams automate video production within platforms or tools you already use.

Testimonials

What Customers Say About Us

Tools

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to VideoText to VideoAI Podcast GeneratorVoice CloningAudio to VideoAI DubbingFaceswap VideoVideo AvatarAI UGCText to Speech AvatarAdd Emojis to VideoAdd Photo to VideoAdd Stickers to VideoAdd Text to VideoMerge VideosVideo Volume BoosterVideo LooperOnline Video TrimmerPPT to videoVideo ResizerScreen RecorderVideo Sharing
logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo