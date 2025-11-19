HeyGen logo

Video Collage Maker for Instant Creative Storytelling

Combine your favorite photos and clips into a single dynamic video collage. With HeyGen, you can build clean layouts, sync visuals to music, and share polished collages for any occasion or channel. Create personal highlights or branded content with fast editing and professional output.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Social media highlights and reels

Social media highlights and reels

Group your best moments, travel clips, or event recaps into a punchy collage. Perfect for TikTok, Reels, and YouTube Shorts where attention is quick and visuals matter most.

Product showcases and brand storytelling

Product showcases and brand storytelling

Show multiple angles, colors, or features at the same time. Help shoppers understand what makes a product appealing in just a few seconds.

Personal celebrations and milestone memories

Personal celebrations and milestone memories

Share birthdays, anniversaries, or holidays with meaningful visuals in one place. Friends and family relive special moments as a single story in a personalized video collage.

Event recaps and community engagement

Event recaps and community engagement

Combine crowd moments, behind the scenes shots, and highlight clips to keep energy high for local events, festivals, or team activities.

Tutorials and how to clips

Tutorials and how to clips

Show steps side by side in your video editor while the viewer stays oriented. Great for beauty, crafts, recipes, and fitness flows that rely on multiple angles.

Mini showreels and portfolios

Mini showreels and portfolios

Design short portfolios that display your creative range quickly. Ideal for creators, designers, and influencers who need polished visual presentations.

Why HeyGen is the Best Video Collage Maker

HeyGen helps you create video collages that turn multiple moments into one cohesive visual story. Drag and arrange your media, add smooth transitions, and customize pacing so the final collage feels engaging, not overwhelming. Perfect for social sharing, product promotion, and memories that deserve more than a single clip.

Tell bigger stories with less effort

Show multiple perspectives or scenes together in one view using a collage video format. Instead of sending separate clips, your audience gets a complete and meaningful snapshot in a single watch using our online video collage maker.

Designed for quick editing and creativity

Skip complex software, select a layout, upload your media, and adjust timing with simple controls. HeyGen handles animation and visual consistency so everything fits.

Publish everywhere with confidence

Generate vertical, square, or horizontal layouts formatted for every social platform. High quality exports ensure your collage looks sharp on any device.

Media layout control and seamless transitions

Choose split views or custom grids, arrange scenes, and apply clean transitions that guide viewer attention. Resize each frame and adjust margins for a balanced look.

Music sync and timing adjustments

Bring your collage to life with audio that fits the mood. Trim tracks, align beats, and adjust pacing so visuals feel cohesive with every scene change.

Text overlays and branded elements

Add captions, callouts, and logos to give context or match your style. Consistent fonts and clean placement keep focus on the visual story.

High quality exports for every platform

Save in formats optimized for social, web, and messaging. Vertical, square, or widescreen layouts ensure your collage is ready to publish anywhere.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
How it works

How to Use the Video Collage Maker

Create a video collage in four simple steps using guided controls that keep editing fast.

Step 1

Start with your media

Upload pictures and videos from your device or library. Choose a collage layout that fits the story you want to share.

Step 2

Arrange frames and visuals

Drag clips into position, crop or trim content, and adjust aspect ratios so every moment fits the design.

Step 3

Add audio and enhancements

Include music, captions, and transitions that reinforce the mood. Fine tune timing to keep energy high across scenes.

Step 4

Generate and publish

HeyGen renders your collage in the format you choose. Download or share immediately on any platform.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a video collage maker?

A video collage maker combines multiple photos and video clips into a single layout with movement, transitions, and audio. It helps you present several angles or moments in one cohesive video.

Do I need editing experience to create a collage?

No. HeyGen provides simple controls for layout, timing, and audio. You focus on selecting your favorite visuals and the system handles the design details.

Can I use both photos and videos in one collage?

Yes, you can make a video collage easily with our AI video generator. You can mix images, short clips, and even screen recordings in the same project while keeping timing and visuals consistent.

Can I add music or voiceover to my collage?

Yes. You can add background music, adjust volume, and sync scenes to the beat. Voiceovers and captions help add clarity or personality to your collage video.

What file sizes and formats are supported?

HeyGen supports common photo and video formats and provides high quality rendering for sharing across platforms. Upload media from desktop or mobile and mix formats freely.

Can I create vertical collages for TikTok or Reels?

Yes. Choose aspect ratios like 9,16 for vertical posts or 1,1 for square feeds. Exports are optimized for each destination automatically when using our online video collage maker.

How long can a video collage be?

Most video collages work best between 10 and 60 seconds depending on the number of clips. You can adjust length by trimming media or pacing scenes.

Can I include my brand elements?

Yes. Add your logo, brand colors, and styled text so your collage maintains visual consistency for marketing or business use.

Is my content secure while editing?

Yes. Your uploads and generated videos remain private and encrypted. You control where and how the final collage is shared.

Can I update my video collage later?

Yes. Reopen your project, swap media, or update layouts, then regenerate a new final version without starting from scratch.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

