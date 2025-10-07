Create studio-quality video ads without cameras, crews, or complex editing tools. With HeyGen, you can convert your simple ideas into polished, high-impact ad creatives that capture attention and drive real business results. Build more ads, test faster, and scale campaigns with ease.
Showcase your product’s features with clear visuals and messaging that help audiences understand why it stands out and why they should take action.
Create authentic, relatable videos using avatars and natural voiceovers. Perfect for brands focused on trust, credibility, and social-proof–driven conversion through ai ads.
Tell your story with ads that highlight your mission and personality. Create memorable content that increases visibility and strengthens brand recall.
Produce ads optimized for conversions with strong hooks, clean visuals, and messaging built to improve ROAS across paid channels.
Promote sales, bundles, or seasonal offers with videos that highlight product benefits and make purchasing decisions effortless using an online video ad maker.
Educate and inspire your audience with ads designed to explain your program, outline key benefits, and drive signups or bookings.
Why Use HeyGen for Video Ads
HeyGen gives you a complete video production workflow powered by AI, making it simple to create ads that convert across every channel. From scripts to visuals to avatars, everything is handled in one seamless experience with our video ad generator. Launch campaigns faster and maximize your reach.
Generate compelling ads in minutes with AI-produced scripts, visuals, and messaging tailored for performance across every platform.
Each ad is engineered to increase engagement and improve click-through rates so you can get more value from every campaign with our ai video tools.
Produce variants, localizations, and new ad concepts instantly, helping your team maintain consistent output without extra resources.
AI Script Generation
Turn simple prompts into engaging, persuasive ad scripts that highlight your product's value. Our AI structures each message to hook viewers quickly and lead them toward action.
AI Avatars and Voiceovers
Bring your message to life with natural-looking avatars and expressive voiceovers in multiple languages. Create polished videos without recording footage or hiring presenters with our free video ad maker.
Multi-Format Exporting
Export your ad in vertical, square, or landscape formats for platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and more using our online video ad maker. Deliver consistently on-brand creatives wherever your audience lives.
Visual Enhancement Tools
Improve your ad’s look with automated lighting, pacing, and design enhancements to create an effective advertisement video. Produce clean, professional visuals even if you’ve never edited a video before.
How to Use the Video Ad Creator
HeyGen makes it easy for anyone to produce ready-to-launch video ads. No equipment, editing skills, or production experience needed to create your video ad in minutes.
Describe your product, audience, or campaign goal in a few sentences. HeyGen uses that input to generate a tailored script and an initial storyboard aligned with your marketing objective.
Scan the generated script and storyboard, shorten or expand lines for pacing, tweak the call to action, and confirm the tone and messaging match your brand before moving to visuals.
Choose an avatar or presenter, pick backgrounds and imagery, add music and captions, and select a voice or record your own. Adjust timing and scene order so the ad flows naturally.
Render platform-ready versions using presets for social, web, or streaming, or download MP4 files. Create multiple variations for testing, then upload and start your campaign.
A video ad creator is a tool that helps you make promotional videos quickly using AI scripts, avatars, templates, and visual enhancements. It simplifies the entire ad creation process.
No experience is required to use the ai video generator and tools. HeyGen handles scripting, visuals, voiceovers, and formatting automatically, so anyone can produce polished and effective ads.
Yes, our free video ads are user-friendly. You can personalize your script, visuals, avatar, language, pacing, and style to align with your brand and campaign goals.
You can create product promos, UGC-style ads, brand videos, explainers, performance ads, testimonials, and more for any marketing channel.
Absolutely. HeyGen supports multilingual voiceovers and avatars, allowing you to localize ads for global audiences in seconds.
Yes. Export videos in all major sizes including 9:16, 1:1, and 16:9, ensuring your ads fit TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms.
Yes. All HeyGen-generated content can be used for commercial advertising across paid and organic channels.
Most users create a polished, ready-to-launch video ad in just a few minutes. The AI handles heavy lifting so you can work faster with confidence.
Yes. You can generate new hooks, scripts, styles, and formats instantly with our ad generator to run A/B tests and optimize your marketing performance.
No downloads required. HeyGen runs entirely online, allowing you to create video ads from any device with an internet connection.
