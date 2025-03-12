HeyGen logo

Make authentic, scroll-stopping UGC ads that feel like real customer posts, without shoots or long production cycles. HeyGen helps brands create testimonial clips, skit ads, product demos, and native-feeling UGC content with realistic talent, natural voiceovers, and platform-ready formats. Test more creatives, scale faster, and keep results authentic.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Social proof and testimonial ads

Show honest reactions, product demos, and before after stories that increase credibility and lower purchase friction.

Product demos and quick how tos

Use short, focused clips that demonstrate features in natural contexts, helping viewers understand product value quickly.

Two-person skits and influencer-style clips

Create conversational skits or co-hosted spots that mimic influencer content while using AI actors to stay fully controlled and brand safe.

Podcast style native spots

Produce long form testimonial or discussion clips that sound like organic conversation, ideal for in-stream placements in UGC content.

Dynamic creative optimization and A/B testing

Generate many variations of the same concept with different hooks, CTAs, and visuals to find the highest performing combinations for your AI ads.

Localized and multilingual campaigns

Swap language, accents, and cultural references to test localized creativity at scale, without re-shooting.

Why HeyGen is the Best UGC Ads Generator

HeyGen blends realism and speed so your creative strategy moves at the pace of the market. Generate scripts or upload briefs, pick real-feeling talent or clone a spokesperson, and tune every scene to match platform behavior. You get more ad variants, faster testing, and measurable lift without sacrificing authenticity.

Create ads that feel like real people

Produce selfie-style, podcast, or review formats with natural imperfections, genuine reactions, and organic pacing so viewers trust the message.

Scale creative with control and precision

Batch generate variations, swap voices and captions, or localize copy and visuals to test what resonates, while maintaining creative control over script and timing.

Reduce production time and cost

Skip booking shoots, travel, and talent contracts to focus on generating AI ads. HeyGen handles casting, voiceovers, captions, and editing so teams can create UGC video campaigns in hours, not weeks.

Realistic talent and avatar options

Pick diverse, believable spokespersons or upload a short clip to clone your own on-camera presence. Match age, tone, and style to fit your audience.

image to video

Precise script control and prompt editing

Direct second-by-second actions, change lines, and set reactions so your UGC video looks planned, but still authentic.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Natural-sounding voiceovers and localized captions

Generate human-like speech in many languages, add auto captions for silent viewers, and export subtitle files for platform requirements.

Voice cloning

Generative media plus licensed stock library

Combine AI-generated B-roll with millions of licensed clips and images so your ad looks varied, polished, and copyright-safe.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the UGC Ads Generator

Make UGC ads in a few clear steps, with controls that keep the creative feeling real.

Step 1

Brief or paste your idea

Tell HeyGen the product, target audience, desired tone, and platform for generating AI ads. Paste a script, or let AI draft multiple short hooks for you.

Step 2

Choose talent and format

Pick a realistic actor, selfie style, or podcast layout. Select voice, captions, and whether you want shaky, handheld, or steady framing.

Step 3

Generate variations and refine

Create multiple cuts with different hooks, CTAs, and high-quality music for your UGC content. Edit specific lines, swap reactions, or retime scenes for perfect pacing.

Step 4

Export and test

Download platform-ready files, or use hosted links for ad platforms and analytics. Iterate quickly based on performance data.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are UGC ads?

UGC ads mimic real user content, like reviews and short testimonials, to build trust and increase conversions. HeyGen makes these formats quickly using realistic talent and natural delivery.

Do I need to film anything to make UGC ads?

No. HeyGen can generate UGC style ads from scripts or prompts using AI talent, voiceovers, and stock media. You can also upload existing clips to mix with generated scenes.

Can I control the script and timing precisely?

Yes. HeyGen provides second-by-second script control so you can direct reactions, dialogue, and pacing while keeping the final feel authentic.

Are the voices and captions localized?

Yes. Choose from many languages, accents, and caption styles. You can produce localized versions quickly without reshooting through the video translator.

How many ad variations can I create?

Batch generation lets you produce dozens of variations at once, swapping hooks, CTAs, and imagery to accelerate A/B testing for video ads.

Is the generated content brand safe?

Yes. You retain full creative control, and HeyGen enforces content safety and usage guidelines so outputs meet brand standards for high-quality ads.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

