Step 1 Start with your message and photos Write what Santa should say and upload pictures that matter to the recipient. The details become part of the holiday story in a very natural way, especially in a video from Santa. Everyone feels seen and appreciated.

Step 2 Select the style and mood Pick a Santa look and background that matches the occasion and personality. Each scene is ready with lighting, props, and festive touches. You get high quality visuals instantly, especially when creating a personalized video from Santa.

Step 3 Preview and refine the video Check how Santa delivers the greeting and adjust anything that needs improvement. You can revise text, pacing, or imagery easily to ensure your video message from Santa is perfect. The final result always matches your vision.