Finish every video with a clear call to action and on-brand style using HeyGen’s outro maker. Build animated end screens, subscribe prompts, and branded closing sequences with music, captions, and clickable callouts for your outro video, all without editing timelines or motion design experience. Create consistent endings that keep viewers watching and clicking.
Add animated subscribe buttons, recommended videos, and playlist links in your outro video that drive channel retention and growth.
Wrap up lessons with next steps, summary text, and quiz links in a high-quality outro video to boost completion rates and learning outcomes.
Finish product demos, webcasts, and announcements with consistent legal text, contact details, and corporate logos in your outro video.
Close event videos with sponsor callouts, social links, and RSVP or ticket CTAs to drive follow-up action.
Use short, loopable outros for Reels and Shorts with quick CTAs, handles, and hashtags that keep engagement high.
Create audio-backed outro clips with show notes, guest links, and subscription directions for cross-channel publishing, including TikTok and YouTube.
Why HeyGen is the Best Outro Maker
HeyGen helps creators and teams produce professional outros fast, so your channel looks consistent and your audience knows what to do next. Start from a template or a prompt, customize text and timing, choose music and voice, then export platform-ready files in minutes.
Design outros that highlight your next video, playlist, or subscribe button, so more viewers stay in your channel and take action.
Use templates and brand kits to create a library of outros that match your thumbnails, colors, and tone without rebuilding every time.
Guided layouts, script suggestions, and simple timeline controls make it easy to produce animated endings that look polished.
AI Photo Avatar and Character Animation
Animate portraits, full-body photos, and avatars with lifelike gestures. This image generator analyzes expressions and adds realistic facial animation using advanced AI, creating compelling video results.
Fast Photo to Video Creation
Upload an image, add your script, and click generate video. HeyGen handles the rest. Turn photos into stunning videos in seconds with high video quality. This is the ideal image to video tool for those who need quick video creation at scale.
Voice, Music, and Captions in One Flow
Generate videos using built-in voices and music. Create talking avatars with subtitles synced to audio. Add audio layers without needing separate tools. Supports multiple video formats and resolutions.
Flexible Styles and Motion Control
Customize video length, aspect ratio, and pacing. Guide transitions with text-based commands like “slow pan” or “zoom on subject.” This video generator tool gives you full control with zero learning curve.
How to Use HeyGen's Outro Maker
Create a finished outro in four simple steps, with tools that remove complexity.
Select a style that fits your channel, or paste a short prompt describing tone and elements, like “subscribe, next video, social links” for your intro maker.
Add your channel name, social handles, and a recommended video thumbnail, then set how long each element appears.
Choose background music, generate a quick voice sign-off, and create captions so the outro is effective on mute.
Render a platform-ready MP4, download SRT captions, or use a hosted link. Save the project as a template for future episodes.
An outro maker is an AI video generator that helps you design the closing sequence for a video, including subscribe prompts, recommended videos, captions, and branding, so viewers know what to do next.
No. HeyGen provides templates, guided layouts, and simple controls so any creator can produce polished outros without motion design experience in their video maker.
Yes. Add animated thumbnail placeholders, subscribe buttons, and playlist links that match YouTube end screen requirements.
Yes. Choose royalty-free music tracks, upload your own audio, or generate a short voiceover to complete the outro video for your YouTube video.
Export MP4 files optimized for YouTube and social platforms, and download subtitle files like SRT for captions if needed for your outro video.
Outros typically run 5 to 20 seconds depending on the platform and call to action. HeyGen helps you with time elements so nothing feels rushed.
