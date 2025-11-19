HeyGen logo

Outro Maker: Create Free YouTube Video Endings

Finish every video with a clear call to action and on-brand style using HeyGen’s outro maker. Build animated end screens, subscribe prompts, and branded closing sequences with music, captions, and clickable callouts for your outro video, all without editing timelines or motion design experience. Create consistent endings that keep viewers watching and clicking.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

YouTube end screens and subscribe prompts

YouTube end screens and subscribe prompts

Add animated subscribe buttons, recommended videos, and playlist links in your outro video that drive channel retention and growth.

Course and lesson closing screens

Course and lesson closing screens

Wrap up lessons with next steps, summary text, and quiz links in a high-quality outro video to boost completion rates and learning outcomes.

Branded corporate video endings

Branded corporate video endings

Finish product demos, webcasts, and announcements with consistent legal text, contact details, and corporate logos in your outro video.

Event recaps and highlight reels

Event recaps and highlight reels

Close event videos with sponsor callouts, social links, and RSVP or ticket CTAs to drive follow-up action.

Social video conclusions and countdowns

Social video conclusions and countdowns

Use short, loopable outros for Reels and Shorts with quick CTAs, handles, and hashtags that keep engagement high.

Podcast and interview sign-offs

Podcast and interview sign-offs

Create audio-backed outro clips with show notes, guest links, and subscription directions for cross-channel publishing, including TikTok and YouTube.

Why HeyGen is the Best Outro Maker

HeyGen helps creators and teams produce professional outros fast, so your channel looks consistent and your audience knows what to do next. Start from a template or a prompt, customize text and timing, choose music and voice, then export platform-ready files in minutes.

Keep viewers watching and converting

Design outros that highlight your next video, playlist, or subscribe button, so more viewers stay in your channel and take action.

Fast, repeatable, brand consistent

Use templates and brand kits to create a library of outros that match your thumbnails, colors, and tone without rebuilding every time.

No design skills required

Guided layouts, script suggestions, and simple timeline controls make it easy to produce animated endings that look polished.

How it works

How to Use HeyGen's Outro Maker

Create a finished outro in four simple steps, with tools that remove complexity.

Step 1

Pick a template or start from scratch

Select a style that fits your channel, or paste a short prompt describing tone and elements, like “subscribe, next video, social links” for your intro maker.

Step 2

Personalize text, logo, and timing

Add your channel name, social handles, and a recommended video thumbnail, then set how long each element appears.

Step 3

Add audio and captions

Choose background music, generate a quick voice sign-off, and create captions so the outro is effective on mute.

Step 4

Export and attach to videos

Render a platform-ready MP4, download SRT captions, or use a hosted link. Save the project as a template for future episodes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an outro maker?

An outro maker is an AI video generator that helps you design the closing sequence for a video, including subscribe prompts, recommended videos, captions, and branding, so viewers know what to do next.

Do I need video editing skills to use HeyGen’s outro maker?

No. HeyGen provides templates, guided layouts, and simple controls so any creator can produce polished outros without motion design experience in their video maker.


Can I add subscribe and playlist thumbnails to my outro?

Yes. Add animated thumbnail placeholders, subscribe buttons, and playlist links that match YouTube end screen requirements.

Can I include music and voiceover in my outro?

Yes. Choose royalty-free music tracks, upload your own audio, or generate a short voiceover to complete the outro video for your YouTube video.

What export formats are supported?

Export MP4 files optimized for YouTube and social platforms, and download subtitle files like SRT for captions if needed for your outro video.

How long should an outro be?

Outros typically run 5 to 20 seconds depending on the platform and call to action. HeyGen helps you with time elements so nothing feels rushed.

