Turn clips, photos, and moments into polished montages that feel cinematic and true to the moment. HeyGen’s montage maker automates pacing, transitions, and audio so you can focus on the story, not the timeline. Create shareable reels, tributes, and promo montages fast, with pro results.
Create a sentimental montage of ceremony shots and candid moments to share with guests or on social platforms.
Stitch together landscapes, action clips, and timelapses into a cinematic trip recap that brings viewers along.
Summarize big moments from the year into a short, shareable highlight reel for friends, family, or company updates.
Showcase product features, colors, and user moments in a fast paced montage that converts viewers into buyers.
Turn event footage into energizing recaps with crowd shots, key moments, and sponsor callouts that drive engagement.
Create snackable montage clips for Reels, Shorts, and TikTok, optimized for attention and shareability.
Why HeyGen is the Best Montage Maker
HeyGen combines simple controls with intelligent automation so anyone can make a great montage. Upload media or choose stock, pick a mood and length, then refine pacing and music for a final video that moves people and performs on any platform.
Automatically align clips to music, apply professional transitions, and get a thoughtful cut without manual frame by frame editing.
Edit scene order, trim moments, and swap background music or filters while the system preserves rhythm and visual flow for an emotional impact in your video montage.
Render optimized files for mobile, social, and web, or create multiple aspect ratios from one project to reuse the same montage across channels.
Intelligent beat sync and pacing
Automatically match cuts to music, set tempo ranges, and fine tune scene timing so visuals hit on the beat and feel cinematic.
Ready-made templates and mood presets
Start from templates for moods like nostalgic, energetic, cinematic, or minimalist, then customize colors, fades, and overlays.
Trim, crop, and multi-clip timeline
Drag to trim, crop frames for composition, and arrange multiple clips on a simple timeline that stays accessible on desktop and mobile.
Batch export and multi-aspect resizing
Create a single montage, then export it as vertical, square, or widescreen versions with preserved timing and layout.
How to Use the Montage Maker
Make a montage video in four focused steps, with controls designed to keep the video editing process quick and repeatable.
Drag in your clips, photos, and audio, or pick stock assets to supplement what you have.
Select the pace, transitions, and color style that match the story you want to tell in your video montage.
Adjust trims, reorder scenes, and use beat sync to align cuts to music for maximum emotional effect in your video editing process.
Render platform-ready files, generate alternate aspect ratios for your video montages, or share a hosted link for instant playback.
A montage maker is an AI video generator tool that helps you combine video clips, photos, and music into a cohesive, often cinematic sequence that tells a story or highlights key moments.
No, you cannot upload unsupported formats to the video montage maker. HeyGen provides templates, AI-assisted pacing, and simple timeline tools so beginners and pros can both produce quality video montages.
Most montages work best between 30 seconds and 2 minutes depending on the use case. Shorter clips perform better on social media, while longer edits suit recaps and tributes.
Yes, you can create a free montage using the available tools. HeyGen’s beat sync aligns cuts to your chosen track, and you can fine tune scene timing to emphasize key beats or moments.
HeyGen accepts common video and image formats including MP4, MOV, JPG, PNG, HEIC, and GIF for your video montage projects. For best performance, keep uploads under recommended size limits in the editor.
Yes. Add lower thirds, title cards, and auto-generated captions, then edit the wording and placement to match your narrative and accessibility needs.
Yes. Access licensed stock clips and images, or use AI-generated fills when you need additional scenes or stylistic visuals.
Use HeyGen’s multi-aspect export to create vertical, square, and widescreen versions from a single project, preserving timing and layout automatically.
Yes. Invite teammates, leave comments, and assign reviewers so collaboration is simple for marketing teams or creative partners.
Yes. HeyGen offers mood based templates such as cinematic, energetic, nostalgic, celebratory, and minimal, all customizable for your content.
Yes. Your uploads and projects are stored securely, access is controlled by your account settings, and you retain ownership over exported files.
Yes. Reopen your project, make edits, then regenerate new exports using the video montage maker. HeyGen keeps versions so you can restore previous cuts of your video montages if needed.
Export MP4 files optimized for web and social, download high quality masters, or generate hosted links for instant sharing and previewing.
