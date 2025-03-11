HeyGen logo

Make Photo Sing: Animate Photos Into Singing Videos

Upload a photo or paste an image link and instantly get a polished singing video. HeyGen animates faces, syncs lips to audio, adds natural expressions, captions, and platform-ready exports so you create shareable clips without cameras or manual animation.

-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Try our free Image to video generator

Pick an avatar
Lip sync applied after generation
Type your script
Type in any language
us flagcn flagge flagsp flag+
0/200 characters
Viral social clips and memes

Viral social clips and memes

Creators want fast, funny, or nostalgic clips to grow audiences. HeyGen turns photos into singable moments—perfect for memes, trend riffs, and short-form platforms where shareability matters.

Personalized messages and greetings

Personalized messages and greetings

Instead of a static ecard, send a singing portrait for birthdays, anniversaries, or surprises. HeyGen creates heartfelt or humorous clips that feel personal and memorable.

Educational and language learning tools

Educational and language learning tools

Teachers and language creators use singing photos to illustrate pronunciation and cadence. HeyGen’s lip sync and multilingual audio help learners see and hear how phrases are formed.

Brand campaigns and mascots

Brand campaigns and mascots

Marketing teams animate mascots or product characters to perform jingles or taglines. HeyGen helps brands produce short, repeatable clips for campaigns without studio time.

Tribute and legacy animations

Tribute and legacy animations

Bring historic photos or family portraits to life with singing messages and preserved expressions. These emotionally rich clips are ideal for memorials, archives, and family sharing.

Virtual influencers and VTubing

Virtual influencers and VTubing

Turn illustrations or avatars into singing performers for channels and virtual events using our AI photo animator. HeyGen’s expressive animation gives characters a unique voice and stage presence without motion capture.

Why Heygen Is the Best Make Photo Sing Tool

HeyGen blends advanced facial animation, high-quality voice and lip sync, and platform presets so creators and teams produce viral singing clips quickly and reliably. Generate dozens of variants, localize audio, and share across social channels.

Realistic facial motion

Our system models subtle blinks, mouth shapes, and head movement so singing photos look natural and emotionally expressive without frame-by-frame editing.

Simple workflow for everyone

Upload any clear image, pick or upload audio, and HeyGen handles face detection, lip sync, and rendering so creators with no animation experience get pro results.

Scale, localize, and share

Generate many localized versions with the video translator and batch exports so you can test hooks, languages, and formats across audiences and platforms.

Image to singing video with smart face detection

HeyGen detects facial landmarks and maps audio to realistic mouth shapes and expressions. The image to video pipeline reconstructs subtle motion paths and lighting continuity so your output feels alive and convincing on first view.

image to video

Accurate lip sync and expressive timing

Our lip sync engine matches audio at syllable level and adds natural pauses, breaths, and micro-expressions to create an engaging AI singing experience. The result is a singing portrait that holds rhythm, emotion, and viewer attention while sounding authentic, making your photo come alive.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Flexible audio options and voice support

Use any uploaded song or voice track, choose from high quality voice models, or generate singable audio in multiple languages. HeyGen supports multilingual pronunciation so you can make characters sing in different languages with believable delivery.

Voice cloning

Platform-ready exports and presets

Export MP4 clips optimized for vertical, square, and horizontal placements with caption overlays and safe text placement. Presets ensure your clip meets social platform guidelines and looks great in feed previews or stories.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
2000+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

How to Use the Make Photo Sing Tool

Create a singing photo clip in four simple steps from image to video.

Step 1

Upload your photo

Choose a clear, front-facing image or paste an image URL. HeyGen automatically detects the face and recommends the best framing for lip sync.

Step 2

Add or pick audio

Upload a song, voice clip, or choose from voice models. Select language and timing; HeyGen analyzes rhythm and maps phonemes to mouth movement.

Step 3

Preview and adjust

Inspect the generated draft, tweak expressions, add subtitles, or change timing. Generate alternate takes or apply a different voice for variety.

Step 4

Export and share

Export MP4 files optimized for Reels, TikTok, or Stories with captions and safe text placement. Batch export multiple versions for A/B testing or multi-language campaigns.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What does “make photo sing” mean and how does HeyGen achieve it?

Making a photo sing means animating a static face to perform a chosen audio track with synchronized lip movements and expressive gestures. HeyGen uses face detection, phoneme mapping, and motion synthesis to create realistic mouth shapes, eye blinks, and subtle head motion that align with the audio for a convincing result.

Which images work best for singing portraits?

Front-facing, well-lit headshots with minimal occlusion produce the best results. Avoid extreme side angles, heavy obstructions, or very low resolution images to ensure your AI photo looks its best. If you only have an off-angle photo, try a clearer crop focused on the face for improved lip sync and expression.

Can I use any song or voice recording?

Yes, you can upload songs or voice tracks within the platform’s supported length and format limits. Be mindful of copyright when using commercial music. HeyGen also offers licensed sounds and voice models for safe commercial use and quick prototyping.

How realistic is the lip sync and facial expression?

HeyGen’s lip sync operates at the phoneme level and adds timing adjustments, breaths, and micro-expressions to enhance realism. Results are highly convincing for short social clips and personalized messages; extreme closeups or cinematographic shots may reveal limits of the current synthesis.

Can I make multiple people sing in one photo?

Most tools optimize for one animated face at a time. If a photo contains multiple faces you can generate separate clips for each face or upload a grouped image and select which face to animate where supported.

Does HeyGen support multiple languages and accents?

Yes. The platform supports multilingual audio and pronunciation models, enabling you to make your photo sing in various languages. Use the video translator to regenerate audio tracks and captions so your AI singing clips sound natural across languages.

Are the generated videos suitable for commercial use?

Generated clips created with HeyGen and supplied licensed assets are suitable for commercial use, allowing you to make any picture sing. Verify licensing for any third-party audio or imagery you upload to ensure compliance with rights and platform policies when using AI photos.

Can I edit the generated singing video?

Yes. Preview drafts and apply edits such as expression intensity, subtitle text, or alternate audio tracks. Regenerate variations quickly to test different voices, languages, and timing.

How long does generation take and what file formats are available?

Short clips typically render in seconds to a few minutes depending on length and complexity, allowing you to create online free singing photos quickly. Exports are provided as MP4 files optimized for vertical, square, and horizontal placements with optional subtitle burns.

Is my photo and data protected?

HeyGen encrypts uploads and follows strict privacy controls. You retain ownership of the content you create. Check platform terms for details on storage, retention, and sharing permissions.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIFaceswap VideoAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsAI Avatar GeneratorImage to VideoVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Emojis to VideoAdd Photo to VideoAI Video CompressorAudio Speed ChangerPPT to video

Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

CTA background