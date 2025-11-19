Convert Long Video to Short Video with AI

Turn long video to short video automatically using AI. Create viral-ready clips with captions, smart reframing, and fast exports.

-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Try our free Image to video generator

Pick an avatar
Lip sync applied after generation
Type your script
Type in any language
us flagcn flagge flagsp flag+
0/200 characters
Podcast episodes into short clips

Podcast episodes into short clips

Long podcast recordings are difficult to promote in full. Converting long video to short video clips with a short video converter helps highlight key moments, insights, or reactions that attract new listeners on social platforms.

Webinars into social highlights

Webinars into social highlights

Webinars often contain valuable moments buried inside long sessions. Short clips make it easy to repurpose insights into shareable content that extends the life of each event on various social media platforms.

Product demos into feature shorts

Product demos into feature shorts

Full demos can be overwhelming for new viewers. Short videos extracted from long demos showcase individual features clearly and drive higher engagement across social channels.

Educational videos into bite-sized lessons

Educational videos into bite-sized lessons

Long lessons can lose attention. Short clips help reinforce key concepts, making learning content easier to revisit and share.

Creator content for consistent posting

Creator content for consistent posting

Creators often struggle to post daily. Turning one long video into multiple short videos supports consistent output without additional filming.

Marketing videos into campaign assets

Marketing videos into campaign assets

Long brand videos can be repurposed into multiple short assets using a short video converter. This keeps messaging consistent while adapting it for different platforms and audiences, enhancing the overall video content strategy through the use of a long to short video converter.

Why Heygen Is the Leading Long Video to Short Video Maker

HeyGen helps creators and teams repurpose long-form content into high-performing short videos faster and with more control. It combines intelligent clip detection, clean visual formatting, and production-level output for consistent short-form results.

Automatic highlight detection

HeyGen scans long videos to identify moments worth clipping using advanced AI tools for efficient ai clipping. It focuses on key statements, reactions, and natural breakpoints so each short video feels intentional, not randomly cut, especially when transforming long to short video formats.

Platform-ready formatting

Every short video is generated in formats designed for Shorts, Reels, and feeds. Aspect ratios, pacing, and captions are handled automatically, so clips are ready to publish immediately on various social media platforms.

Scales from one to many

Turn one long video into multiple short videos in a single pass, leveraging AI clipping techniques for efficiency with a clip maker. This makes it easy to maintain a steady short-form publishing cadence without re-editing the same footage repeatedly.

AI-powered clip extraction

HeyGen analyzes speech, pacing, and structure to convert long video to short video clips that retain context and clarity. Instead of guessing where to cut, the system creates focused segments that stand on their own and hold attention.

Three overlapping video call windows featuring a red-haired woman, a Black woman, and a blurry man.

Smart reframing for short-form video

Long horizontal videos are automatically reframed into vertical or square layouts. The AI keeps speakers and key visuals centered, eliminating awkward crops and making clips feel native to social feeds.

Three smiling people in video frames, with a "Video Agent" control panel and script options visible.

Captions that boost retention

Each short video includes auto-generated subtitles with precise timing. Captions improve accessibility and keep viewers engaged, especially when watching without sound on mobile devices.

A smiling woman, with a 'CC' icon and 'AI Captions' text.

Fast editing with text control

Edit clips by adjusting text and timing rather than trimming frames manually with a video to short video AI. This text-driven workflow lets you refine hooks, tighten delivery, and regenerate clips quickly using the same source video.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
1,300+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

How to Use the Long Video to Short Video Generator

Create short-form videos from long recordings in four simple steps.

Step 1

Upload your long video

Add a video file or import existing content. HeyGen analyzes the full recording to understand structure, pacing, and spoken content.

Step 2

Let AI find the moments

The system identifies highlights and converts long video to short video clips automatically, focusing on clear and engaging segments using a free AI solution.

Step 3

Customize clips

Adjust captions, layout, and clip length for optimal engagement on social media platforms. Smart reframing ensures each short video looks natural in vertical or square formats, perfect for TikTok and other platforms.

Step 4

Export and publish

Download short videos optimized for social platforms or reuse them across campaigns using videos with AI. Updates are easy by regenerating from the same source with the help of a video to short video AI.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What does long video to short video mean?

Long video to short video refers to converting full-length recordings into shorter clips designed for social and mobile viewing. AI identifies highlights, trims unnecessary sections, and formats clips so they are easy to watch and share, making it an effective ai video tool.

How does HeyGen choose which moments to clip?

HeyGen analyzes speech patterns, emphasis, and pacing to find natural highlights for clips with AI. This approach creates short videos that feel complete and meaningful rather than abruptly cut.

Can I control the length of the short videos?

Yes, utilizing AI tools can streamline the process. You can adjust clip duration or regenerate variations. This flexibility helps tailor short videos for different platforms and audience preferences, especially when using a clip maker.

Are the short videos optimized for social platforms?

Short videos are formatted with correct aspect ratios, captions, and pacing for popular platforms, making them ideal for video content on TikTok. This makes publishing faster and reduces the need for additional editing.

Can I edit the clips after they are generated?

Editing through text and timing adjustments is enhanced by the capabilities of a video editor. This makes it easy to refine hooks or wording without complex timeline editing.

What types of long videos work best?

Talking-head videos, podcasts, webinars, demos, and educational recordings work especially well on social media platforms like TikTok. Clear speech and structure help the AI generate stronger short clips.

Does this replace manual video editing?

For most repurposing workflows, yes. The AI handles cutting, framing, and captions so teams can focus on content strategy instead of manual edits.

Can I create multiple short videos from one long video?

Yes. One long video can generate several short videos in a single workflow, making it ideal for consistent short-form publishing.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIFaceswap VideoAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsUrl to VideoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to VideoVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Emojis to VideoAdd Photo to Video

Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

CTA background