Instagram Video Maker for Reels, Stories, and Feed in Minutes

Create thumb-stopping Instagram videos that look produced but take minutes to make. With HeyGen’s Instagram video maker, you get mobile-ready templates, music sync, captions, and platform-optimized exports so your videos for Instagram perform across Reels, Stories, and the feed. Start from clips, photos, or text and publish fast using video editing tools.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Trending Reels and short clips

Trending Reels and short clips

Turn ideas into Reels with punchy hooks, music sync, and quick edits designed to stop the scroll.

Product promos and launches

Product promos and launches

Show features, unboxings, and quick demos in concise videos optimized for discovery and conversion.

Stories and announcement sequences

Stories and announcement sequences

Create sequential Stories with countdowns, stickers, and swipe up links to promote events and limited offers.

Tutorials and mini explainers

Tutorials and mini explainers

Break how tos into step by step clips that are easy to follow and perfect for carousel-style learning.

Behind the scenes and day-in-life clips

Behind the scenes and day-in-life clips

Share authentic moments with light editing, natural captions, and music that preserves the vibe.

Creator showreels and portfolio highlights

Creator showreels and portfolio highlights

Package your best content into short portfolios or intros that attract brands and collaborators.

Why HeyGen is the Best Instagram Video Maker

HeyGen removes the friction from social video production so you can post more often and stay on trend. Pick a template, drop in media or paste a script, then customize pacing, text, and audio to match your brand voice. The result is polished, platform-first creative ready to publish.

Make videos that match Instagram behavior

Designs, aspect ratios, and pacing are tuned for Instagram so your content reads native and keeps viewers watching, especially in Instagram Reels.

Speed up production, keep creative control

Automate edits like trimming, beat sync, and captioning, while retaining hands-on control over hooks, CTAs, and visuals in your video editing process.

Publish in any Instagram format

Export vertical Reels, square feed posts, and Story sequences with correct dimensions, durations, and caption files for every upload flow.

Platform-optimized templates and presets

Choose from trending templates built for Reels, Stories, and feed posts. Each template includes suggested cuts, text placements, and CTAs to maximize engagement.

image to video

Beat sync and audio tools

Automatic beat matching and easy audio trimming let you line up cuts to music quickly. Use royalty-free tracks or upload your own files for full creative control.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Auto captions and editable subtitles

Generate captions automatically for silent viewers, edit text inline, and export SRT files for precise uploads or cross-platform repurposing.

Voice cloning

Resize and reformat in one click

Create a single project and instantly convert it to vertical, square, or widescreen versions while preserving timing and layout.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the Instagram Video Maker

HeyGen guides you from idea to publishing Instagram video in four simple steps so production stays fast and repeatable.

Step 1

Start with your media or idea

Upload clips, add photos, or paste a short script or caption. Choose the Instagram format you want to publish.

Step 2

Pick a template and voice

Select a template designed for your goal, choose music and captions, and pick a voiceover if you need narration.

Step 3

Refine timing and messaging

Edit the hook, adjust scene lengths, and polish text overlays. Use beat sync to lock cuts to music for maximum impact.

Step 4

Export and publish

Render a mobile-optimized MP4 or create multiple aspect ratios at once. Download files or use a hosted link to share directly.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an Instagram video maker?

An instagram video maker is an AI video generator that helps you create videos specifically formatted for Instagram, including Reels, Stories, and feed posts, with templates, audio tools, and export settings optimized for the platform.

Do I need filming or editing skills to use HeyGen?

No. HeyGen is made for creators of all skill levels, including those new to video editing. Templates, AI-assisted tools, and guided editing make it simple to produce polished videos for Instagram without advanced editing knowledge.

What formats and aspect ratios are supported?

HeyGen supports vertical 9:16 for Reels and Stories, square 1:1 for feed posts, and widescreen 16:9. You can convert one project into multiple aspect ratios with a single click.

Can I add music and sync edits to the beat?

Yes, using a free Instagram video maker is the easiest way to start. Use built-in beat sync to automatically align cuts with music, trim tracks, loop sections, or upload your own audio files.

Are captions generated automatically?

Yes. HeyGen auto-generates captions from spoken audio or script text, lets you edit them inline, and exports subtitle files like SRT for platform uploads.

Can I post directly to Instagram from HeyGen?

You can download platform-ready videos or use hosted links to share. Direct publishing depends on your connected accounts and platform integrations.

How long should my Instagram videos be?

Short videos often perform best. Aim for 15 to 60 seconds for Instagram Reels and under 60 seconds for feed posts unless you’re using carousel or multi-part content.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

